Formula 1 Mexican GP

Max Verstappen slams Liam Lawson for FP2 clash at F1 Mexico GP

Both drivers went wheel to wheel through the stadium sector, causing debris to fly off each car

Ed Hardy

Edited: Oct 30, 2026, 11:56 PM

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Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Manuel Eletto / Getty Images

Max Verstappen has criticised Liam Lawson following their clash in second practice for the Mexico Grand Prix, claiming it wasn’t “very smart” given he’s fighting for his Formula 1 future.

The Red Bull and Racing Bulls driver went wheel-to-wheel through the stadium sector after 15 minutes, causing both to collide and cause a brief red flag with debris on the circuit.

Verstappen first went down the inside of Turn 12 before Lawson attempted a similar move for the following corner, which caused the four-time world champion to go off.

So when asked by Sky Sports if the incident was “unlucky”, Verstappen replied: “Well I don't think it's called unlucky. Maybe not very smart behaviour, what he was trying to do there.

“At the end of the day it's not going to change my weekend but if I would be him, I would act a little bit smarter. Also when you're fighting for your seat it's not very smart behaviour.”

Verstappen subsequently endured a tough session by finishing down in fifth, 0.311s off pacesetter Charles Leclerc, having suffered damage from the collision.

Red Bull boss Laurent Mekies told Sky Sports Germany: “Max had a bit of a disturbed session obviously with the contact with Liam.

“So quite a bit of car damage there, so it's a bit of a shame because obviously we had to carry on like that with the car.

“But again, Max as well is building up. The picture is a bit blurred, but no doubt we'll have a bit of work to do tonight to put them in a better window.”

For Lawson, he finished ninth, 0.628s behind Leclerc, amid an impressive 2026 campaign for the Kiwi who is on course for a career best ninth in the standings with 77 points.

But his spot on the 2027 grid is still undecided considering he is at Red Bull’s sister team, which is usually only a temporary home for the Austrian’s marques best youngsters.

Yet this is now Lawson’s second, full season and after a disappointing time at Red Bull in 2025, a return is unlikely so there are questions surrounding his future within the organisation.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Liam Lawson, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Andy Hone/ LAT Images via Getty Images

That is particularly because of F2 title contender Nikola Tsolov, Red Bull’s next prodigy, whereas his team-mate is rookie Arvid Lindblad who has performed solidly with 38 points.

Mekies added on the incident: “None of them is in a fast lap. So all I can say is that it looks very, very unnecessary.

“These things happen, it should not happen, but it happens. The only thing that interests me after that is that the car is damaged. That's the issue we have, but we'll get it right tomorrow.”

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