Laurent Mekies credited with ending Red Bull's second seat "curse"
Red Bull's improved team culture under Laurent Mekies has helped Isack Hadjar thrive, according to Will Buxton
Laurent Mekies, Red Bull Racing Team Principal
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images via Getty Images
Formula 1 broadcaster Will Buxton believes team principal Laurent Mekies has removed Red Bull's second seat "curse" by replacing the Milton Keynes outfit's historically ruthless environment with a more supportive team culture.
Red Bull has struggled to find a team-mate for four-time champion Max Verstappen for some time. Sergio Perez, who now drives for Cadillac, was replaced in the second driver role at Red Bull in 2025 by Liam Lawson. The New Zealander was only in the seat beside Verstappen for two race weekends before he was placed back into Racing Bulls.
Japanese driver Yuki Tsunoda was the next to take the seat and remained with the team for the rest of the 2025 season. Isack Hadjar was promoted from Racing Bulls to Red Bull in 2026 and has so far impressed in the role.
During an episode of the Up To Speed podcast, Buxton argued that Mekies' modern management style has allowed Hadjar to thrive in the team.
"The fact that maybe the curse is being removed, not necessarily through what Isack's doing, but through what Laurent is doing and his culture at the team," the former F1 TV presenter said.
Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing
Photo by: Rudy Carezzevoli / Getty Images
"Whereas, before under [Christian] Horner, under Dr Helmut Marko and the previous generation, it was very much the consideration that diamonds are forged under pressure.
"By removing that pressure and perhaps putting arms around and making it a happy and a safe space such that Isack could go away for nearly two months, recoup, come back with a new contract in his pocket rather than a rocket up his ass.
"Perhaps that is allowing Isack to then extract the maximum from himself. So perhaps all of these things coming together is what's creating the feeling that this curse, if there ever was a curse, has been lifted."
Hadjar suffered a wrist injury during the summer break, which kept him out of action while he recovered. The Azerbaijan Grand Prix was his first race back, and he finished third.
Share Or Save This Story
Was Baku really Max Verstappen's best chance to win in F1 2026?
How Isack Hadjar injured his wrist during F1 2026 summer break
Baku late-race chaos almost costs George Russell victory over Max Verstappen
Latest news
Laurent Mekies credited with ending Red Bull's second seat "curse"
Why Francesco Bagnaia is ruling out repeat of Japan MotoGP win
Maverick Vinales: “I don't understand what KTM wants from me”
Valtteri Bottas reveals causes of his Azerbaijan F1 horror show
As Mercedes looks to deal F1 2026 knockout blow, will its driver fight reignite?
Top 10 F1 results changed by backmarkers – the passes
The problem with Ferrari’s endless team principal speculation
Why Mercedes is still quicker than McLaren
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments