Oscar Piastri escapes punishment at F1 Austrian GP
The McLaren driver was summoned to the stewards after the Austrian GP
Oscar Piastri, McLaren
Photo by: Alastair Staley / LAT Images via Getty Images
Oscar Piastri has escaped punishment after being summoned to the Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix stewards for allegedly driving too slowly during his reconnaissance laps.
The McLaren driver finished fourth at the Red Bull Ring, but himself and a team representative were sent to the stewards at 5:10pm local time.
It was in relation to Piastri supposedly exceeding the time limit between the safety car lines, which would have been a breach of Article 12.2.1.i.
But governing body the FIA opted to not take any further action, stating: "The Stewards heard from the driver of Car 81, team representative and reviewed video, timing in-car video evidence.
"After reviewing the video footage it was evident that the car was well within the specified delta time. Therefore the Stewards take no further action.
"Competitors are reminded that they have the right to appeal certain decisions of the Stewards, in accordance with Article 15 of the FIA International Sporting Code and Chapter 5 of the FIA Judicial and Disciplinary Rules, within the applicable time limits.
Oscar Piastri, McLaren
Photo by: Jayce Illman / Getty Images
"Decisions of the Stewards are taken independently of the FIA and are based solely on the relevant regulations, guidelines and evidence presented."
Piastri therefore keeps his P4 after starting seventh, before overtaking team-mate Lando Norris on the opening lap.
The Australian then bided his way through the race to pass the Ferrari pair of Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton, who’d made an extra pitstop under virtual safety car conditions.
This result lifts Piastri up to fourth in the championship on 80 points, one clear of both Norris and Leclerc despite failing to start the opening two grands prix of the 2026 campaign.
Photos from Austrian GP - Sunday
Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
Austrian Grand Prix - Sunday
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