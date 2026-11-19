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Max Verstappen: "If they let me write the rules, F1 wouldn’t be allowed in certain places"

Verstappen calls the return of V8 engines a step in the right direction for F1, but adds that, in an ideal world, he would have gone considerably further if he were the one writing the rules

Ronald Vording

Published: Nov 19, 2026, 5:49 AM

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Although the FIA's announcement was only online for five minutes, there is no doubt in the paddock that V8 engines will return to Formula 1. An agreement in principle has been reached on a 2.1-litre turbocharged V8 with a smaller electrical component, which is set to be introduced in 2030 rather than 2031.

Max Verstappen is one of the biggest critics of the current regulations and therefore one of the strongest advocates for change. He welcomes F1’s future plans, but says it is too early to tell whether they could keep him in the series for longer.

"I don’t know. For sure it’s better, but I cannot tell you now what I will do after 2030. But for the sport itself, it’s a good choice," he said.

The contract Verstappen signed ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort runs until the end of 2030, meaning he will get a taste of the new regulations regardless. Alongside the V8 engines, the new rules are also expected to include a further reduction in car weight.

When Motorsport.com asked Verstappen whether the plans for 2030 are what he himself would have come up with if he were writing the rules, the Dutchman made it clear that this is not entirely the case.

"No, but that’s also because [with my plans] you would not be allowed to race at some tracks because it would be too loud! If it is up to me, then I would take the turbo off. And I would get rid of the [electrical] power. Well, maybe you can use it as a push-to-pass, but not too much on the battery side anymore. But then on some tracks you are not allowed to race," Verstappen said, referring to the noise restrictions that many circuits face nowadays.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Guido De Bortoli / LAT Images via Getty Images

For street tracks in major cities, this would logically be an even bigger problem.

Verstappen added: "Fuel consumption also goes up a lot without the turbo, so you would need a bigger tank if you don’t want to do refuelling during the races. So then, of course, I understand that you want to have a turbo."

Besides this practical argument, retaining the turbo was also important from a political perspective, for example to keep Audi and Honda on board.

With all those factors in mind, Verstappen does see this compromise as an important step in the right direction for F1.

"If it’s fully up to me, then of course I would go back to a V10 or whatever. That sounds even better, but I know that’s not something realistic.

"But this is good. This is for sure in the right direction. But again, it’s not confirmed yet, so I guess there are a few things that they still need to agree on."

Nevertheless, this agreement in principle does seem to indicate that F1 and the FIA have taken drivers' complaints about clipping, super clipping and other issues with the 2026 power units seriously when considering the future.

Verstappen agrees, but also believes that even F1's leading figures realise things cannot continue as they are, even if they would never admit that publicly: "It’s probably a combination of maybe listening to our advice, but also realising that what we have now is not what you want! So yeah, it’s probably a bit of a combination."

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