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Nico Rosberg: Ferrari backing Lewis Hamilton over Charles Leclerc "doesn't make sense"

Nico Rosberg says Ferrari cannot realistically prioritise Lewis Hamilton over Charles Leclerc in the 2026 title race at this stage of the season

Lydia Mee
Edited:
Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Photo by: Ferrari

2016 Formula 1 champion Nico Rosberg says it is "not feasible" for Ferrari to prioritise Lewis Hamilton over Charles Leclerc in the 2026 title race.

Ferrari entered the Italian Grand Prix weekend on the back of a chaotic Dutch Grand Prix, during which the team seemed reluctant to enforce team orders to allow Hamilton to pass Leclerc, despite the Monegasque driver being on a different strategy.

Speaking to Sky Sports F1 following qualifying, Rosberg addressed suggestions that Ferrari should back the seven-time champion in the 2026 title fight.

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"They can't do that," Rosberg, who was partnered with Hamilton at Mercedes from 2013 to 2016, said during the Sky Sports F1 broadcast at Monza.

"They have two No. 1 drivers, both on a similar level. You cannot, now in the middle of the season, put everything just working towards Lewis. It's way too early, and that doesn't make sense.

"Of course, for Lewis that would enhance his chances to win the championship because in the last five races the Ferrari drivers were all over each other almost every race. Of course, it costs them performance, and Lewis championship points eventually, but the team cannot do that at this stage against Leclerc. It's not feasible."

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Photo by: Alessio Morgese

Prior to the Italian Grand Prix, Hamilton was 59 points behind championship leader Kimi Antonelli in the drivers' standings, whereas Leclerc was 87 points behind. 

"It is a big race for the championship today," Rosberg added. "It's the chance for George, Lewis, actually also Lando, to make up some big points. But Lando is kind of out of it today, he has not been fast enough this weekend.

"Lewis also, we were expecting a bit more from him in qualifying but, nevertheless, he's still fourth, has a good race car so he can be on the podium. Not sure he can fight for the win."

Photos from F1 Italian GP - Sunday

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Yuki Tsunoda, Racing Bulls

Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Cars Crocs in the paddock

Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Sebastian Vettel

Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Parade of military vehicles and police vehicles

Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Nico Hülkenberg, Audi F1 Team

Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
George Russell, Mercedes

Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lando Norris, McLaren

Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Ferrari fans

Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Raquel Stroll, Yael Shelbia

Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Mohammed Ben Sulayem, FIA President; Stefano Domenicali, Formula 1 President and CEO

Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Laura Mueller, Haas Race Engineer

Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Lightning McQueen

Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Woody Johnson, Aston Martin stakeholder

Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Nico Hülkenberg, Audi F1 Team

Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Lando Norris, McLaren, Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Yuki Tsunoda, Racing Bulls

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Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Nico Hulkenberg, Audi F1 Team, Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
George Russell, Mercedes

Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, George Russell, Mercedes

Italian Grand Prix - Sunday
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