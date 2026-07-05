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Formula 1 British GP

F1 British GP: Charles Leclerc wins as Kimi Antonelli hits trouble

Charles Leclerc takes his first grand prix win of the 2026 season as Ferrari upsets Mercedes on its home turf in Silverstone

Filip Cleeren
Filip Cleeren
Edited:
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Photo by: Dom Gibbons / Formula 1 via Getty Images

Charles Leclerc headed George Russell and Lewis Hamilton to win the British Grand Prix as Formula 1 championship leader Kimi Antonelli lost second place with late reliability troubles.

Leclerc had snatched the lead away from polesitter Kimi Antonelli at the start, with third-placed starter Hamilton also following his Ferrari team-mate through.

While Leclerc made his only pitstop, Antonelli stayed out to eke out a handy tyre-life advantage on the Ferrari man, only pitting on lap 35 of 52. But on lap 41 Antonelli reported "something is broken" on his Mercedes. It emerged Antonelli's left wheel shield failed, causing crippling handling issues that made the Italian pit twice to rectify the issue but saw him drop outside the top 10, losing 18 crucial points in the drivers' standings.

Antonelli's misfortunate sealed the first win of 2026 for Leclerc, as he nursed a comfortable 20-second lead on team-mate Lewis Hamilton.

From third on the grid, Hamilton took a five-second time penalty for a false start, but after sitting out his punishment during his pitstop the seven-time world champion easily came out on top of a three-way fight with Red Bull's Max Verstappen and the second Mercedes of George Russell.

Verstappen looked set to claim an unlikely podium after struggling with his Red Bull's handling, gearbox and power unit deployment, but the Dutchman dramatically spun off the road at Stowe with six laps to go, beaching himself in the gravel bed.

Verstappen's off brought out the safety car, which looked like it was going to set up a manic one-lap shoot-out as the majority of the field pitted for soft tyres. Russell stayed out on mediums, however, giving his track position on old mediums in second, ahead of Hamilton and McLaren's Lando Norris.

But while race control reported the safety car would come in at the end of the penultimate lap, the vehicle continued on, with Leclerc heading Russell and Hamilton locked into the podium positions.

Hamilton is still to face the FIA race stewards for a yellow-flag infringement.

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Sutton Images via Getty Images

Meanwhile, the finish was a lucky break for Russell, who had suffered more misfortune by having to make an additional pitstop for a slow puncture.

Norris ended up in fourth, benefitting from Verstappen's and Antonelli's misfortune after the reigning world champion had been all at sea with his McLaren, which was unable to keep up with the competition on Silverstone's demanding layout.

Isack Hadjar was fifth for Red Bull, ahead of midfield leaders Liam Lawson and Arvid Lindblad for the impressive Racing Bulls squad.

Gabriel Bortoleto finally scored more hard-earned points for Audi with eighth, the first points finish for the team since the Melbourne season opener, with Alpine duo Franco Colapinto and Pierre Gasly rounding out the top 10.

Luckless Antonelli crossed the finish line in 16th, seeing his championship lead on team-mate Russell dwindle to 25 points.

Photos from British GP - Sunday

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Racing

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Christian Horner, Red Bull Racing

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Goldie

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Jeremy Clarkson enters the paddock.

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Moses

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Sir Brian May

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Dan Towriss, CEO of TWG Motorsports and Cassidy Towriss

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Flavio Briatore, Alpine

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Ben Whittaker

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Pierre Gasly, Alpine

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Sir Brian May, Ferrari garage

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

British Grand Prix - Sunday
George Russell, Mercedes

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Lando Norris, McLaren

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Alex Greenwood, Audi F1 Team garage

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Ben Whittaker, Aston Martin F1 Team garage

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Sam Claflin

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine, Pierre Gasly, Alpine

British Grand Prix - Sunday
George Russell, Mercedes

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Nico Hulkenberg, Audi F1 Team

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Pierre Gasly, Alpine

British Grand Prix - Sunday
George Russell, Mercedes; Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Lando Norris, McLaren

British Grand Prix - Sunday
George Russell, Mercedes

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Jeremy Clarkson, Alpine F1 Team

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Lando Norris, McLaren

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team, Carlos Sainz, Williams

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Sir Jackie Stewart

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

British Grand Prix - Sunday
Formula 1
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Read Also:

2026 British Grand Prix results

RACE

All Stats
Cla Driver # Laps Time Interval km/h Pits Points Retirement Chassis Engine
1 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 52

-

2 25 Ferrari Ferrari
2 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 52

+0.427

0.427

0.427 2 18 Mercedes Mercedes
3 United Kingdom L. Hamilton Ferrari 44 52

+0.772

0.772

0.345 2 15 Ferrari Ferrari
4 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 1 52

+1.149

1.149

0.377 3 12 McLaren Mercedes
5 France I. Hadjar Red Bull Racing 6 52

+1.598

1.598

0.449 3 10 Red Bull Red Bull
6 New Zealand L. Lawson Racing Bulls 30 52

+2.023

2.023

0.425 2 8 RB Red Bull
7 United Kingdom A. Lindblad Racing Bulls 41 52

+2.214

2.214

0.191 2 6 RB Red Bull
8 Brazil G. Bortoleto Audi 5 52

+2.413

2.413

0.199 2 4 Audi Audi
9 Argentina F. Colapinto Alpine 43 52

+3.229

3.229

0.816 2 2 Alpine Mercedes
10 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 52

+3.445

3.445

0.216 2 1 Alpine Mercedes
11 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 52

+4.014

4.014

0.569 3 McLaren Mercedes
12 Spain C. Sainz Williams 55 52

+4.391

4.391

0.377 2 Williams Mercedes
13 United Kingdom O. Bearman Haas F1 Team 87 52

+5.245

5.245

0.854 2 Haas Ferrari
14 France E. Ocon Haas F1 Team 31 52

+5.512

5.512

0.267 2 Haas Ferrari
15 Mexico S. Perez Cadillac F1 Team 11 52

+7.403

7.403

1.891 2 Cadillac Ferrari
16
A. Kimi Antonelli Mercedes
12 52

+8.005

8.005

0.602 3 Mercedes Mercedes
17 Finland V. Bottas Cadillac F1 Team 77 52

+8.162

8.162

0.157 2 Cadillac Ferrari
18 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 51

1 lap

2 Aston Martin Honda
19 Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 51

1 lap

2 Aston Martin Honda
dnf Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 3 46

6 laps

2 Retirement Red Bull Red Bull
dnf Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 43

9 laps

6 Retirement Williams Mercedes
dnf Germany N. Hulkenberg Audi 27 36

16 laps

2 Retirement Audi Audi
View full results

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