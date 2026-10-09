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Formula 1 Singapore GP

Oscar Piastri exposes the reality behind McLaren’s massive drop in pace

Oscar Piastri admits the McLaren MCL40 has a massive setup issue after falling significantly behind Mercedes and Ferrari

Rahaan Mazumder
Edited:
Untitled design (63)

Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Photo by: Srinivasa Krishnan

Motorsport Papaya

For McLaren fans. Papaya news from Woking, with the latest on the drivers, the car, team strategy and every race weekend.

Entering the Bahrain Grand Prix, the McLaren Formula 1 team expected to aggressively challenge Mercedes and Scuderia Ferrari at the front of the grid. Instead, the team suffered a massive reality check. After a failed opening-lap tyre strategy and a shocking lack of overall pace, Oscar Piastri barely salvaged a sixth-place finish at the Sepang International Circuit.

With McLaren currently sitting a massive 240 points behind the leading Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team in the Constructors' Championship, the pressure to find answers is mounting ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix.

McLaren's set-up window struggle

During Thursday's media sessions under the Marina Bay floodlights, Piastri was directly asked if the highly abrasive, crusty asphalt in Malaysia fundamentally ruined the aerodynamics of the MCL40. While the 2026 technical regulations introduced flatter vehicle floors to make the cars less sensitive to ride height changes, the Australian driver confirmed that surface grip remains a critical factor.

"Yeah, I mean, it's always difficult to know. I mean, especially with the previous generation of cars. Yes, the roughness or smoothness of the track made a pretty big difference," he explained to the press. "And it's still going to make a difference with this year's cars."

Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Photo by: Srinivasa Krishnan

But he refused to blame the Sepang asphalt entirely for the team's massive 0.733-second average pace deficit to the frontrunners.

"I'm not sure that's the full reason why we've been a bit uncompetitive," Piastri admitted. "But definitely, I think we hoped we'd be a bit stronger in Malaysia than we were. So I think it's a number of different things."

Flashes of brilliance

Despite the overall struggle to match the race leaders, the Australian pointed out that the McLaren MCL40 is still incredibly fast when the engineers manage to nail the complex set-up parameters.

"At certain points in the race, we looked very quick," Oscar Piastri recalled. "You know, my second, Hard stint, I was the quick. And Lando as well in his soft. We were more or less the quickest cars on the track at one point."

The fundamental problem facing the Woking-based squad is consistency.

Oscar Piastri, McLaren, Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

Oscar Piastri, McLaren, Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

Photo by: Liam Fabre

"So, it's kind of in line with the rest of the year. If you can get the car into the right window, it's very quick," Piastri noted. "But we've struggled to get it there for a lot of the last two weekends."

With the smooth street circuit of Singapore presenting a completely different engineering challenge, the Australian driver hopes the team can finally find its sweet spot without fighting the harsh asphalt.

"So hopefully we can make things a bit easier this weekend," Piastri concluded. "It's obviously a very different track, different surface. But yeah, I think the grip level in Malaysia definitely caught us out a little bit."

Photos from F1 Singapore GP - Friday

George Russell, Mercedes

Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
Frederic Vasseur, Ferrari

Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
George Russell, Mercedes

Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
Sergio Perez, Cadillac Racing

Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
Zak Brown, McLaren

Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Racing

Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, George Russell, Mercedes, Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls, Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
Fans gathered at the stage

Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, George Russell, Mercedes

Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
Nico Hülkenberg, Audi F1 Team

Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Racing

Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
Nico Hülkenberg, Audi F1 Team

Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
Lando Norris, McLaren

Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
George Russell, Mercedes, Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
Lando Norris, McLaren

Singapore GP - Friday, in photos
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