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Formula 1
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Formula 1 Italian GP

This is the starting grid for the 2026 F1 Italian Grand Prix

Gasly secured pole position following qualifying for the 2026 Italian F1 Grand Prix. Check out the provisional starting grid, pending final confirmation by the FIA

Basile Davoine
Published:
Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Despite their qualifying positions, Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes), Alex Albon (Williams) and Liam Lawson (Red Bull) have all been sent to the back of the grid as a result of penalties due to power unit changes.

1

Pierre Gasly
(Alpine)



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2

 

 

 


 

George Russell
(Mercedes)

3

Oscar Piastri
(McLaren)



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

4

 

 

 


 

Charles Leclerc
(Ferrari)

5

Lewis Hamilton
(Ferrari)



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

6

 

 

 


 

Max Verstappen
(Red Bull)

7

Franco Colapinto
(Alpine)



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

8

 

 

 


 

Lando Norris
(McLaren)

9

Arvid Lindblad
(Racing Bulls)



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

10

 

 

 


 

Gabriel Bortoleto
(Audi)

11

Oliver Bearman
(Haas)



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

12

 

 

 


 

Nico Hülkenberg
(Audi)

13

Carlos Sainz
(Williams)



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

14

 

 

 


 

Esteban Ocon
(Haas)

15

Japan Yuki Tsunoda
(Racing Bulls)



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

16

 

 

 


 

Valtteri Bottas
(Cadillac)

17

Sergio Pérez
(Cadillac)



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

18

 

 

 


 

Fernando Alonso
(Aston Martin)

19

Lance Stroll
(Aston Martin)



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

20

 

 

 


 

Kimi Antonelli (P)
(Mercedes)

21

New Zealand Liam Lawson (P)
(Red Bull)



 

 

 

 

 

 

 

22

 

 

 


 

Alexander Albon (P)
(Williams)
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