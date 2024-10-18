All Series

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Australia Australia
Formula 1 United States GP

McLaren makes further 'mini-DRS' rear wing changes ahead of US GP

McLaren clears up situation surrounding rear wing modifications for rest of season

Jonathan Noble
Jonathan Noble
Upd:
McLaren MCL38 rear wing detail
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
Frederic Vasseur, Team Principal and General Manager, Scuderia Ferrari and Zak Brown, CEO, McLaren Racing
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin F1 Team
George Russell, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
Carlos Sainz, Scuderia Ferrari
Yuki Tsunoda, Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
Mattia Binotto, CEO and CTO, Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber
Alex Albon, Williams Racing
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin F1 Team
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing
A Ferrari fan in the paddock
Red Bull Racing RB20 rear wing detail
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38
Red Bull Racing RB20 detail
Valtteri Bottas, Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber
Pierre Gasly, Alpine A524
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR24, Franco Colapinto, Williams FW46
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR24
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR24, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB20
Alex Albon, Williams FW46
Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-24
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR24, in the pit lane
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, Zhou Guanyu, Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber C44, Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR24
Jak Crawford, Development Driver, Aston Martin F1 Team
Valtteri Bottas, Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber C44
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR24
Lando Norris, McLaren F1 Team
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38
Lando Norris, McLaren F1 Team, in the cockpit
Zhou Guanyu, Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber C44
Oscar Piastri, McLaren F1 Team, in the cockpit
Mercedes W15 detail
Ferrari SF-24 detail
Kick Clean C44 detail
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15, Alex Albon, Williams FW46
RB F1 Team VCARB 01 detail
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38
Aston Martin AMR24 detail
Red Bull Racing RB20 detail
Red Bull Racing RB20 detail
Nico Hulkenberg, Haas VF-24
Esteban Ocon, Alpine A524
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15
Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-24
Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team
Nico Hulkenberg, Haas F1 Team
Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team
Nico Hulkenberg, Haas VF-24, Esteban Ocon, Alpine A524
Helmets of Oscar Piastri, McLaren F1 Team
Nico Hulkenberg, Haas F1 Team
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR24
Oscar Piastri, McLaren F1 Team
Lando Norris, McLaren F1 Team
Helmets of Oscar Piastri, McLaren F1 Team
Franco Colapinto, Williams, Gaetan Jego, Williams Racing Race Engineer
Gaetan Jego, Williams Racing Race Engineer
Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38
Zhou Guanyu, Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber
Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-24
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR24
Yuki Tsunoda, RB F1 Team VCARB 01
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38
Yuki Tsunoda, RB F1 Team VCARB 01
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15
Nico Hulkenberg, Haas VF-24
Yuki Tsunoda, RB F1 Team VCARB 01
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB20
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR24
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR24
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38
Ayao Komatsu, Team Principal, Haas F1 Team, Valtteri Bottas, Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber, with Romain Grosjean
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20
Zhou Guanyu, Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber C44
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR24
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24, Yuki Tsunoda, RB F1 Team VCARB 01
George Russell, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
The flag of the United States of America
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin F1 Team, NASCAR star Jeff Gordon swap helmets
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin F1 Team, NASCAR star Jeff Gordon swap helmets
George Russell, Mercedes-AMG F1 Team
Laurent Mekies, Team Principal, RB F1 Team, in the Team Principals Press Conference
Oliver Oakes, Team Principal, Alpine F1 Team, in the Team Principals Press Conference
Zak Brown, CEO, McLaren Racing, in the Team Principals Press Conference
Ayao Komatsu, Team Principal, Haas F1 Team on stage
Former NASCAR star Jeff Gordon poses with an Aston Martin Pirelli Hot Laps car
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin F1 Team
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin F1 Team
Nico Hulkenberg, Haas F1 Team, Ayao Komatsu, Team Principal, Haas F1 Team, Raoul Spanger, Manager of Nico Hulkenberg
Andy Stevenson, Sporting Director, Aston Martin F1 Team
Nico Hulkenberg, Haas F1 Team, gets out of the car
Mechanics push Valtteri Bottas, Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber C44
Leo Neugebauer in the Haas F1 Team garage
Zak Brown, CEO, McLaren Racing
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR24
Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-24
Franco Colapinto, Williams FW46
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-24
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15
Franco Colapinto, Williams FW46
Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38
Alex Albon, Williams FW46
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL38
Esteban Ocon, Alpine A524
Valtteri Bottas, Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber C44
Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-24
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24
George Russell, Mercedes F1 W15
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20
Pierre Gasly, Alpine A524
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR24
Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB20
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL38
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR24
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR24
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin F1 Team
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-24
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR24
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20
Esteban Ocon, Alpine A524
Mattia Binotto, CEO and CTO, Stake F1 Team KICK Sauber
Liam Lawson, RB F1 Team VCARB 01
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin F1 Team
Oliver Oakes, Team Principal, Alpine F1 Team, Zak Brown, CEO, McLaren Racing, Laurent Mekies, Team Principal, RB F1 Team, in the Team Principals Press Conference
135

McLaren has clarified that it has made modifications to its full range of rear wings ahead of the United States Grand Prix, following the recent 'mini-DRS' controversy.

The Woking-based team found itself at the centre of attention following the Azerbaijan GP after video footage of its rear wing flexing was broadcast.

The way that the upper element of the rear wing rotated back to help open up the slot gap led to the concept being swiftly labelled as 'mini-DRS'.

While the rear wing passed all the FIA static load tests, its behaviour at high speed prompted discussions between the governing body and McLaren over the situation.

And, as part of that dialogue, McLaren said that it subsequently agreed to revise the low-drag wing that had been used in Baku to ensure that it did not flex in such a way going forward. This wing was only likely to ever return in Las Vegas though.

However, ahead of this weekend's race in Austin, the issue became a talking point again as rumours swirled that the team had been asked to make further changes by the FIA.

The squad has denied this but has admitted that as part of ongoing dialogue, it has agreed to make changes to its entire range of wings, including the one that will be used in Austin.

It is understood that this involves modifications to the upper element to stop it from flexing, as well as a narrowing of the slot gap.

A McLaren spokesperson said: "As previously mentioned, McLaren proactively offered to make some minor adjustments to our rear wing following the Azerbaijan GP.

"We have made minor adjustments to all our rear wings since Baku to varying extents to ensure no further issues in this area."

Ferrari SF-24 rear wing, US GP

Ferrari SF-24 rear wing, US GP

Photo by: Giorgio Piola

The tweaks that McLaren has made to its rear wings come on a weekend when the FIA continues to take a strict approach to monitoring rear wing flexing.

As spotted in the pitlane, teams now appear to be fitted with an increased number of reference dots placed on various sections of the rear wing, which are used by the FIA to evaluate how much flexing is taking place.

These dots act as a reference so that any flexion can be more easily spotted in the footage captured by the rearview camera.

It is also understood that higher resolution cameras are going to be used in the rear-facing camera position to increase fidelity and provide the necessary detail required.

Read Also:

This is a step up from the approach taken at the Belgian Grand Prix, when the governing body first increased its scrutiny on rear wing flexing. Teams were asked to mount a high-resolution camera in a custom camera housing that looks across at the front wing endplate and outer flap section.

However, it is worth noting that the video footage being captured cannot be used as a means to penalize a team.

Instead, it is a way for the FIA to better understand how the wings are flexing in order that changes can either be made in the future to tidy up the current regulations or used as a way to better frame future rules.

Motorsport.com understands that McLaren is not alone in making changes to its wings for this weekend's race in Austin, with the FIA having requested modifications to other designs it had concerns about.

Additional reporting by Matt Somerfield

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article F1 US GP: Sainz leads Ferrari 1-2 in FP1, Hamilton escapes high-speed spin
Next article Austin Sprint preview: Verstappen's fair chance to extend consecutive Sprint winning streak

Top Comments