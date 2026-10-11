Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

Lewis Hamilton takes blame for poor Singapore GP strategy

Formula 1
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Lewis Hamilton takes blame for poor Singapore GP strategy

F1 Singapore GP: Max Verstappen dominates for Marina Bay double

Formula 1
Formula 1
Singapore GP
F1 Singapore GP: Max Verstappen dominates for Marina Bay double

Five quick takeaways from Singapore GP

Formula 1
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Five quick takeaways from Singapore GP

Behind the scenes of how 11-year-old Brexton Busch prepared for NASCAR Cup burnouts

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
Behind the scenes of how 11-year-old Brexton Busch prepared for NASCAR Cup burnouts

Kimi Antonelli hit with a major pre-race scare in Singapore

Formula 1
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Kimi Antonelli hit with a major pre-race scare in Singapore

F1 Singapore GP live commentary and updates: Max Verstappen cruises to victory

Formula 1
Formula 1
Singapore GP
F1 Singapore GP live commentary and updates: Max Verstappen cruises to victory

DTM Hockenheim: Porsche takes pole as Engel challenges Preining

DTM
DTM
Hockenheim
DTM Hockenheim: Porsche takes pole as Engel challenges Preining

George Russell handed another 20-place penalty before the Singapore Grand Prix

Formula 1
Formula 1
Singapore GP
George Russell handed another 20-place penalty before the Singapore Grand Prix
Formula 1 Singapore GP

Lewis Hamilton takes blame for poor Singapore GP strategy

Strategy cost Hamilton the podium at Marina Bay as he fell to sixth – and he shouldered the blame

Ben Vinel
Ben Vinel
Published:
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Photo by: Mark Thompson / Getty Images

Lewis Hamilton has taken responsibility for his strategy in Formula 1’s Singapore Grand Prix, after a decision not to pit under a virtual safety car cost him dear.

The VSC was called into action by race control on lap 39 when Lance Stroll pulled aside due to a suspected clutch issue in his Aston Martin.

At that stage of the race, Hamilton had already done 21 laps on softs, while Leclerc was on a 15-lap medium stint – but it was the Monegasque only who made the most of the VSC for a cheap second pitstop.

The Ferraris, which were running second and third, could easily have been double-stacked given they were 4.4 seconds apart and going through Turns 10-11 when the VSC was enforced.

As it happens, it was Hamilton himself who decided to stay out for a mammoth 44-lap stint on softs. This was a failure, as he collapsed to sixth, even behind Oscar Piastri, who had to stop after the VSC due to a slow puncture.

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Lando Norris, McLaren

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Lando Norris, McLaren

Photo by: Joe Portlock / Getty Images

The seven-time world champion was nearly 46 seconds down on team-mate Leclerc on the chequered flag, with his tactical call therefore costing him about 41.5 seconds.

“Sorry, boys,” Hamilton said on the radio after the race. “I let you down today with that strategy. My call, and I lost us valuable points. I’ll try and make up for it in the next one. Great job with the pitstop though.”

Racing engineer Carlo Santi replied: “Understood, thank you Lewis.”

Hamilton’s poor result means his advantage over fourth-placed Max Verstappen in the drivers’ standings has dwindled to eight points, following the Dutchman’s maiden Singapore Grand Prix victory.

Read Also:

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Kimi Antonelli caught off guard by major F1 title news after Singapore GP

Top Comments
More from
Ben Vinel

F1 Singapore GP: Max Verstappen dominates for Marina Bay double

Formula 1
Formula 1
Singapore GP
F1 Singapore GP: Max Verstappen dominates for Marina Bay double

FIA admits fairness was compromised in Singapore F1 sprint qualifying “mess”

Formula 1
Formula 1
Singapore GP
FIA admits fairness was compromised in Singapore F1 sprint qualifying “mess”

You Ask The Questions: Emerson Fittipaldi

Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
You Ask The Questions: Emerson Fittipaldi
More from
Lewis Hamilton

F1 Singapore GP: Sunday schedule, weather forecast and how to watch

Formula 1
Formula 1
Singapore GP
F1 Singapore GP: Sunday schedule, weather forecast and how to watch

Lewis Hamilton plots Ferrari ambush on Max Verstappen after frustrating qualifying

Formula 1
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Lewis Hamilton plots Ferrari ambush on Max Verstappen after frustrating qualifying

How the Bahrain GP in Malaysia exposed Red Bull’s hidden resurgence

Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
How the Bahrain GP in Malaysia exposed Red Bull’s hidden resurgence
More from
Ferrari

“A better job” or more engine power? Verstappen’s Singapore pole analysed

Formula 1
Singapore GP
“A better job” or more engine power? Verstappen’s Singapore pole analysed

How Hamilton "tipped it over the edge" with a setup change too far in Singapore GP qualifying

Formula 1
Formula 1
Singapore GP
How Hamilton "tipped it over the edge" with a setup change too far in Singapore GP qualifying

The problem with Ferrari’s endless team principal speculation

Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
The problem with Ferrari’s endless team principal speculation

Latest news

Lewis Hamilton takes blame for poor Singapore GP strategy

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Singapore GP
Lewis Hamilton takes blame for poor Singapore GP strategy

F1 Singapore GP: Max Verstappen dominates for Marina Bay double

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Singapore GP
F1 Singapore GP: Max Verstappen dominates for Marina Bay double

Five quick takeaways from Singapore GP

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Singapore GP
Five quick takeaways from Singapore GP

Behind the scenes of how 11-year-old Brexton Busch prepared for NASCAR Cup burnouts

NASCAR Cup
NAS NASCAR Cup
Charlotte II
Behind the scenes of how 11-year-old Brexton Busch prepared for NASCAR Cup burnouts

Feature

Discover prime content

What we learned from the 2026 F1 Singapore GP sprint and qualifying

Formula 1
Singapore GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
What we learned from the 2026 F1 Singapore GP sprint and qualifying

How Honda plans a return to being an F1 powerhouse

Formula 1
By Ronald Vording
How Honda plans a return to being an F1 powerhouse

Why Red Bull's 'crazy' power unit success matters so much for F1

Formula 1
Singapore GP
By Filip Cleeren
Why Red Bull's 'crazy' power unit success matters so much for F1

No denying it now – the one reason why F1’s ‘horrible’ start in Malaysia could be a good thing

Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
By Ronald Vording
No denying it now – the one reason why F1’s ‘horrible’ start in Malaysia could be a good thing