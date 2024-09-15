Sainz, Perez cleared by stewards over race-ending Azerbaijan GP crash
Blame for the crash on the penultimate lap in Baku was laid at the door of both drivers but stewards did not dish out any penalties
Azerbaijan GP
Carlos Sainz and Sergio Perez were exonerated by the Azerbaijan GP stewards following their crash at the end of the Baku race.
With the pair squabbling over third place coming out of Turn 2 on the penultimate lap, they had a coming together that resulted in both cars hitting the barriers and bringing out a virtual safety car for the remainder of the race.
Having struggled for form of late, Perez was back to his best on the streets of Baku and had
been sat on the tail of the leading duo of Oscar Piastri and Charles Leclerc for much of the second half of the race, before the lead Ferrari of Leclerc lost pace as his hard tyres gave up on him.
That allowed both Perez and Sainz to close in and put them on a collision course to end each other's races prematurely.
After talking to both drivers and studying data from the incident as well as the respective driving lines from previous laps, the stewards came back with a decision that no further action was necessary labelling the crash a "racing incident" in which "neither driver was predominantly at fault."
Perez's frustration was clear as he swore over the team radio following the crash, while Sainz defended his position ahead of a conversation with race stewards.
"(It was a) big accident, unfortunately I hit the barrier straight on the concrete wall. Honestly I was coming very quick behind Charles and Checo, I had saved my tyres as well. Yeah, I overtook Checo when he was fighting Charles," Sainz said.
"Then I think we exited turn two. I did my normal racing line. I didn't do any strange manoeuvre or anything. And for some reason that I still don't understand, we collided and yeah, I think he had plenty of space to the left. I didn't do any strange movement, but I guess that's racing."
Sainz's version of events was very much at odds with how Red Bull saw the incident, with Helmut Marko laying the blame squarely on the Spaniard.
"I see Sainz making a rather abrupt move to the left, which then triggered this crash. It was completely unnecessary to provoke something like that two laps before the end. Perez came out much better and of course he didn't make way voluntarily," he said.
"He stayed on his line, but the two of them have I don't know how many Grand Prix races under their belts. If something like that happens to a beginner, maybe. It cost us an incredible amount of points and, as I said, the whole thing will be even more difficult for Singapore.
In response to Christian Horner's call for the stewards to take action, Ferrari counterpart Fred Vasseur told Motorsport.com: "If Horner is expecting for Carlos then I am expecting a grid penalty for Checo, he had plenty of room on the left-hand side."
Perez was more measured when he spoke about the coming together, especially considering he had used an expletive in the immediate aftermath.
"We leave super frustrated that we both ended up with weekends like that for our teams. It is just a shame because when we exit turn 2 there was a metre between the cars and then within a metre or two we ended up making contact," he said.
"Obviously, I understand what Carlos was trying to do, to follow Charles' tow but I was there and it all happened very quickly as he was having more speed and the way he moved meant he touched my front right tyre quite quickly.
"At that time I just felt like he didn't realise I was there…it makes me feel super sad for my team, McLaren overtook us in the championship, but the positive thing is the pace is back."
