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Rafael Camara to replace Esteban Ocon at Haas for F1 2027

The current F2 points leader will make his F1 debut by joining Haas next year

Ed Hardy

Published: Oct 15, 2026, 2:01 PM

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Rafael Camara, Invicta Racing

Photo by: Dom Gibbons / Formula 1 via Getty Images

Formula 2 championship leader Rafael Camara will make his Formula 1 debut for Haas in 2027 and is expected to line up alongside Oliver Bearman.

The 21-year-old Brazilian is replacing Esteban Ocon who will leave the American outfit at the end of 2026 after two disappointing seasons, his departure being confirmed on 30 September.

Camara has enjoyed a rapid rise through the junior ranks by winning the 2024 Formula Regional European Championship title and 2025 F3 crown, both done in dominant fashion.

So if he clinches the F2 championship for Invicta - he currently leads Nikola Tsolov by seven points - he will become the only driver to have won FRECA, F3 and F2 in consecutive seasons.

“I’m very happy to be joining TGR Haas F1 Team as a Formula 1 driver,” said Camara, who has signed a “multi-year” deal.

“It’s an important step in my career and I want to thank Gene Haas and Ayao Komatsu for the trust they have placed in me.

Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team, Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Photo by: Mark Thompson / Getty Images

“I’m also very grateful to the Scuderia Ferrari Driver Academy for their support and for everything they have contributed to my development over the years, as well as to my family for always being there throughout this journey.

“Now my focus is on preparing myself in the best possible way for this new challenge. There will be a lot to learn, and I’m looking forward to working closely with the team, understanding the car and continuing to develop as a driver.”

Although Haas took its time in confirming this decision, it was entirely expected that Camara would be given the seat and triumph over the likes of reigning F2 champion Leonardo Fornaroli and reserve driver Ryo Hirakawa.

All three have taken part in TPC (Testing of Previous Cars) programmes for Haas, the most notable being a three-day test at Portimao in August as part of a plan to evaluate all candidates.

What also would have helped Camara's cause is him being a Ferrari academy graduate - like Bearman - and the Scuderia has a strong relationship with Haas, selling it many car parts like the power unit.

Team boss Ayao Komatsu said: “I’m really excited to sign such a young, amazing talent like Rafael Camara.

Ayao Komatsu, Haas F1 Team

Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images

“I don’t need to tell everyone about his achievements in the junior formulas, it’s been very impressive, and in his rookie season in Formula 2, the speed he’s shown in some very difficult moments, like qualifying in Monaco and Montreal – that all goes to show the potential Rafa has.

“He showed when we had him drive in our TPC programme in Portugal that he could handle himself very well with not a huge amount of time to learn the car, he showed us more than just raw speed.

“Rafa managed to create an environment to get the best out of himself, it was very impressive and certainly the laps he completed were special.

“We’re all excited about this opportunity and really committed as TGR Haas F1 Team to nurture this talent and provide a place where he can flourish.

“We want to create an environment where he’s comfortable and supported, where he can really excel in his capabilities.”

This news means there are now just three seats theoretically left available for 2027, two coming at Racing Bulls, but it is expected to retain Liam Lawson and impressive rookie Arvid Lindblad.

The other is the seat alongside Camara, though it is an open secret that that’ll be taken up by Bearman, 21, who has highly impressed since joining as a rookie last year.

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