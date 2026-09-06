Lewis Hamilton unhappy with Ferrari execution in Monza F1 qualifying
Hamilton felt the Scuderia could have done better after ending up fifth in qualifying on its home turf
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Sutton Images via Getty Images
Lewis Hamilton has somewhat implicitly expressed dissatisfaction with Ferrari’s execution in qualifying at Formula 1’s Italian Grand Prix.
Hamilton was eighth-fastest in Q1, made it out of Q2 by just 0.001s, and ended up fifth in Q3, which he was disappointed with despite being just 0.225s down on polesetter Pierre Gasly.
Ferrari’s qualifying rota meant Hamilton could choose whether to go out ahead of team-mate Charles Leclerc or behind him this weekend; the seven-time world champion logically opted to go second in order to benefit from the Monegasque’s tow in the ‘Temple of Speed’.
However, Hamilton failed to get that slipstream on his first Q3 run due to his tyres being prepared tardily, and he still was slower than the sister car on his second attempt – by 0.007s.
Asked about the cooperation between team-mates being important in Monza, the Briton pondered the question for a few seconds before deflectively replying: “What I can say is, Pierre did a great job. Clearly, looking from a distance, it looked like they worked really well as a team.”
He went on to add: “The team was solely focused on trying to get an equal tow for each driver. And, as I said, we just stumbled.”
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
Photo by: Manuel Eletto / Getty Images
The Ferraris will eventually lock out the second row for the race, courtesy of Oscar Piastri’s three-place grid penalty for impeding Liam Lawson, though Hamilton is aware he’s not the favourite for victory.
“That puts us in fighting chance, hopefully, with George [Russell]. That's one Mercedes up front, so hopefully that gives us a chance,” he said.
“George has the fastest car, that's clear. Particularly if you see his Mercedes. We're lacking on straights still, and that's just the way it is.”
And as the F1 season goes on, Hamilton grows more uncertain as to his title chances, with his deficit to Antonelli currently 59 points.
“There's light at the end of the tunnel, but it's getting dimmer the further we get through,” he deplored. “And even though the team's doing an amazing job in bringing upgrades and pushing us forward – I'm so proud of everyone, I say it all the time, but it's because I really am – also at the track, we need to come correct and act accordingly to make sure we get the result we need.”
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