Formula 1 Sao Paulo GP

Max Verstappen explains why he’s so good in the rain in Brazil

Interlagos is among Verstappen’s best tracks – especially when the skies open up

Ben Vinel

Published: Nov 11, 2026, 12:23 PM

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Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images via Getty Images

Max Verstappen has delved into what gives him such racecraft when it rains in Sao Paulo, after another remarkable drive in Formula 1’s Brazilian Grand Prix.

Among tracks that have been on the calendar since the beginning of his career, Verstappen has his highest podium-finishing rate at Interlagos – and Austin – with eight top-three results in 11 races.

Three of these were starring wet-weather drives at Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace. Back in 2016, as an 18-year-old sophomore, Verstappen found a way past Kimi Raikkonen’s Ferrari as early as Turn 1 when the green flag was finally waved after seven laps behind the safety car; he went on to perform a superb around-the-outside move on eventual champion Nico Rosberg in Curva do Sol.

Max Verstappen's memorable move on Nico Rosberg

Photo by: Adam Pretty / Getty Images

In 2024, starting from 15th, the Red Bull driver gained four spots on lap one, scythed through the field and romped to victory, 19 seconds ahead of Esteban Ocon.

Finally, last weekend, Verstappen found himself on the back row on the grid, down in 21st, but he fought his way up to seventh in the space of five laps; he eventually finished second, 15 seconds adrift of race winner Lando Norris – and he actually believes he could have done even better.

“After the laps to the grid, I felt pretty confident,” the four-time world champion explained. “I went out and I was like, ‘Oh, low grip’. But then I actually had some cars around me and I was like, ‘No, I think we actually have a lot of grip’.

“Within two laps, I was just flying by cars, almost every corner. We had a lot more grip, I guess, than most in the midfield. I don't know what lap I was in the top 10, but it all happened very quickly.

“I knew that the balance we had was there, and that also showed in the first few laps. Unfortunately, that then completely disappeared after the first stint, but luckily at least in the first stint the car was working, and that allowed me to be in this position.

“We have to understand why or what went wrong with the car as soon as we went to the slick tyres, because even when I switched back to the Inter tyres at the end, the car was night and day different to my first stint, which shows that there is something wrong.”

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Colin McMaster / LAT Images via Getty Images

So, when asked how he manages to find opportunities relative to other drivers on a wet track, Verstappen points out the Interlagos track makes it easier, with its elevation changes and various practical racing lines – which is true in dry conditions but magnified by the rain.

“I felt comfortable with the car, confident, just trying to find the grip in different places,” he explained. “Then the car is ahead of me, so I try to pass them.

“This track, of course, also allows you to do different lines, which I think is great because it really helps the racing. It's a good track in the dry and wet, and that really sets up more overtaking opportunities.

“You need to feel good in the car. You need to feel comfortable to be able to risk probably a little bit more, and it's been working for me quite well here.”

Verstappen has now started from 15th or lower in the last three Brazilian grands prix; even though those yielded a whopping 23 overtakes on his way to three podium finishes, including the aforementioned victory, the Dutchman would appreciate a more straightforward drive in 2027.

“Maybe next year I'd love to start a bit further up front instead of starting from the back or the pit lane, but we'll find out next year,” said Verstappen, who has now grabbed the runner-up spot in the 2026 drivers’ championship.

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