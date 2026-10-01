Arvid Lindblad to take grid penalty for F1 Bahrain GP
Racing Bulls takes fifth PU components of the year, consigning Lindblad to a back-of-grid start
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls
Photo by: Ashwith S Pai
Arvid Lindblad will start from the back of the grid for Formula 1's Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia with a series of power unit penalties set to be applied for the race at Sepang.
The Briton will dip beyond his allocation of power unit components for F1's return to Malaysia, and is set to use a fifth internal combustion engine, turbocharger, and exhaust for this weekend's race.
Lindblad had reached the limit – a penalty-free maximum of four for each part – for those components last time out in Azerbaijan.
Thus, the decision to take a penalty for this round in Malaysia suggests that the Racing Bulls driver's previous powertrain components are no longer in the pool, and that the Red Bull-owned team figures that Malaysia presents the best opportunity to stray beyond that pool and overcome the penalties applied.
He also used a new set of power unit "ancillary components" in Baku - which includes parts of the fuel system, wastegate, oil tank, and the cooling system - but this did not stray beyond the limit of six sets of ancillary parts.
Lindblad finished seventh in Azerbaijan, after escaping penalty for contact with his team-mate Liam Lawson on the restart. In trying to avoid Esteban Ocon, Lindblad drifted right at Turn 1 and locked a wheel, thus resulting in a touch with Lawson that tipped the Kiwi into a spin.
Nonetheless, the teenager was able to recover and put moves on both Haas drivers - including an overlap on Ocon at the finish line - to be classified in seventh place by just 0.03s.
Reflecting on the incident, Lindblad stated: "We discussed it internally, what happened, and I know what I'd do differently in future.
"I've apologised already and yeah, it's done now. I know what I'll do differently in future. We've discussed it, so just looking forward to Malaysia now."
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