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Max Verstappen-Lewis Hamilton Sepang front row has fans braced for "absolute cinema"

Max Verstappen will start the 2026 Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia from pole position alongside Lewis Hamilton

Lydia Mee
Published:
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Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Sona Maleterova / Getty Images

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Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton will share the front row for the 2026 Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia, setting up a race start that has fans excited to see their former rivalry reignite.

Verstappen secured pole position for the race at the Sepang International Circuit, edging out Hamilton by 0.298 seconds. Rounding out the top five in qualifying were Red Bull's Isack Hadjar, Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc. However, Hadjar will take a five-place grid penalty.

Online fan reactions have branded the impending run down to Turn 1 as "absolute cinema" and "just like the old days".

"We're all gonna wake up tomorrow and find out that it's still 2017 and the past 9 years were all just a dream," one fan commented on Reddit, while another added: "Absolute cinema every time it happens."

"Max and Hamilton on the front row in Sepang. Roll the years back," someone else posted.

Another comment read: "Verstappen and Hamilton showing everyone why they are the OGs."

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images via Getty Images

Further comments included: "There's no combination of drivers on first and second spot on the grid that gives some anticipation and anxiety for the race like Max and Lewis do. I expect some banger tomorrow if the Ferrari can keep up the pace," and "Fantastic drive by both Max and Lewis. Shades of 2021 season. RBR upgrades clearly worked as both RBR drivers got into top 3 though Hadjar is taking the penalty."

Interestingly, Hamilton has started on the front row in the last five visits to Sepang, and the last time the seven-time champion shared the front row with Verstappen was the 2023 Hungarian Grand Prix.

Verstappen described the pole position, which is his first of the 2026 season, as "fantastic". 

"We have been trying many grands prix to get pole," the four-time champion explained after qualifying. "Sometimes a bit closer than others but to finally get it, from where we started the season, pretty incredible.

"I'm happy with today and, for sure, I'm going to try and win tomorrow. When you start first, that's the target."

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