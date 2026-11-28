Formula 1 Qatar GP

Red Bull's Isack Hadjar explains cockpit bouncing during Qatar F1 qualifying

The Red Bull driver bounced in his seat on the straights as his car lost speed at the end of his final lap

Lydia Mee

Published: Nov 28, 2026, 8:00 PM

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Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Alex Bierens de Haan / LAT Images via Getty Images





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Red Bull Formula 1 driver Isack Hadjar has admitted he was bouncing around in the cockpit like a karting driver during qualifying for the Qatar Grand Prix, in an attempt to find more speed on the straights.

Bouncing back and forth in the seat is a trick many drivers pick up in karting, where it is used to try to squeeze a little extra speed out of the kart.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the session, the Frenchman confirmed he had been doing it as his car lost speed towards the end of his final lap.

"Delta kept going down and I was losing speed. So it's quite frustrating, because I was flat out, and yeah, it's how it is," he said. "That's what I do all the time, every time. I'm limping towards the finish line."

Hadjar still set a 1m22.291s in Q3 to qualify fifth, 0.041 seconds ahead of team-mate Max Verstappen. George Russell led a Mercedes front-row lockout from Kimi Antonelli, with McLaren's Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri third and fourth.

Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images

Hadjar had targeted third on the grid, the best he felt was possible behind the two Mercedes.

"That's the target I set myself, because Mercedes are just a different category. And P3 is realistic," Hadjar said.

"It was realistic up until the McLaren drivers, they just did a better job than us. And yeah, that's how it is, really. I believe there was a tenth in that lap and we didn't get it."

Hadjar heads into the Qatar Grand Prix, which is the penultimate race of the 2026 season, eighth in the drivers' standings with 122 points. His team-mate Verstappen is fighting for second in the championship, currently in that position with 304 points.

The Qatar Grand Prix will take place at the Losail International Circuit on Sunday 29 November at 7pm local time (4pm UK time).

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