Formula 1 United States GP
Why it's now Oliver Bearman versus Rafael Camara for the next Ferrari vacancy
Oliver Bearman has confirmed a Ferrari seat is his "ultimate goal", but the arrival of Rafael Camara at Haas shows the Scuderia is keeping its options open
Stuart Codling
Published: Oct 23, 2026, 7:48 AM
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Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team
Photo by: James Sutton / Formula 1 / Formula Motorsport Ltd via Getty Images
Succession planning is one of the more subtle arts of the Formula 1 team boss. All the top teams maintain junior-driver programmes with the explicit intention of developing talent for when a race seat falls vacant.
Often the timing doesn't work in favour of the driver waiting for that vacancy.
As a member of the Ferrari Driver Academy, Oliver Bearman was placed at Haas in 2025 to prepare him for a possible future at Ferrari. He is yet to be confirmed at the team for 2027 but this is understood to be a formality. But now he will have a rival in the race for a Ferrari seat: Formula 2 championship leader Rafael Camara, who was announced last week as the replacement for Esteban Ocon next season.
Speaking to media including Motorsport.com ahead of the US GP in Austin, Bearman acknowledged the significance of Camara's appointment, but insisted that he is ready to push on and prove himself worthy of an opportunity with a top-tier team.
"We're the same age," he said. "Obviously, Rafa has less experience than me in F1.
"But yeah, I guess that for Ferrari, it's also a good thing to see who they want to put in their car in the medium term.
"And of course, my goal is to put myself in the best position for that to be me.
"I'm committed to Haas myself and the length of the deal is not really my remit. I'm happy to be in F1, but of course, looking into the medium-long term, I also feel like I'm ready to fight for podiums and fight at the front.
"In terms of a midfield team, Haas is the team that I want to be with and I see my future with. But at some point as well, I feel like I've earned the opportunity to go out and look for a top-four team.
"And of course, with my link with Ferrari, that would be my ultimate goal."
F2 frontrunner Camara has driven a ground-effect Ferrari F1 car under Testing of Previous Cars protocols
Photo by: Davide Cavazza
Historically it is difficult for the window of opportunity for young drivers to align correctly. Recently there has been a trend for teams to lock the most in-demand drivers into long-term contracts. One such is Charles Leclerc at Ferrari, who announced a "multi-year" extension to his existing contract ahead of this season's Monaco Grand Prix.
Given Leclerc's existing arrangement is understood to run until the end of 2029, this suggests he is now tied to the Scuderia until the 2030s – although there will, of course, be break clauses. That leaves just one seat potentially up for grabs: Lewis Hamilton's.
The seven-time world champion will race for Ferrari in 2027, having proved competitive enough to trigger performance clauses in his existing contract. What happens next will hinge on how he performs next season – but, since Hamilton turns 42 in January, it's fair to expect that he will be vacating his seat sooner than Leclerc.
That is the opportunity for both Bearman and Camara. But the danger for the more experienced driver in this scenario is that the longer they remain in a holding pattern, the greater the likelihood of someone else coming along to catch the eye of senior management.
Leclerc, also a product of Ferrari's Driver Academy, didn't have to face that risk because when he was placed with Sauber in 2018, Ferrari was looking to replace Kimi Raikkonen as soon as possible, feeling that it needed a younger and more competitive driver to give Sebastian Vettel the push it believed he required.
"It's all a question of timing, right?" said Bearman when asked about the Leclerc comparison.
"I mean, Charles was there [Sauber] for one year. He had a very good year that gave him that opportunity. In my case, things didn't work out like that.
"It's always a question of how timing looks. That's the reality of Formula 1."
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