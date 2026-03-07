Skip to main content

Formula 1 Australian GP

Max Verstappen feeling "completely empty" about F1 2026 cars

The four-time world champion's negative feelings towards the new F1 regulations have long been known

Edited:
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Formula 1 via Getty Images

Max Verstappen continued his longstanding criticism of the 2026 Formula 1 regulations by saying he feels “completely empty” after qualifying for the Australian Grand Prix.

The championship is debuting its latest overhaul this year and the current ruleset is arguably the most controversial in recent times, due to its increased reliance on electric power. 

That has an approximate 50:50 split with the internal combustion engine, so battery management will play a key role in racing. This means drivers may have to apply ‘unnatural’ techniques such as downshifting along a straight, which has prompted criticism from various quarters and, in particular, Verstappen, who during pre-season testing called it “anti-racing” and like “Formula E on steroids”.

The four-time world champion hasn’t changed his opinion either and, in fact, doubled down on it after crashing out in Q1 for Sunday’s season opener at Albert Park.

He said: “I'm not enjoying it at all. It also doesn't matter to me where I qualify. Whether it would have been at the front or where I am now, emotionally and in terms of feeling, it's completely empty.”

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing crash

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing crash

Photo by: Getty Images

This is nothing new for Verstappen as he also revealed that the 2026 car “felt really bad” on the simulator last year, but perhaps Melbourne is just the worst place to start for the new regulations.

That’s because tracks this year are being characterised as either ‘energy-rich’ or ‘energy-poor’ depending on how easy it is to harvest battery - Albert Park falls in the latter category due to its fast corners and longer straights. 

So, when asked about how the circuit feels in the new car, Verstappen responded: “You just can't drive naturally. Basically you have to be on the throttle as little as possible everywhere to save the battery. Certain corners you have to approach differently so that when you exit you can save battery again. For me that has very little to do with racing.”

The Dutchman isn’t the only driver to criticise the regulations this weekend either, as reigning champion Lando Norris claimed “we’ve come from the best cars ever made in Formula 1” to “probably the worst”.

Charles Leclerc also contributed saying they are “not the most fun cars to drive”, while his Ferrari team-mate Lewis Hamilton reckons “it’s completely against what Formula 1 is about”.

But one driver who is relatively upbeat about the regulations is title favourite George Russell, who dominated a Mercedes 1-2 in qualifying.

George Russell, Mercedes

George Russell, Mercedes

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images via Getty Images

“Once you get your head around it, it becomes like a new normal,” he told Sky Sports. “Even sometimes in qualifying last year, we have to deal with the porpoise and that was just something you got to deal with and you got to learn about.

“Now with a little bit of lift and coast, is that pure racing? No, probably not, but you get used to it and it is race one. I know the FIA are going to be making some changes, so I’ve been one of the drivers who haven’t wanted to judge everything too prematurely.

"I think Melbourne’s probably going to be the worst track for these engines.”

Additional reporting by Stuart Codling

65
