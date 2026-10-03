Max Verstappen makes Red Bull progress claim with ominous Malaysia warning

Max Verstappen hasn't sat on pole since the 2025 Formula 1 season closed at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. So watching him place his car at the top of the time sheets today in Sepang for the Bahrain Grand Prix was a special moment for fans of the four-time champion. Following his performance, he hailed his team's improvements as he looks forward to Sunday's race.

Beating Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton by almost three-tenths, he handed Red Bull and its Ford power unit its first pole position of its partnership.

Isack Hadjar did his part, too. He rounded out the session with a third-place finish, although a five-place grid penalty now pushes him down to eighth. Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli takes his place.

What Verstappen said about Red Bull's progress

Speaking in the press conference following the session, Verstappen was happy to start a tough race from the front.

“At some tracks, we were kind of close, but now I think this weekend it was very positive for us. I think from FP1 we started quite well, and from then onwards, we've just been trying to improve the car further. Honestly, I'm very happy to be on pole here.

“It's tough always around here. It's very hot for ourselves, but for the cars, for the brakes, for the tyres. The race is definitely going to be a tough one. You have to manage a lot, and it's impossible to know at the moment, of course, who can do that the best.

“But at the same time, also, there is a start where a lot of things can happen. So we just need to be aware, ready, and then we'll see how competitive we are in the race. But so far this weekend I've felt good, I've felt confident, and I hope we can show that again tomorrow.”

He's not worried about rivals' race pace

Asked whether he was concerned that competitors might have sacrificed their qualifying pace for a stronger pace on race day, the Dutchman shrugged off any worry.

"I'm confident in what I did. If others make bigger sacrifices, then good luck to them. But I'm ready," he finished. An ominous warning to the rest of the grid.