Complete NASCAR Cup points standings after 2026 Kansas II

Entering this race, Kyle Larson was just one point ahead of Denny Hamlin in the battle for the championship, but after a huge day in Kansas, he is now 26 points ahead of Hamlin.

While Hamlin scored a top five finish, Larson earned maximum points by winning the race, sweeping the stages, and earning the fastest lap bonus.

Christopher Bell overtook Joey Logano for third, and is 50 points back of the lead.

The biggest loser in the standings was Carson Hocevar, who finished outside of the top 30 due to crash damage and fell three positions to 11th in the standings.

The biggest gainer was Austin Cindric, who led the way for Team Penske with an impressive runner-up finish, jumping two positions to ninth in the standings.

There are now six races left in the 2026 title fight, with the Cup Series heading to Las Vegas Motor Speedway next weekend.

2026 NASCAR Cup points after Kansas II (Race 30 of 36)

Note: Kyle Busch scored 217 points before his tragic passing, and we have followed NASCAR's decision to no longer classify Busch in the weekly driver standings.

Watch: Larson thrilled with extending Chase lead after Kansas victory