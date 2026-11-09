Formula 1 Sao Paulo GP

How Max Verstappen beat Red Bull's own simulation tools with P2 in Brazil

Team principal Laurent Mekies admits that Red Bull's simulation tools did not consider second place possible from 21st on the grid

Ronald Vording

Published: Nov 9, 2026, 11:33 AM

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For the third year in a row, Verstappen produced an impressive comeback drive in the Formula 1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix. While the Dutchman won from 17th on the grid in 2024 and climbed from the pitlane to third place last year, this time he charged from 21st to second.

According to Verstappen, his start on the uphill grid did not go to plan, although he took the blame himself after holding the clutch incorrectly, resulting in a slower reaction time. After that, however, the Dutchman made rapid progress. During his first stint on intermediates, he already had the podium positions in his sights, much sooner than Red Bull had ever expected based on its own simulations.

"As always, I think no sim in the world will predict that you will go from P21 to P2 or that you get 14 places in 5 laps," Laurent Mekies said post-race in Red Bull’s hospitality unit.

"There is no sim able to do that. So, Max is beating the simulations on a regular basis."

When the first frontrunners came into the pits at the end of lap 16 to swap their intermediates for slicks, Verstappen was running fifth, although the balance of his RB22 no longer felt the same afterwards.

According to the four-time world champion, this was not simply down to the effect slick tyres might have had on the car balance, as the RB22 also felt very different from the opening stages during the closing laps, which were once again completed on intermediates.

Red Bull had already acknowledged during the race that it could see a loss of rear downforce in the data, although Mekies says further investigation is needed to establish exactly what caused it.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images

Earlier this year, Verstappen complained more than once about 'car degradation', which is why the four-time world champion also took a look at the rear of his car immediately after climbing out to see whether there was any visible damage.

"You may have heard Max being fairly vocal with the car balance once we had switched to dry tyres," Mekies admitted.

"From that point onwards, he has been very, very unhappy with the car balance, including when we came back to the inters at the very end. So we’ll need to analyse what happened there, how much of that is explaining our time loss and whether or not that would have been enough to fight with McLaren."

The battle with McLaren in the constructors' championship

Nevertheless, Red Bull has still done good business in the constructors' championship. During Saturday's Dutch media session in Sao Paulo, Verstappen had already made it clear that finishing second in the drivers' championship means nothing to him, but that he has a clear objective for the remaining races of this year: helping Red Bull secure third place in the constructors' standings.

With Lando Norris on pole position and Verstappen on the back row of the grid, race day in Brazil could have been a painful one, but Red Bull ultimately ended the weekend with the same number of points as McLaren (33).

As well as Verstappen's comeback drive, this was also down to a very strong performance from Isack Hadjar, meaning Red Bull still holds a 17-point advantage over the team led by Andrea Stella.

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Anadolu via Getty Images

Although Verstappen's comeback drives at Interlagos have now become something of a tradition, he has already indicated that he would like to break that tradition. During the press conference, the Dutchman called on Red Bull to avoid a grid penalty in Brazil for once next year, although Mekies explained that the plan had actually been to complete the past weekend without a grid drop in the first place.

During the media day, Red Bull hinted that it wanted to postpone the inevitable power unit change for as long as possible – perhaps until Las Vegas – but after Friday's practice sessions, the team had no choice.

"Of course, it's frustrating because the pace seemed good on Friday and also on Saturday morning, and in some respects also in Q1 when we let him qualify. But it's part of the game, you know?" Mekies said.

"It's easy to forget that this is the first year with our own power unit. The guys have been doing an extraordinary job, we only took our first penalty with Max this weekend and that's what it is. It was not planned, but we had a small issue on Friday that forced us to do so. But that's what it is."

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