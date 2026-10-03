Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

How the FIA plans to differentiate between Rally1 and Rally2 in WRC 2027

WRC
WRC
Rally Italy
How the FIA plans to differentiate between Rally1 and Rally2 in WRC 2027

“Too slow” Marco Bezzecchi baffled by lack of pace in Japanese GP sprint

MotoGP
MotoGP
Japanese GP
“Too slow” Marco Bezzecchi baffled by lack of pace in Japanese GP sprint

What's actually going on with George Russell's FIA cooling vest complaints

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
What's actually going on with George Russell's FIA cooling vest complaints

Andrea Stella explains recurring Lando Norris straightline speed issue after Bahrain GP qualifying

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
Andrea Stella explains recurring Lando Norris straightline speed issue after Bahrain GP qualifying

MotoGP Japanese GP: Full starting grid

MotoGP
MotoGP
Japanese GP
MotoGP Japanese GP: Full starting grid

Lewis Hamilton labels Sepang qualifying as "best lap" of his 2026 F1 season

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
Lewis Hamilton labels Sepang qualifying as "best lap" of his 2026 F1 season

From "paper car" to pole in Malaysia – What's behind Max Verstappen and Red Bull's pace?

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
From "paper car" to pole in Malaysia – What's behind Max Verstappen and Red Bull's pace?

Diogo Moreira talks down Japanese GP hopes after 'lucky' sprint podium

MotoGP
MotoGP
Japanese GP
Diogo Moreira talks down Japanese GP hopes after 'lucky' sprint podium
Formula 1 Bahrain GP in Malaysia

Max Verstappen makes Red Bull progress claim with ominous Malaysia warning

Max Verstappen hailed Red Bull's progress after taking pole position for the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia

Alex Harrington
Published:
Untitled Design (21)

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images via Getty Images

Motorsport Bulls Watch

For Red Bull fans. Keeping watch on Red Bull Racing, with F1 news, driver updates, technical insight and race analysis from Milton Keynes.

Max Verstappen hasn't sat on pole since the 2025 Formula 1 season closed at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. So watching him place his car at the top of the time sheets today in Sepang for the Bahrain Grand Prix was a special moment for fans of the four-time champion. Following his performance, he hailed his team's improvements as he looks forward to Sunday's race.

Beating Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton by almost three-tenths, he handed Red Bull and its Ford power unit its first pole position of its partnership.

Isack Hadjar did his part, too. He rounded out the session with a third-place finish, although a five-place grid penalty now pushes him down to eighth. Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli takes his place.

What Verstappen said about Red Bull's progress

Speaking in the press conference following the session, Verstappen was happy to start a tough race from the front.

“At some tracks, we were kind of close, but now I think this weekend it was very positive for us. I think from FP1 we started quite well, and from then onwards, we've just been trying to improve the car further. Honestly, I'm very happy to be on pole here.

“It's tough always around here. It's very hot for ourselves, but for the cars, for the brakes, for the tyres. The race is definitely going to be a tough one. You have to manage a lot, and it's impossible to know at the moment, of course, who can do that the best.

“But at the same time, also, there is a start where a lot of things can happen. So we just need to be aware, ready, and then we'll see how competitive we are in the race. But so far this weekend I've felt good, I've felt confident, and I hope we can show that again tomorrow.”

He's not worried about rivals' race pace

Asked whether he was concerned that competitors might have sacrificed their qualifying pace for a stronger pace on race day, the Dutchman shrugged off any worry.

"I'm confident in what I did. If others make bigger sacrifices, then good luck to them. But I'm ready," he finished. An ominous warning to the rest of the grid. 

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton go viral after "wholesome" Sepang F1 moment

Top Comments
More from
Alex Harrington

Report: Sergio Perez's management in Williams talks as Carlos Sainz's future remains unclear

Formula 1
Formula 1
Report: Sergio Perez's management in Williams talks as Carlos Sainz's future remains unclear

Fernando Alonso Spotted Driving His $5.9 Million Lamborghini Hypercar Through Monaco

Formula 1
Formula 1
Hungaroring Pirelli test
Fernando Alonso Spotted Driving His $5.9 Million Lamborghini Hypercar Through Monaco

Max Verstappen’s Monaco GP retirement sparks Kimi Raikkonen comparison

Formula 1
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Max Verstappen’s Monaco GP retirement sparks Kimi Raikkonen comparison
More from
Max Verstappen

From "paper car" to pole in Malaysia – What's behind Max Verstappen and Red Bull's pace?

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
From "paper car" to pole in Malaysia – What's behind Max Verstappen and Red Bull's pace?

Max Verstappen’s unusual run plan and F1 teams’ biggest challenge in Malaysia explained

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
Max Verstappen’s unusual run plan and F1 teams’ biggest challenge in Malaysia explained

How Kimi Antonelli is proving unbeatable, even when he's beaten

Formula 1
Spanish GP
How Kimi Antonelli is proving unbeatable, even when he's beaten
More from
Red Bull Racing

"Make all mistakes now" – Why Max Verstappen and Isack Hadjar want Red Bull to experiment for 2027

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
"Make all mistakes now" – Why Max Verstappen and Isack Hadjar want Red Bull to experiment for 2027

Max Verstappen laughs off Malaysian heat concerns: "Months of preparation to not give an F!"

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
Max Verstappen laughs off Malaysian heat concerns: "Months of preparation to not give an F!"

The hidden F1 performance differentiator nobody is talking about in 2026

Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
The hidden F1 performance differentiator nobody is talking about in 2026

Latest news

How the FIA plans to differentiate between Rally1 and Rally2 in WRC 2027

WRC
WRC WRC
Rally Italy
How the FIA plans to differentiate between Rally1 and Rally2 in WRC 2027

“Too slow” Marco Bezzecchi baffled by lack of pace in Japanese GP sprint

MotoGP
MGP MotoGP
Japanese GP
“Too slow” Marco Bezzecchi baffled by lack of pace in Japanese GP sprint

What's actually going on with George Russell's FIA cooling vest complaints

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
What's actually going on with George Russell's FIA cooling vest complaints

Andrea Stella explains recurring Lando Norris straightline speed issue after Bahrain GP qualifying

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
Andrea Stella explains recurring Lando Norris straightline speed issue after Bahrain GP qualifying

Feature

Discover prime content

How drivers waiting in the wings can still make their presence count in F1

Formula 1
By Jake Boxall-Legge
How drivers waiting in the wings can still make their presence count in F1

What we learned from Friday practice at the 2026 Bahrain GP in Malaysia

Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
By Jake Boxall-Legge
What we learned from Friday practice at the 2026 Bahrain GP in Malaysia

The hidden F1 performance differentiator nobody is talking about in 2026

Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
By Ronald Vording
The hidden F1 performance differentiator nobody is talking about in 2026

As Mercedes looks to deal F1 2026 knockout blow, will its driver fight reignite?

Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
By Filip Cleeren
As Mercedes looks to deal F1 2026 knockout blow, will its driver fight reignite?