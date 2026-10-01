Laurent Mekies credited with ending Red Bull's second seat "curse"

Formula 1 broadcaster Will Buxton believes team principal Laurent Mekies has removed Red Bull's second seat "curse" by replacing the Milton Keynes outfit's historically ruthless environment with a more supportive team culture.

Red Bull has struggled to find a team-mate for four-time champion Max Verstappen for some time. Sergio Perez, who now drives for Cadillac, was replaced in the second driver role at Red Bull in 2025 by Liam Lawson. The New Zealander was only in the seat beside Verstappen for two race weekends before he was placed back into Racing Bulls.

Japanese driver Yuki Tsunoda was the next to take the seat and remained with the team for the rest of the 2025 season. Isack Hadjar was promoted from Racing Bulls to Red Bull in 2026 and has so far impressed in the role.

During an episode of the Up To Speed podcast, Buxton argued that Mekies' modern management style has allowed Hadjar to thrive in the team.

"The fact that maybe the curse is being removed, not necessarily through what Isack's doing, but through what Laurent is doing and his culture at the team," the former F1 TV presenter said.

Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing Photo by: Rudy Carezzevoli / Getty Images

"Whereas, before under [Christian] Horner, under Dr Helmut Marko and the previous generation, it was very much the consideration that diamonds are forged under pressure.

"By removing that pressure and perhaps putting arms around and making it a happy and a safe space such that Isack could go away for nearly two months, recoup, come back with a new contract in his pocket rather than a rocket up his ass.

"Perhaps that is allowing Isack to then extract the maximum from himself. So perhaps all of these things coming together is what's creating the feeling that this curse, if there ever was a curse, has been lifted."

Hadjar suffered a wrist injury during the summer break, which kept him out of action while he recovered. The Azerbaijan Grand Prix was his first race back, and he finished third.