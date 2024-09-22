All Series

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Australia Australia
Formula 1 Singapore GP

Russell credits Mercedes transformation after “worst” Friday practice

Mercedes driver praises team effort to resurrect hopes of a strong race at Marina Bay Circuit

Mark Mann-Bryans
Upd:

George Russell hailed a turnaround from Mercedes as it recovered from a slow start to the weekend to lock out the second row of the grid for the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix.

Lewis Hamilton starts third with team-mate Russell alongside him in fourth, despite the pair explaining the struggles they endured during Friday’s practice runs, the second of which ended with Russell crashing into the wall.

Only Lando Norris and Max Verstappen qualified ahead of the Mercedes duo, and Russell was delighted with the reversal of fortunes, having bemoaned the car’s performance heading into Saturday night’s session.

“Incredible turnaround from yesterday,” Russell said. “It was, without doubt, our worst Friday in probably three years. [FP3] I was second, comfortably ahead of everyone bar Lando, and the car was night and day different. So credit to the team for the work they did.”

Russell praised the efforts of the Mercedes squad to learn where the set-up had gone wrong and make the necessary alterations to give himself and Hamilton a car capable of challenging towards the front of the grid.

“Yeah, immense,” he replied, when asked about the role played by the team working with the simulator.

“It's not only the people on the sim, but it is people going through the data all through the night. The engineers are even here working through the night literally as well. So yeah, great turnaround.

Watch: Verstappen stages his own Press Conference in protest of the FIA - F1 Singapore GP Updates

“It was just we were totally in the wrong window with the set-up. We were trying some things [on Friday], maybe not the right place to do it, and clearly, we turned it around.”

Having hit the barriers on Friday evening, Russell had another spin during FP3 – but explained this off as finding the limits on the streets on Singapore.

“I had good confidence, so I was just seeing if there was anything more in the tank - there wasn't,” he said. “Before the session, I was hoping for a bit more, but after Q1 and Q2 very happy to salvage a P4.”

Mercedes also benefitted from a poor qualifying session from Ferrari, with Charles Leclerc complaining of a lack of heat in his tyres as he starts ninth, a place ahead of team-mate Carlos Sainz who crashed in Q3.

It is the pace of McLaren that Russell remains wary of with Oscar Piastri fifth and Norris on pole: “He [Piastri] is going to be the main threat from behind. I hope that Lewis and I can take the fight to Max.

“But I think realistically, if Lando is leading after lap one, he'll win the race comfortably.”

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article F1 rookie sprint race plan set for green light
Next article Why McLaren sees only "good news" from its flexi rear wing controversy

Top Comments

More from
Mark Mann-Bryans
Ricciardo in "much happier place" over uncertain F1 future than in 2022

Ricciardo in "much happier place" over uncertain F1 future than in 2022

Formula 1
Singapore GP
Ricciardo in "much happier place" over uncertain F1 future than in 2022
McLaren wants review of Red Bull/RB relationship after "peculiar" Ricciardo fastest lap

McLaren wants review of Red Bull/RB relationship after "peculiar" Ricciardo fastest lap

Formula 1
Singapore GP
McLaren wants review of Red Bull/RB relationship after "peculiar" Ricciardo fastest lap
Hamilton hopes Verstappen ignores FIA punishment for swearing

Hamilton hopes Verstappen ignores FIA punishment for swearing

Formula 1
Singapore GP
Hamilton hopes Verstappen ignores FIA punishment for swearing
George Russell
More from
George Russell
Hamilton, Russell suffer overheating in Singapore GP, miss media duties

Hamilton, Russell suffer overheating in Singapore GP, miss media duties

Formula 1
Singapore GP
Hamilton, Russell suffer overheating in Singapore GP, miss media duties
Russell suffers Mercedes engine problems in Baku F1 practice

Russell suffers Mercedes engine problems in Baku F1 practice

Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Russell suffers Mercedes engine problems in Baku F1 practice
How Russell 'gut feeling' Belgian GP strategy led to post-race heartache

How Russell 'gut feeling' Belgian GP strategy led to post-race heartache

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Belgian GP
How Russell 'gut feeling' Belgian GP strategy led to post-race heartache
Mercedes
More from
Mercedes
Hamilton: Mercedes 'a little bit lost' with Singapore F1 set-up

Hamilton: Mercedes 'a little bit lost' with Singapore F1 set-up

Formula 1
Singapore GP
Hamilton: Mercedes 'a little bit lost' with Singapore F1 set-up
Troubled Mercedes Spa floor will not return in F1

Troubled Mercedes Spa floor will not return in F1

Formula 1
Singapore GP
Troubled Mercedes Spa floor will not return in F1
Why comparisons between Antonelli and Verstappen go beyond their driving talent

Why comparisons between Antonelli and Verstappen go beyond their driving talent

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Why comparisons between Antonelli and Verstappen go beyond their driving talent

Latest news

Daniel Ricciardo's fastest lap sure felt like a goodbye

Daniel Ricciardo's fastest lap sure felt like a goodbye

F1 Formula 1
Singapore GP
Daniel Ricciardo's fastest lap sure felt like a goodbye
Ricciardo in "much happier place" over uncertain F1 future than in 2022

Ricciardo in "much happier place" over uncertain F1 future than in 2022

F1 Formula 1
Singapore GP
Ricciardo in "much happier place" over uncertain F1 future than in 2022
McLaren wants review of Red Bull/RB relationship after "peculiar" Ricciardo fastest lap

McLaren wants review of Red Bull/RB relationship after "peculiar" Ricciardo fastest lap

F1 Formula 1
Singapore GP
McLaren wants review of Red Bull/RB relationship after "peculiar" Ricciardo fastest lap
Hamilton, Russell suffer overheating in Singapore GP, miss media duties

Hamilton, Russell suffer overheating in Singapore GP, miss media duties

F1 Formula 1
Singapore GP
Hamilton, Russell suffer overheating in Singapore GP, miss media duties

Prime

Discover prime content
How F1’s tech war has transformed in 2024

How F1’s tech war has transformed in 2024

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Singapore GP
By GP Racing
How F1’s tech war has transformed in 2024
How F1 teams evolved the humble spring

How F1 teams evolved the humble spring

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By GP Racing
How F1 teams evolved the humble spring
The statistical F1 anomaly Verstappen will seek to remedy in Singapore

The statistical F1 anomaly Verstappen will seek to remedy in Singapore

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Singapore GP
By GP Racing
The statistical F1 anomaly Verstappen will seek to remedy in Singapore
Why Perez is so good in Baku and could still save his 2025 seat

Why Perez is so good in Baku and could still save his 2025 seat

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
Why Perez is so good in Baku and could still save his 2025 seat
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Australia Australia