Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

Charles Leclerc deletes social media apps amid "silly" Fred Vasseur rumours

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
Charles Leclerc deletes social media apps amid "silly" Fred Vasseur rumours

Lewis Hamilton hands Ferrari F1 boss Fred Vasseur strongest show of support yet

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
Lewis Hamilton hands Ferrari F1 boss Fred Vasseur strongest show of support yet

Arvid Lindblad to take grid penalty for F1 Bahrain GP

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
Arvid Lindblad to take grid penalty for F1 Bahrain GP

Audi announces plans for new F1 campus

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
Audi announces plans for new F1 campus

"Whenever I watch TV, I think I would do better" – The real reason Fernando Alonso stays in F1

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
"Whenever I watch TV, I think I would do better" – The real reason Fernando Alonso stays in F1

Max Verstappen to make GT3 return against Valentino Rossi, race on seven weekends in a row

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
Max Verstappen to make GT3 return against Valentino Rossi, race on seven weekends in a row

Franco Colapinto: I have full support from Alpine F1 boss Flavio Briatore

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
Franco Colapinto: I have full support from Alpine F1 boss Flavio Briatore

Honda confirms Red Bull return as sponsor in MotoGP

MotoGP
MotoGP
Japanese GP
Honda confirms Red Bull return as sponsor in MotoGP
Formula 1 Bahrain GP in Malaysia

Arvid Lindblad to take grid penalty for F1 Bahrain GP

Racing Bulls takes fifth PU components of the year, consigning Lindblad to a back-of-grid start

Edited:
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Photo by: Ashwith S Pai

Arvid Lindblad will start from the back of the grid for Formula 1's Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia with a series of power unit penalties set to be applied for the race at Sepang.

The Briton will dip beyond his allocation of power unit components for F1's return to Malaysia, and is set to use a fifth internal combustion engine, turbocharger, and exhaust for this weekend's race.

Lindblad had reached the limit – a penalty-free maximum of four for each part – for those components last time out in Azerbaijan.

Thus, the decision to take a penalty for this round in Malaysia suggests that the Racing Bulls driver's previous powertrain components are no longer in the pool, and that the Red Bull-owned team figures that Malaysia presents the best opportunity to stray beyond that pool and overcome the penalties applied.

He also used a new set of power unit "ancillary components" in Baku - which includes parts of the fuel system, wastegate, oil tank, and the cooling system - but this did not stray beyond the limit of six sets of ancillary parts. 

Lindblad finished seventh in Azerbaijan, after escaping penalty for contact with his team-mate Liam Lawson on the restart. In trying to avoid Esteban Ocon, Lindblad drifted right at Turn 1 and locked a wheel, thus resulting in a touch with Lawson that tipped the Kiwi into a spin.

Read Also:

Nonetheless, the teenager was able to recover and put moves on both Haas drivers - including an overlap on Ocon at the finish line - to be classified in seventh place by just 0.03s.

Reflecting on the incident, Lindblad stated: "We discussed it internally, what happened, and I know what I'd do differently in future. 

"I've apologised already and yeah, it's done now. I know what I'll do differently in future. We've discussed it, so just looking forward to Malaysia now."

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Audi announces plans for new F1 campus
Next article Lewis Hamilton hands Ferrari F1 boss Fred Vasseur strongest show of support yet

Top Comments

Latest news

Charles Leclerc deletes social media apps amid "silly" Fred Vasseur rumours

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
Charles Leclerc deletes social media apps amid "silly" Fred Vasseur rumours

Lewis Hamilton hands Ferrari F1 boss Fred Vasseur strongest show of support yet

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
Lewis Hamilton hands Ferrari F1 boss Fred Vasseur strongest show of support yet

Arvid Lindblad to take grid penalty for F1 Bahrain GP

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
Arvid Lindblad to take grid penalty for F1 Bahrain GP

Audi announces plans for new F1 campus

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
Audi announces plans for new F1 campus

Feature

Discover prime content

As Mercedes looks to deal F1 2026 knockout blow, will its driver fight reignite?

Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
By Filip Cleeren
As Mercedes looks to deal F1 2026 knockout blow, will its driver fight reignite?

Top 10 F1 results changed by backmarkers – the passes

Formula 1
By Kevin Turner
Top 10 F1 results changed by backmarkers – the passes

The problem with Ferrari’s endless team principal speculation

Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
The problem with Ferrari’s endless team principal speculation

Why Mercedes is still quicker than McLaren

Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
By Stuart Codling
Why Mercedes is still quicker than McLaren