This is the starting grid for the 2026 F1 Italian Grand Prix
Gasly secured pole position following qualifying for the 2026 Italian F1 Grand Prix. Check out the provisional starting grid, pending final confirmation by the FIA
Despite their qualifying positions, Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes), Alex Albon (Williams) and Liam Lawson (Red Bull) have all been sent to the back of the grid as a result of penalties due to power unit changes.
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1
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2
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George Russell
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3
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4
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5
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Lewis Hamilton
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6
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Max Verstappen
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7
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Franco Colapinto
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8
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Lando Norris
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9
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10
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11
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Oliver Bearman
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12
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Nico Hülkenberg
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13
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Carlos Sainz
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14
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Esteban Ocon
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15
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Yuki Tsunoda
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16
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Valtteri Bottas
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17
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Sergio Pérez
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18
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Fernando Alonso
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19
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Lance Stroll
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20
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Kimi Antonelli (P)
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21
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Liam Lawson (P)
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22
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Alexander Albon (P)
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