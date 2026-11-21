Formula 1 Las Vegas GP

Max Verstappen takes Las Vegas pole despite “weird issues” since Brazil

Max Verstappen inherits Las Vegas GP pole despite battling "weird issues" in his Red Bull RB22 since Brazil

Rahaan Mazumder

Published: Nov 21, 2026, 6:21 PM

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Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Alastair Staley / LAT Images via Getty Images





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Max Verstappen will lead the field to the green light for Saturday night’s Las Vegas Grand Prix, yet the four-time world champion spent Friday evening fighting his own car as much as his rivals.

Verstappen clocked a 1m34.151s in Q3 - 0.258 seconds behind newly crowned world champion Kimi Antonelli’s 1m33.893s - to inherit pole position after Mercedes fitted Antonelli’s sixth internal combustion engine of the year, dropping the Italian to sixth. Still, qualifying proved an unexpected reprieve after a rocky build-up.

"Probably the best one of the weekend, because really since Brazil I have some weird issues basically in the car, and that continued also this weekend," Verstappen said in the post-qualifying press conference.

"I'm just trying to get my head around how to deal with that basically for the remainder of the weekend. And that didn't make it easy in FP3, but in qualifying we managed to make it work."

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Alastair Staley / LAT Images via Getty Images

Those gremlins were audible during Friday’s final practice, where Verstappen wound up sixth while flagging steering-rack concerns and reporting over team radio that his RB22 felt "super sharp on the straights" and "weird". His session grew even messier under stewards' scrutiny: he was cleared of erratic driving after weaving ahead of Alpine’s Franco Colapinto, but received a formal warning for changing direction under braking in a Turn 14 clash with George Russell.

The slipstream that saved Q2 - and Saturday’s strategy

Even in qualifying, Verstappen walked a razor’s edge before jumping to the top of Q2 ahead of Pierre Gasly as both Ferraris were knocked out.

"The tow around here is crazy because I was actually close to getting knocked out in Q2," Verstappen explained. "So then I went out on my final lap, and I was like four seconds behind the car or four and a half, and I gained like seven or eight tenths on the lap while not actually gaining that much."

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Jim Watson / AFP via Getty Images

With Verstappen pursuing a third Las Vegas victory - having won both the 2023 and 2025 editions from second on the grid - team-mate Isack Hadjar starts fourth, strengthening Red Bull’s defence of its 17-point lead over McLaren for third in the constructors’ standings. Asked how he plans to break the Las Vegas Strip’s powerful draft from P1 with Russell alongside him, Verstappen kept expectations grounded.

"It also just depends a bit on the base pace, if we can actually be in that fight like that, and then how the tyres hold up," Verstappen said. "The rest will all sort itself out, to be honest - the potential racing or drafting or whatever."

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