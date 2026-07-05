Lewis Hamilton summoned after F1 British GP, expects to lose podium
The Ferrari driver must appear before the stewards after finishing third at Silverstone, regarding a potential failure to respect yellow flags
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
Photo by: Alastair Staley / LAT Images via Getty Images
Lewis Hamilton and a Ferrari team representative have been summoned by the British Grand Prix stewards to explain a potential breach of Formula 1 yellow flag regulations.
The FIA summons document does not specify the exact time of the alleged infringement, although race control indicated during the race that it concerned an incident at 4:03:34 BST.
This was shortly after Audi driver Nico Hulkenberg came to a halt on the approach to the National Pit Straight.
At that point, Hamilton was battling Max Verstappen, whom he had overtaken just moments earlier on lap 38.
Hamilton was required to appear before the stewards immediately after the podium ceremony, at 5:00pm BST. The stewarding panel this weekend consists of Gerd Ennser, Tanja Geilhausen, Mathieu Remmerie, Pedro Lamy and Richard Norbury.
The Ferrari driver admitted that he expects to lose his British GP podium finish as a result of it.
"I'm probably going to get a penalty right now as well, so I'll probably lose [it]. I went through a yellow flag and I didn't see it," Hamilton told Sky Sports F1.
"So it is another jump start, yellow flag. When it rains, it pours.
"I've just been to see [the stewards]. I don't have an answer yet, but most likely I'll get something. I'll probably get a penalty, I'm sure."
During the race Lewis Hamilton had already received a five-seconds penalty for moving too early at the start.
Photo by: James Sutton / LAT Images via Getty Images
During the race, the seven-time world champion had already received a five-second time penalty for moving before the start lights had gone out.
He served that penalty during his first pitstop, which consequently lasted 8.8 seconds. Ferrari had deliberately chosen not to inform Hamilton about the penalty before he pitted, although the Briton admitted afterwards that he already realised that he had moved too early.
The stewards explained their decision as follows: "The Stewards determined that after the third red light was illuminated, and before the start signal was given, Car 44 moved. This was clearly visible on the on-board footage by reference to the yellow Pirelli lettering on the tyre, which rotated upwards and forwards before the lights were extinguished.
"The fact that the movement was limited does not negate the infringement. Any such movement in that interval constitutes a false start/moving before the start signal.
"The Stewards therefore find that Car 44 was in breach of Article B5.11.1 of the FIA F1 Regulations and impose the standard penalty for minor movements."
Although Hamilton still managed to secure a podium finish despite that penalty, any additional sanction for the yellow-flag infringement would carry far greater consequences.
As the race finished behind the safety car, even a five-second time penalty would drop Hamilton from third to 14th place.
Photos from British GP - Sunday
British Grand Prix - Sunday
British Grand Prix - Sunday
British Grand Prix - Sunday
British Grand Prix - Sunday
British Grand Prix - Sunday
British Grand Prix - Sunday
British Grand Prix - Sunday
British Grand Prix - Sunday
British Grand Prix - Sunday
British Grand Prix - Sunday
British Grand Prix - Sunday
British Grand Prix - Sunday
British Grand Prix - Sunday
British Grand Prix - Sunday
British Grand Prix - Sunday
British Grand Prix - Sunday
British Grand Prix - Sunday
British Grand Prix - Sunday
British Grand Prix - Sunday
British Grand Prix - Sunday
British Grand Prix - Sunday
British Grand Prix - Sunday
British Grand Prix - Sunday
British Grand Prix - Sunday
British Grand Prix - Sunday
British Grand Prix - Sunday
British Grand Prix - Sunday
British Grand Prix - Sunday
British Grand Prix - Sunday
British Grand Prix - Sunday
British Grand Prix - Sunday
British Grand Prix - Sunday
British Grand Prix - Sunday
British Grand Prix - Sunday
British Grand Prix - Sunday
British Grand Prix - Sunday
British Grand Prix - Sunday
British Grand Prix - Sunday
British Grand Prix - Sunday
British Grand Prix - Sunday
British Grand Prix - Sunday
British Grand Prix - Sunday
British Grand Prix - Sunday
British Grand Prix - Sunday
British Grand Prix - Sunday
British Grand Prix - Sunday
British Grand Prix - Sunday
British Grand Prix - Sunday
British Grand Prix - Sunday
British Grand Prix - Sunday
British Grand Prix - Sunday
British Grand Prix - Sunday
British Grand Prix - Sunday
British Grand Prix - Sunday
British Grand Prix - Sunday
British Grand Prix - Sunday
British Grand Prix - Sunday
Share Or Save This Story
Lewis Hamilton keeps British GP podium after escaping yellow-flag sanction
Ralf Schumacher makes bold Ferrari F1 title claim after British GP win
How building harmony at Ferrari has raised the prospect of a 10th home victory for Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton not confident of beating Kimi Antonelli in F1 British GP
How “stressed” Kimi Antonelli beat his nerves – and Charles Leclerc – in British GP qualifying
Toto Wolff: "Emotional" Fred Vasseur misunderstood comments on Ferrari
Latest news
George Russell: Performances must improve to become 2026 F1 champion
Will Austin Hill be racing NASCAR Cup full-time with RCR in 2027?
Lewis Hamilton keeps British GP podium after escaping yellow-flag sanction
Max Verstappen "fed up" with Red Bull issues as he reveals cause of British GP crash
How the F1 cost cap has put extra emphasis on the upgrade debate
How “stressed” Kimi Antonelli beat his nerves – and Charles Leclerc – in British GP qualifying
Why gloves are now off between Ferrari and Mercedes amid Fred Vasseur anger
How building harmony at Ferrari has raised the prospect of a 10th home victory for Lewis Hamilton
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments