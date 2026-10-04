Sepang F1 marshal steals the show during Bahrain GP delay: “Absolute icon”

The start of the Bahrain Grand Prix was suspended after severe rain hit the Sepang International Circuit. As Race Control monitored the weather, a local marshal stole the show.

Conditions deteriorated ahead of the scheduled race start in Malaysia, prompting delays. While the marshals worked to remove some of the standing water from the track, one caught the attention of fans as he pretended to ride a broomstick along the circuit.

It is safe to say the moment provided a lot of entertainment for fans as they waited for the start of the race.

"You're a Marshal, Harry," one fan joked on Reddit. Sticking to the Harry Potter theme, other fans posted: "Expecto Petronas" and "Quidditch tournament before the race."

Another wrote: "F1 Quidditch would sell out."

Others branded the marshal an "absolute icon" and "the real driver of the day."

"Hahah this was hilarious just like sweeping the water away," another fan wrote, while someone else posted: "Sepang crowd is one of the best I’ve seen. Great energy all around."

Further reactions included: "Saw it on TV from the grandstand. People are absolutely loving it lol," and "Love the enthusiasm."

After a 40-minute delay, the formation lap took place. While it gave fans hope that a race start was in sight, it was chaotic, to say the least. Red Bull driver Isack Hadjar ran off the circuit and into the gravel, his team-mate and polesitter Max Verstappen reported a technical issue.

Lewis Hamilton, who is due to start from second, also faced a technical issue. He temporarily stopped on track while Ferrari resolved the issue. Hamilton and Verstappen were both able to keep going despite their respective issues, but the starting procedure was suspended.