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Ralf Schumacher requires surgery after jet ski crash

Ralf Schumacher dislocated his shoulder at Stefan Raab's jet ski world championship on German television, but doctors subsequently discovered another injury in hospital

Christian Nimmervoll
Published:
Schock bei Raab-Show: Ralf Schumacher muss nach Sturz operiert werden

What was supposed to be an entertaining evening ended in hospital for Ralf Schumacher on Saturday after the former Formula 1 driver was injured during TV entertainer Stefan Raab's celebrity jet ski world championship.

Schumacher suffered a shoulder injury in a crash and will now require surgery.

The event at the regatta course in Duisburg had started promisingly for Schumacher. In the individual competition, known as the Speed Duel, he made it through to the grand final, where he was beaten only by German circus performer and Ninja Warrior athlete Rene Casselly.

But the current Sky pundit had shown on unfamiliar territory that he had certainly not forgotten how to go fast.

Schumacher then partnered up with Stefan Raab for the team competition. Schumacher was driving the jet ski with Raab riding behind him when the pair crashed at a buoy.

Both initially climbed back onto the seat, but Schumacher set off before Raab had fully regained his position, sending the celebrity duo tumbling into the water for a second time - initially to the amusement of the entertained crowd.

However, as Schumacher attempted to climb back onto the jet ski, his expression suddenly changed.

"My shoulder was dislocated when I tried to turn the jet ski around so quickly," Schumacher explained during the live broadcast on RTL+.

Ralf Schumacher

Ralf Schumacher

Photo by: Kym Illman / Getty Images

Raab had not immediately realised how serious the situation was.

"At first I thought nothing had happened, and then the jet ski kept going," he said. "I was like, 'Ralf, what's wrong?' He said he'd dislocated his shoulder. Then I quickly started waving for help."

That naturally brought the fun competition to an end for the Schumacher-Raab team.

"It almost happened the first time as well," Schumacher said. "I hope nothing is broken. Thank God. A huge thank you to the team who got me out of there so quickly. And thanks to the doctor who put my shoulder back in place.

"It's not exactly pleasant, I have to admit. But at the moment I'm OK."

Although Schumacher missed out on winning the event's golden inflatable ring, he certainly had the crowd's sympathy.

On Sunday morning, Schumacher posted a video on Instagram and once again thanked the "team on site who put my shoulder back in and pulled me out of the water. It all happened incredibly quickly, so thank you very much. And a huge thank you to BG Klinikum Duisburg as well."

Ralf Schumacher and Juan-Pablo Montoya

Ralf Schumacher and Juan-Pablo Montoya

Photo by: Alexander Trienitz

Schumacher underwent an X-ray late on Saturday evening followed by an MRI scan on Sunday morning. The diagnosis brought further bad news.

"It was only a shoulder dislocation, or a dislocated shoulder, but unfortunately a piece of bone broke off as well," Schumacher said.

That means he will now require "a small operation", according to the six-time grand prix winner.

Despite the crash, Schumacher expects to be able to fulfil his duties as a Sky Germany pundit at the upcoming Italian Grand Prix at Monza.

"The operation will be over quickly and then I should be back in Monza as well," he said. "I only have to hold my microphone with my left hand!"

Schumacher has no regrets about taking part in the TV event.

"It was an amazing event and a lot of fun. [...] If they do it again, I'll definitely be there. It was a great event. Sorry we couldn't win the team competition like that. But next time we'll definitely be better."

Ralf Schumacher, Williams FW25

Ralf Schumacher, Williams FW25

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

What Schumacher still cannot quite understand is how he managed to sustain the injury in the first place.

"Pulling it out of the water, turning the jet ski around and dislocating your shoulder in the process - you've got to manage that first," he joked. "But maybe I'm simply too old for this crap."

He also made clear that he did not blame the organisers: "In any case, the organiser is absolutely not at fault."

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