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Oscar Piastri escapes punishment at F1 Austrian GP

The McLaren driver was summoned to the stewards after the Austrian GP

Edited:
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Photo by: Alastair Staley / LAT Images via Getty Images

Oscar Piastri has escaped punishment after being summoned to the Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix stewards for allegedly driving too slowly during his reconnaissance laps.

The McLaren driver finished fourth at the Red Bull Ring, but himself and a team representative were sent to the stewards at 5:10pm local time.

It was in relation to Piastri supposedly exceeding the time limit between the safety car lines, which would have been a breach of Article 12.2.1.i.

But governing body the FIA opted to not take any further action, stating: "The Stewards heard from the driver of Car 81, team representative and reviewed video, timing in-car video evidence. 

"After reviewing the video footage it was evident that the car was well within the specified delta time. Therefore the Stewards take no further action.

"Competitors are reminded that they have the right to appeal certain decisions of the Stewards, in accordance with Article 15 of the FIA International Sporting Code and Chapter 5 of the FIA Judicial and Disciplinary Rules, within the applicable time limits. 

Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Photo by: Jayce Illman / Getty Images

"Decisions of the Stewards are taken independently of the FIA and are based solely on the relevant regulations, guidelines and evidence presented."

Piastri therefore keeps his P4 after starting seventh, before overtaking team-mate Lando Norris on the opening lap. 

The Australian then bided his way through the race to pass the Ferrari pair of Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton, who’d made an extra pitstop under virtual safety car conditions.

This result lifts Piastri up to fourth in the championship on 80 points, one clear of both Norris and Leclerc despite failing to start the opening two grands prix of the 2026 campaign.

Photos from Austrian GP - Sunday

George Russell, Mercedes

Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lando Norris, McLaren, Sergio Perez, Cadillac Racing

Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Toto Wolff, Mercedes

Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Laurent Mekies, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing

Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
George Russell, Mercedes

Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Fans

Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Oliver Bearman, Haas F1 Team

Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Ayao Komatsu, Haas F1 Team

Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
George Russell, Mercedes

Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls, Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac Racing

Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Racing

Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team

Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Aston Martin Team members on the grid

Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Frederic Vasseur, Ferrari

Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Mark Mateschitz

Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Race start

Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine, Alexander Albon, Williams

Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Oscar Piastri, McLaren

Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Nico Hulkenberg, Audi F1 Team

Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Fans wave flags

Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Mercedes mechanics

Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
George Russell, Mercedes

Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
George Russell, Mercedes

Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
George Russell, Mercedes

Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
George Russell, Mercedes

Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
George Russell, Mercedes

Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
George Russell, Mercedes

Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
George Russell, Mercedes

Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, George Russell, Mercedes

Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
George Russell, Mercedes

Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
George Russell, Mercedes

Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, George Russell, Mercedes

Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Formula 1
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