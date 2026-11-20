Formula 1 Qatar GP

Pirelli reintroduces stint limit for F1 Qatar GP

F1 visits Lusail next weekend and no driver must go beyond 27 laps per stint

Ed Hardy Ronald Vording

Published: Nov 20, 2026, 8:21 AM

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Losail

Photo by: Lars Baron / LAT Images via Getty Images

Formula 1 teams will again have to follow a prescribed stint limit for each car at the Qatar Grand Prix to protect the Pirelli tyres around the high-degradation track.

Drivers must complete no more than 27 laps per stint at Lusail International Circuit, meaning teams will likely opt for a two-stop strategy in the 57-lap race.

It is a similar situation to last year when stints were limited to 25 laps following analysis of the 2024 contest, where “several tyres, particularly the left front, had reached the maximum wear”. The 2023 event was also the subject of stint limits, though that year, the enforced limit was just 18 laps.

That came after teams attempted stints of over 30 laps, which is especially challenging at the 16-turn, 5.4km circuit that features various types of corners - particularly medium-to-high-speed.

Pirelli’s chief F1 engineer Simone Berra said at this weekend’s Las Vegas Grand Prix: “The same limitation in terms of rules, but the number of laps will be 27, not 25.

“We increased by two laps. We have seen from our indoor testing that this is, let's say, acceptable without any particular risk.

Pirelli tyres

Photo by: Alessio Morgese

“But we know the issue in Qatar is that we have very high localised wear, especially on the front, with 100% wear easily reached after 25, 26 laps on average.

“This is generating higher stress on the tyre because you don't have the thread compound protecting the structure and then you have high loads, high lateral loads there, and high temperature, high carcass temperature.

“So, these are the factors that are influencing more the integrity resistance of the tyre.”

Every lap a driver completes during the race, including those behind a safety car, will count towards the total and a disqualification is the likely punishment for anybody who fails to oblige.

It doesn’t mean strategic options are limited though, as 2025 saw McLaren opt against pitting under a lap seven safety car to maintain flexibility and not have to stop again before lap 32.

Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris stayed out until the end of the stint limit, but this still backfired as it meant both drivers lost the victory to title rival Max Verstappen at Red Bull.

Lando Norris, McLaren

Photo by: Steven Tee / LAT Images via Getty Images

The grand prix ended as a predominantly two-stop contest nevertheless and it followed the 19-lap sprint race on the Saturday, which will not feature in this year’s event.

Berra added: “We are going to keep the same laps limitation just to induce the two stops and avoid any risk of running on the under-thread for multiple laps and generating integrity issues.

“We know that if you reach 100% wear on the front, then you don't really induce a big degradation.

“The teams, they can easily manage the front axle in the long runs, they don't stop if they don't see quite a significant drop in performance.

“So, that's the situation, and we will count the number of laps for each session. It will be a little bit easier because it's no more a sprint event this year, while it was last year.

“So, even the lap count will be easier for us and we will review the lap count and release the remaining laps per set at the end of Saturday running.”

Qatar will serve as the penultimate grand prix of the 23-round 2026 campaign with Abu Dhabi hosting the finale on 4-6 December.

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