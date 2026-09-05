Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

"Something special here" - Pierre Gasly ecstatic to take maiden F1 pole in Monza

Formula 1
Formula 1
Italian GP
"Something special here" - Pierre Gasly ecstatic to take maiden F1 pole in Monza

Oscar Piastri risks losing third in Monza qualifying

Formula 1
Formula 1
Italian GP
Oscar Piastri risks losing third in Monza qualifying

This is the starting grid for the 2026 F1 Italian Grand Prix

Formula 1
Formula 1
Italian GP
This is the starting grid for the 2026 F1 Italian Grand Prix

F1 Italian GP: Pierre Gasly takes shock maiden pole at Monza

Formula 1
Formula 1
Italian GP
F1 Italian GP: Pierre Gasly takes shock maiden pole at Monza

NASCAR to pay money for every time a driver swears during 2026 Chase

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Darlington II
NASCAR to pay money for every time a driver swears during 2026 Chase

F1 2026 qualifying head-to-head: Italian GP

Formula 1
Formula 1
Italian GP
F1 2026 qualifying head-to-head: Italian GP

LIVE: F1 Italian Grand Prix updates - Pierre Gasly snatches pole from George Russell

Formula 1
Formula 1
Italian GP
LIVE: F1 Italian Grand Prix updates - Pierre Gasly snatches pole from George Russell

Don't expect new Oscar Piastri deal after Lando Norris' extension: "I'm good for now"

Formula 1
Formula 1
Italian GP
Don't expect new Oscar Piastri deal after Lando Norris' extension: "I'm good for now"
Formula 1 Italian GP

Oscar Piastri risks losing third in Monza qualifying

Piastri and McLaren have been summoned for allegedly impeding Liam Lawson in Monza qualifying

Oleg Karpov
Oleg Karpov
Edited:
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images via Getty Images

Oscar Piastri risks losing his third place on the Italian Grand Prix grid after being summoned to the Formula 1 stewards for allegedly impeding Liam Lawson during qualifying at Monza.

The incident occurred in the dying moments of Q2, as Lawson - competing in his second Red Bull race of the year as a replacement for the injured Isack Hadjar - was preparing for his final flying lap.

Read Also:

Piastri was on an out-lap approaching the first chicane and slowed to allow Lawson's Red Bull team-mate Max Verstappen through, with Red Bull having sent its drivers out earlier. But the McLaren driver then slotted in ahead of Lawson through the chicane, delaying the New Zealander on the exit of the corner leading onto Curva Grande.

Lawson subsequently failed to progress from Q2, ending the session in 14th place.

However, the incident will not affect Lawson's actual starting position, as he was already set to start from the back of the grid after Red Bull introduced new power unit components to the RB22 he is driving this weekend.

Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images via Getty Images

Piastri, meanwhile, progressed to Q3 and went on to qualify third, behind polesitter Pierre Gasly and Mercedes driver George Russell.

His starting position is now under threat after both Piastri and Lawson were summoned to see the stewards at 17:40 local time.

The FIA summons states that Piastri is being investigated for an alleged breach of Article B4.1.1 of the FIA Formula 1 Regulations, with the incident officially described as car 81 "allegedly impeding car 30 at turn 2 at 16:38".

Lawson and a Red Bull team representative have also been summoned over the same incident.

A penalty for Piastri could therefore change the second row of the grid for Sunday's Italian Grand Prix.

Read Also:

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article This is the starting grid for the 2026 F1 Italian Grand Prix

Top Comments
More from
Oleg Karpov

Why Lewis Hamilton shouldn't regret his Ferrari radio rant – but why he was right to apologise

Formula 1
Dutch GP
Why Lewis Hamilton shouldn't regret his Ferrari radio rant – but why he was right to apologise

Fred Vasseur identifies Ferrari's next target after "stronger than Mercedes" Zandvoort pace

Formula 1
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Fred Vasseur identifies Ferrari's next target after "stronger than Mercedes" Zandvoort pace

Mercedes: Late Dutch GP team orders were to help George Russell

Formula 1
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Mercedes: Late Dutch GP team orders were to help George Russell
More from
Red Bull Racing

Red Bull urged to keep Liam Lawson for Spanish GP as Isack Hadjar recovers from injury

Formula 1
Formula 1
Italian GP
Red Bull urged to keep Liam Lawson for Spanish GP as Isack Hadjar recovers from injury

"We clearly have an issue" – Red Bull responds to Max Verstappen's radio complaints

Formula 1
Formula 1
Italian GP
"We clearly have an issue" – Red Bull responds to Max Verstappen's radio complaints

The hidden benefit of Max Verstappen’s new F1 deal that Red Bull wants to exploit

Formula 1
Dutch GP
The hidden benefit of Max Verstappen’s new F1 deal that Red Bull wants to exploit

Latest news

"Something special here" - Pierre Gasly ecstatic to take maiden F1 pole in Monza

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Italian GP
"Something special here" - Pierre Gasly ecstatic to take maiden F1 pole in Monza

Oscar Piastri risks losing third in Monza qualifying

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Italian GP
Oscar Piastri risks losing third in Monza qualifying

This is the starting grid for the 2026 F1 Italian Grand Prix

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Italian GP
This is the starting grid for the 2026 F1 Italian Grand Prix

F1 Italian GP: Pierre Gasly takes shock maiden pole at Monza

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Italian GP
F1 Italian GP: Pierre Gasly takes shock maiden pole at Monza

Feature

Discover prime content

What makes Lewis Hamilton's 'barn find' Ferrari F40 so important

Formula 1
Italian GP
By Stuart Codling
What makes Lewis Hamilton's 'barn find' Ferrari F40 so important

Explaining the complicated art of F1 braking

Formula 1
By Pat Symonds
Explaining the complicated art of F1 braking

What next after Briatore’s explosive McLaren rant?

Formula 1
Italian GP
By Stuart Codling
What next after Briatore’s explosive McLaren rant?

What we learned from Friday practice at the 2026 F1 Italian GP

Formula 1
Italian GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
What we learned from Friday practice at the 2026 F1 Italian GP
View more