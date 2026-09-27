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NASCAR Cup Kansas II

Complete NASCAR Cup points standings after 2026 Kansas II

Larson has extended his championship lead after a dominant day, now 26 points ahead of Hamlin in the title fight

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Published:
Kyle Larson wins, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet; Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Kyle Larson wins, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet; Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Photo by: Kyle Ocker of Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Entering this race, Kyle Larson was just one point ahead of Denny Hamlin in the battle for the championship, but after a huge day in Kansas, he is now 26 points ahead of Hamlin.

While Hamlin scored a top five finish, Larson earned maximum points by winning the race, sweeping the stages, and earning the fastest lap bonus. 

Christopher Bell overtook Joey Logano for third, and is 50 points back of the lead. 

The biggest loser in the standings was Carson Hocevar, who finished outside of the top 30 due to crash damage and fell three positions to 11th in the standings.

The biggest gainer was Austin Cindric, who led the way for Team Penske with an impressive runner-up finish, jumping two positions to ninth in the standings.

There are now six races left in the 2026 title fight, with the Cup Series heading to Las Vegas Motor Speedway next weekend.

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2026 NASCAR Cup points after Kansas II (Race 30 of 36)

Pos. Driver Points

Positions gained or lost
Kyle Larson 2282 --
2 Denny Hamlin 2256 --
3 Christopher Bell 2232 +1
4 Joey Logano 2215 -1
5 Ryan Blaney 2191 +1
6 Ty Gibbs 2188 -1
7 Tyler Reddick 2171 --
8 Chase Briscoe 2159 +1
9 Austin Cindric 2142 +2
10 Bubba Wallace 2142 --
11 Carson Hocevar 2132 -3
12 William Byron 2124 +1
13 Chase Elliott 2121 -1
14 Ryan Preece 2109 --
15 Chris Buescher 2096 --
16 Daniel Suarez 2095 --
CHASE CUTLINE CHASE CUTLINE CHASE CUTLINE CHASE CUTLINE
17 Shane van Gisbergen 660 --
18 Brad Keselowski 641 --
19 Ross Chastain 614 --
20 Michael McDowell 580 --
21 Erik Jones 570 --
22 Todd Gilliland 538 --
23 AJ Allmendinger 529 --
24 Austin Dillon 510 +1
25 Josh Berry 503 -1
26 John Hunter Nemechek 489 +1
27 Zane Smith 483 -1
28 Alex Bowman 475 --
29 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 455 --
30 Riley Herbst 427 --
31 Noah Gragson 377 --
32 Cole Custer 377 --
33 Ty Dillon 333 --
34 Connor Zilisch 325 --
35 Cody Ware 226 --
36 Casey Mears 13 --
37 Kevin Magnussen 11 --
38 Jimmie Johnson 9 --
39 Katherine Legge 8 --
40 BJ McLeod 4 --

Note: Kyle Busch scored 217 points before his tragic passing, and we have followed NASCAR's decision to no longer classify Busch in the weekly driver standings.

Watch: Larson thrilled with extending Chase lead after Kansas victory

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