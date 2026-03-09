Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

Ex-F1 Academy racer Lia Block targets ARA title in Hyundai Rally2 car

F1 Academy
Shanghai
Ex-F1 Academy racer Lia Block targets ARA title in Hyundai Rally2 car

Winners and losers from a caution-filled NASCAR Cup race at Phoenix

NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
Winners and losers from a caution-filled NASCAR Cup race at Phoenix

Ferrari reckons F1 Australian GP race showed its true form after "tough" qualifying

Formula 1
Australian GP
Ferrari reckons F1 Australian GP race showed its true form after "tough" qualifying

Aston Martin and Honda confident of finishing F1 Australian GP despite no spares

Formula 1
Australian GP
Aston Martin and Honda confident of finishing F1 Australian GP despite no spares

Aston Martin warned it may have already “ruined” Honda relationship after 'disastrous' 2026 start

Formula 1
Australian GP
Aston Martin warned it may have already “ruined” Honda relationship after 'disastrous' 2026 start

Washington D.C. IndyCar track layout and event logo revealed

IndyCar
Washington D.C. IndyCar track layout and event logo revealed

Hyundai's WRC upgrade plan to close the gap to Toyota

WRC
Rally Kenya
Hyundai's WRC upgrade plan to close the gap to Toyota

Arvid Lindblad’s F1 debut patch to become one-of-one Topps trading card after points finish

Formula 1
Australian GP
Arvid Lindblad’s F1 debut patch to become one-of-one Topps trading card after points finish
Formula 1 Australian GP

Did George Russell false start in F1's Australian GP: Here’s what the FIA rules say

A brief roll forward by George Russell before the lights went out sparked discussion: Did the eventual race winner commit a false start?

Stefan Ehlen
Stefan Ehlen
Edited:
George Russell, Mercedes, Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

George Russell, Mercedes, Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Quinn Rooney / Getty Images

Did the eventual winner of the Australian Grand Prix George Russell, jump the start at the Formula 1 season opener? This claim has stirred up social media after onboard footage circulated online, but how true are the allegations?

The fact is that when the light sequence began to signal the start of the Melbourne race, Russell on pole position in his Mercedes W17 rolls slightly forward. This is shown by the footage from his onboard camera: the front wheels move. However, when the signal to start appears – the five red lights that go out simultaneously – Russell is once again completely stationary and begins the race from a standstill.

Read Also:

False start or not?

The 2026 Formula 1 rules provide clear guidance. A possible false start is defined in the sporting regulations under Article B5.11.1, which states:

During any standing start (Articles B5.7.2 or B5.10.8) or standing start resumption (Article B5.15.4), all cars must be:

a. Stationary in their allocated grid position for the period after the red light is illuminated and before the start signal is given by extinguishing all red lights, as defined in Article B5.7.1b,

b. Positioned in their allocated grid position on the starting grid in such a way that the transponder is able to detect the moment at which the F1 car first moved from its grid position after the start signal is given,

c. Positioned in their allocated grid position such that no part of the contact patch of their front tyres are outside of the lines (front and sides) at the time of the start signal.

At the sole discretion of the stewards, a 5-second penalty, a 10-second penalty, a drive-through penalty or a stop-and-go penalty will be imposed on any driver who is judged to have breached this article.

George Russell, Mercedes

George Russell, Mercedes

Photo by: Dom Gibbons / Formula 1 via Getty Images

How the situation should be assessed

Russell’s brief roll forward before the start does not count as an early or false start under section a, because from the moment the third red light illuminates, the Mercedes is once again completely stationary.

There is also no indication in the footage that his front tyres extended beyond the lines of his starting box as described in section c. The front wing extending beyond the grid box is not relevant under the regulations.

The conclusion therefore seems likely: Russell’s start was legal.

Read Also:

Investigations concerning the race start

The only steward investigations related to the start phase involved Franco Colapinto and Nico Hulkenberg.

Colapinto received a stop-and-go penalty because a team member touched his car after the 15-second signal.

Hulkenberg had not reached the grid under his own power and would have committed a rules violation if he had started the race. However, because Audi pushed the car back from the grid into the pit lane and Hulkenberg did not start the race, no rules violation occurred.

Photos from Australian GP - Sunday

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Entertainers

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Zak Brown, McLaren

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Carlos Sainz, Williams

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Alexander Albon, Williams

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
The 2026 F1 drivers photo

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Sam Brabham drives a Brabham BT-19 on track

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac Racing, Sergio Perez, Cadillac Racing

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac Racing, Sergio Perez, Cadillac Racing

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Sam Brabham drives a Brabham BT-19 on track

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac Racing

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Franco Colapinto, Alpine, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, George Russell, Mercedes, Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Carlos Sainz, Williams

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac Racing

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, George Russell, Mercedes

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
George Russell, Mercedes

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, George Russell, Mercedes

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Alexander Albon, Williams

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team, Carlos Sainz, Williams

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, George Russell, Mercedes

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Lando Norris, McLaren

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, George Russell, Mercedes

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, George Russell, Mercedes

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, George Russell, Mercedes

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac Racing

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Racing

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Sergio Perez, Cadillac Racing

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Racing

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac Racing

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
George Russell, Mercedes

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
George Russell, Mercedes

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
George Russell, Mercedes

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Toto Wolff, Mercedes

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Lando Norris, McLaren, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
George Russell, Mercedes

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
George Russell, Mercedes, Toto Wolff, Mercedes

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
George Russell, Mercedes, Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
George Russell, Mercedes

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Australian GP - Sunday, in photos
George Russell, Mercedes