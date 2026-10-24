Formula 1 United States GP

Max Verstappen refuses to celebrate US GP qualifying result: 'No need to smile'

Max Verstappen was left frustrated after qualifying second behind Kimi Antonelli for the United States Grand Prix

Alex Harrington

Published: Oct 24, 2026, 11:22 PM

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Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Clive Mason - Getty Images





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After qualifying second for the United States Grand Prix, Max Verstappen has said there is "no need to smile and be super happy" about his performance. A lack of grip in Q3 left him unable to fight for pole, which instead went to Mercedes' Kimi Antonelli.

The Red Bull driver ended up 0.179 seconds behind the young Italian at the Circuit of the Americas, and only 0.036s ahead of team-mate Isack Hadjar in third - his best qualifying result yet. But while the Dutchman was looking to be a pole contender earlier in the session, an unexpected lack of grip left him wanting more.

“Q1 and Q2 I felt really good. I mean, I did my first lap in Q2 just on a used set," he said. "So when I went to Q3, I had high hopes, but unfortunately, it just felt bad. Like I just didn’t really have the grip that I wanted, so I couldn’t lean on the rear that I wanted in the final sector and that just cost me too much time.

"And then I mean, when you look at the sheets and you are starting P2 it's nice and it’s a good result, but I was hoping for more and this was just not it. But if it’s, let’s say, not a great feeling in qualifying and then that’s a P2, I’ll take it. But there’s no need to then smile and be super happy about it.”

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Ronaldo Schemidt / AFP via Getty Images

He ran only six laps in Q2 to save tyres, but rejected the suggestion that the switch from used to fresh rubber was to blame.

“No problem normally. I’ve done that many times before. I’ve even qualified once with only two sets," he revealed. "So yeah, there is no explanation why in Q3 it just didn’t come together, or apart from the last lap where I think everyone struggled for lap time. But it’s something that we have to look at because it’s very odd of course that you have, let’s say, the best feeling on a used set.”

It is still a strong result for Red Bull, with Hadjar, who also felt good on used tyres in Q2, directly behind him in third.

Verstappen has been the circuit’s loudest critic this weekend, after Max Verstappen slams “unacceptable” bumps at Austin F1 track: “It's out of control” at COTA as “unacceptable” and “out of control” on Thursday. From the front row, he will have the chance to attack Antonelli up the hill into Turn 1, where the worst of those bumps sit.

Verstappen, fourth in the standings on 221 points, is chasing a third straight victory after success in Malaysia and Singapore.

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