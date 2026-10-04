Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Recommended for you

F1 Bahrain GP in Malaysia descends into chaos as car trouble prompts red flag

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
F1 Bahrain GP in Malaysia descends into chaos as car trouble prompts red flag

Kyle Larson debates purpose of stage points, call them "participation awards"

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
Kyle Larson debates purpose of stage points, call them "participation awards"

Marc Marquez: 'We could have used the hard tyre for qualifying!'

MotoGP
MotoGP
Japanese GP
Marc Marquez: 'We could have used the hard tyre for qualifying!'

F1 Bahrain GP in Malaysia start delayed as thunderstorms hit Sepang

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
F1 Bahrain GP in Malaysia start delayed as thunderstorms hit Sepang

LIVE: F1 Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Chaos on formation lap leads to red flag

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
LIVE: F1 Bahrain GP in Malaysia - Chaos on formation lap leads to red flag

Josh Berry on Las Vegas practice crash: 'It's a shame to be that slow and blow a tire'

NASCAR Cup
NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
Josh Berry on Las Vegas practice crash: 'It's a shame to be that slow and blow a tire'

MotoGP Japanese GP: Marc Marquez beats Jorge Martin in early duel to close in on points lead

MotoGP
MotoGP
Japanese GP
MotoGP Japanese GP: Marc Marquez beats Jorge Martin in early duel to close in on points lead

Brandon Jones disqualified by NASCAR after Las Vegas crash

NASCAR O'Reilly
NASCAR O'Reilly
Las Vegas II
Brandon Jones disqualified by NASCAR after Las Vegas crash
Formula 1 Bahrain GP in Malaysia

Sepang F1 marshal steals the show during Bahrain GP delay: “Absolute icon”

A rain delay at the Bahrain Grand Prix in Sepang produced a viral moment as a local marshal entertained fans

Lydia Mee
Published:
Untitled design (23)

Marshals sweep water from the track

Photo by: Bryn Lennon - Getty Images

Outside the Paddock

Motorsport culture beyond the track. Driver lifestyle, fashion, travel, design and the stories that make racing more than a sport.

The start of the Bahrain Grand Prix was suspended after severe rain hit the Sepang International Circuit. As Race Control monitored the weather, a local marshal stole the show.

Conditions deteriorated ahead of the scheduled race start in Malaysia, prompting delays. While the marshals worked to remove some of the standing water from the track, one caught the attention of fans as he pretended to ride a broomstick along the circuit.

It is safe to say the moment provided a lot of entertainment for fans as they waited for the start of the race.

 

"You're a Marshal, Harry," one fan joked on Reddit. Sticking to the Harry Potter theme, other fans posted: "Expecto Petronas" and "Quidditch tournament before the race."

Another wrote: "F1 Quidditch would sell out."

Others branded the marshal an "absolute icon" and "the real driver of the day."

"Hahah this was hilarious just like sweeping the water away," another fan wrote, while someone else posted: "Sepang crowd is one of the best I’ve seen. Great energy all around."

Further reactions included: "Saw it on TV from the grandstand. People are absolutely loving it lol," and "Love the enthusiasm."

 

After a 40-minute delay, the formation lap took place. While it gave fans hope that a race start was in sight, it was chaotic, to say the least. Red Bull driver Isack Hadjar ran off the circuit and into the gravel, his team-mate and polesitter Max Verstappen reported a technical issue. 

Lewis Hamilton, who is due to start from second, also faced a technical issue. He temporarily stopped on track while Ferrari resolved the issue. Hamilton and Verstappen were both able to keep going despite their respective issues, but the starting procedure was suspended.

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article F1 Bahrain GP in Malaysia descends into chaos as car trouble prompts red flag
Next article Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc arrive at Sepang in matching sports saloons

Top Comments
More from
Lydia Mee

Laurent Mekies credited with ending Red Bull's second seat "curse"

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
Laurent Mekies credited with ending Red Bull's second seat "curse"

Guenther Steiner jokes Christian Horner Ferrari talk is good book publicity

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
Guenther Steiner jokes Christian Horner Ferrari talk is good book publicity

Kimi Antonelli has "spooked himself" amid F1 title pressure, says Naomi Schiff

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
Kimi Antonelli has "spooked himself" amid F1 title pressure, says Naomi Schiff

Latest news

F1 Bahrain GP in Malaysia descends into chaos as car trouble prompts red flag

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
F1 Bahrain GP in Malaysia descends into chaos as car trouble prompts red flag

Kyle Larson debates purpose of stage points, call them "participation awards"

NASCAR Cup
NAS NASCAR Cup
Las Vegas II
Kyle Larson debates purpose of stage points, call them "participation awards"

Marc Marquez: 'We could have used the hard tyre for qualifying!'

MotoGP
MGP MotoGP
Japanese GP
Marc Marquez: 'We could have used the hard tyre for qualifying!'

F1 Bahrain GP in Malaysia start delayed as thunderstorms hit Sepang

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
F1 Bahrain GP in Malaysia start delayed as thunderstorms hit Sepang

Feature

Discover prime content

You Ask The Questions: Emerson Fittipaldi

Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
By Ben Vinel
You Ask The Questions: Emerson Fittipaldi

The wide world of strategy options expected in F1's Bahrain GP in Malaysia

Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
By Jake Boxall-Legge
The wide world of strategy options expected in F1's Bahrain GP in Malaysia

How drivers waiting in the wings can still make their presence count in F1

Formula 1
By Jake Boxall-Legge
How drivers waiting in the wings can still make their presence count in F1

What we learned from Friday practice at the 2026 Bahrain GP in Malaysia

Formula 1
Bahrain GP in Malaysia
By Jake Boxall-Legge
What we learned from Friday practice at the 2026 Bahrain GP in Malaysia