Formula 1 Mexican GP

Max Verstappen sends blunt warning to Liam Lawson after Mexican GP FP2 clash

Max Verstappen has criticised Liam Lawson's "not very smart behaviour" following their collision during Mexican GP practice

Lydia Mee Ronald Vording

Published: Oct 30, 2026, 11:56 PM

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Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Manuel Eletto / Getty Images





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Four-time Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen has criticised Racing Bulls driver Liam Lawson after the pair came together in second practice for the Mexican Grand Prix, warning that it was "not very smart behaviour" from a driver fighting for his seat.

The Red Bull driver and Lawson were both on flying laps when they made contact during Friday's FP2 session at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.

Asked by Sky Sports F1 whether it was simply an unlucky incident, Verstappen made his feelings clear.

"Well, I don't think it's called unlucky. Maybe not very smart behaviour, what he was trying to do there," the Dutchman explained. "I mean, at the end of the day it's not going to change my weekend, but if I were him I would act a little bit smarter. Also, when you're fighting for your seat, it's not very smart behaviour."

Lawson's contract with the Red Bull sister team expires at the end of 2026.

Verstappen went into more detail about the incident while speaking to Motorsport.com and other media after the second practice session.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Manuel Eletto / Getty Images

"I was on a fast out-lap because I had some little issues," he said. "So I was pushing on quite a bit. He was driving really slow. So I was like, all right, let's go for it. But as soon as he saw me arrive, he started to speed up as well.

"I don't know what was going through his head and that happened, trying to just run me off the track. For me, it's just not very smart behaviour when you're in his position to pick a fight with me."

Lawson has been summoned to the stewards for driving erratically during FP2, but no decision from the stewards has been released at the time of writing.

The New Zealander currently sits ninth in the drivers' standings with 77 points, while his Racing Bulls rookie team-mate Arvid Lindblad is 11th with 38 points. Verstappen is fourth with 236 points.

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