Max Verstappen makes Red Bull progress claim with ominous Malaysia warning
Max Verstappen hailed Red Bull's progress after taking pole position for the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images via Getty Images
Motorsport Bulls Watch
For Red Bull fans. Keeping watch on Red Bull Racing, with F1 news, driver updates, technical insight and race analysis from Milton Keynes.
Max Verstappen hasn't sat on pole since the 2025 Formula 1 season closed at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. So watching him place his car at the top of the time sheets today in Sepang for the Bahrain Grand Prix was a special moment for fans of the four-time champion. Following his performance, he hailed his team's improvements as he looks forward to Sunday's race.
Beating Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton by almost three-tenths, he handed Red Bull and its Ford power unit its first pole position of its partnership.
Isack Hadjar did his part, too. He rounded out the session with a third-place finish, although a five-place grid penalty now pushes him down to eighth. Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli takes his place.
What Verstappen said about Red Bull's progress
Speaking in the press conference following the session, Verstappen was happy to start a tough race from the front.
“At some tracks, we were kind of close, but now I think this weekend it was very positive for us. I think from FP1 we started quite well, and from then onwards, we've just been trying to improve the car further. Honestly, I'm very happy to be on pole here.
“It's tough always around here. It's very hot for ourselves, but for the cars, for the brakes, for the tyres. The race is definitely going to be a tough one. You have to manage a lot, and it's impossible to know at the moment, of course, who can do that the best.
“But at the same time, also, there is a start where a lot of things can happen. So we just need to be aware, ready, and then we'll see how competitive we are in the race. But so far this weekend I've felt good, I've felt confident, and I hope we can show that again tomorrow.”
He's not worried about rivals' race pace
Asked whether he was concerned that competitors might have sacrificed their qualifying pace for a stronger pace on race day, the Dutchman shrugged off any worry.
"I'm confident in what I did. If others make bigger sacrifices, then good luck to them. But I'm ready," he finished. An ominous warning to the rest of the grid.
Share Or Save This Story
From "paper car" to pole in Malaysia – What's behind Max Verstappen and Red Bull's pace?
Max Verstappen’s unusual run plan and F1 teams’ biggest challenge in Malaysia explained
How Kimi Antonelli is proving unbeatable, even when he's beaten
"Make all mistakes now" – Why Max Verstappen and Isack Hadjar want Red Bull to experiment for 2027
Max Verstappen laughs off Malaysian heat concerns: "Months of preparation to not give an F!"
The hidden F1 performance differentiator nobody is talking about in 2026
Latest news
How the FIA plans to differentiate between Rally1 and Rally2 in WRC 2027
“Too slow” Marco Bezzecchi baffled by lack of pace in Japanese GP sprint
What's actually going on with George Russell's FIA cooling vest complaints
Andrea Stella explains recurring Lando Norris straightline speed issue after Bahrain GP qualifying
How drivers waiting in the wings can still make their presence count in F1
What we learned from Friday practice at the 2026 Bahrain GP in Malaysia
The hidden F1 performance differentiator nobody is talking about in 2026
As Mercedes looks to deal F1 2026 knockout blow, will its driver fight reignite?
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments