Formula 1 Bahrain Pre-Season Testing

Mercedes is sandbagging amid F1 engine row, Max Verstappen claims

Verstappen believes Mercedes is holding back a significant amount of pace ahead of the 2026 F1 season. According to him, the compression ratio makes a much bigger difference than Toto Wolff is suggesting

Ronald Vording
Ronald Vording
Edited:
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Photo by: Mark Thompson / Getty Images

Max Verstappen did not take to the track on Thursday at Formula 1’s Bahrain pre-season test, yet the headlines were still dominated by the four-time world champion.

The Red Bull driver fulfilled his media duties and shared his views on the new regulations, describing F1’s new era as “Formula E on steroids” and “anti-racing”.

“Toto forgot a zero” over compression ratio claim

Besides energy management, another term that continues to dominate conversations in the paddock is the compression ratio. Toto Wolff has stated that the alleged engine trick – whereby Mercedes complies with the 16:1 limit during static tests but achieves a higher ratio while running – only makes a small difference.

The Mercedes team boss estimated the gain at 2-3hp, but Verstappen clearly sees things differently.

When Motorsport.com put Wolff’s comments to him during the Dutch media session, the four-time world champion responded: “You definitely have to add a zero to that! And maybe even more. But, you know, I fully understand what they are trying to do these days.”

George Russell, Mercedes

George Russell, Mercedes

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Sutton Images via Getty Images

With those final words, Verstappen suggested that Mercedes is attempting to divert attention. By placing Red Bull in the role of favourite – something several Mercedes customer teams have also done – Wolff is hoping to stay under the radar, in Verstappen’s view, particularly with the FIA facing an important decision regarding the compression ratio.

Is Mercedes sandbagging to an extreme extent?

Verstappen is convinced that Mercedes is far from showing its full hand in Bahrain.

“Well, I can tell you one thing: just wait until Melbourne and see how much power they suddenly find. I already know that right now,” he claimed.

According to Verstappen, Mercedes is sandbagging to an extreme extent, much more than most other teams on the F1 grid.

“They are obviously trying to shift the focus to us because we did so many laps on Wednesday. But you have to look at it from both sides. Just wait until Melbourne and see how fast they suddenly go on all the straights.”

Verstappen considers it nonsensical that Red Bull is being pushed forward by rivals as the favourite.

“Let's look back at the last 10 years of winter testing,” he added. “I don't think you can say who was the world champion on day one, especially with a new ruleset like this.

“For me personally, it's more like diversion tactics. But that's okay. I mean, I focus on what we're doing here with the team. Because honestly, for us, there's still so much to learn. This new ruleset is so complex that we just want to do our laps. And yeah, just go from there.”

The fact that Formula 1 is currently so political does not, according to Verstappen, irritate him: “No, everyone can say what they want. I’m at a point where it already doesn’t really bother me at all. It doesn’t affect me, especially not if the car isn’t nice to drive. Then I’m busy with other things, working hard to get the GT3 car in a good place, for example.”

Formula 1
49
LIVE: F1 Bahrain pre-season testing - Day 3

Formula 1