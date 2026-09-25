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Esteban Ocon fed up after Baku mishap: ‘I don’t deserve all this sh*t’

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Esteban Ocon fed up after Baku mishap: ‘I don’t deserve all this sh*t’

Ocon could have reached Q3 for the first time this season in Azerbaijan – but yellow flags meant he failed, and he was the epitome of frustration

Ben Vinel
Ben Vinel
Edited:
Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Photo by: Alex Pantling / LAT Images via Getty Images

Esteban Ocon has blamed his Q2 exit at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on yellow flags – and rued “all the s**t” he’s been dealing with across a tough 2026 Formula 1 campaign at Haas.

Ocon has infamously been plagued by inconsistency in the way car parts perform – an issue that has been acknowledged by the American team – in 10 out of 15 rounds so far, according to him.

This hasn’t been the case this weekend in Baku, but the Frenchman was hindered by yellow flags in Q2 as Arvid Lindblad went off twice. This could have been his very first Q3 appearance this season; instead, he ended up down in 14th, 0.241s adrift of his team-mate and 0.333s away from the cut-off time.

“Unbelievable,” Ocon said. “We were on for a Q3 lap, the car was working well. You know, we don't have many chances like this when the car is working well – it hasn't been working throughout the whole season. We improved things, but we had a Q3 car today.”

Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team

Photo by: Guido De Bortoli / LAT Images via Getty Images

Explaining what caused his downfall, he added: “The yellow flag, basically. I got a gust of wind the lap before, but I was on for a Q3 lap as well. And then I did the same lap time, again arriving to Turn 15. I don't know who went off, but I had to back off on the exit to make sure that I was not going to get any penalty. And I did exactly the same lap time. So I lost, what, three, four tenths with that?

“Unbelievable. You know, I just have no words. It's ‘different race weekend, same shit’, you know. It's always something going on, on my side, if it's either the car, if it's something else, yellow flag, safety cars, whatever. But I don't deserve all the shit that I have on my back at the moment. So, I don't know. I might need to take a good shower.”

Speaking with the bluntness of a man who knows he’s losing his seat, with Haas evaluating several drivers for 2027, Ocon could see no silver lining to the VF-26’s improved pace, as Oliver Bearman took 11th – the team’s best qualifying result since the Chinese GP.

“We need to fight in the top 10 tomorrow now, because we are 14th, we are not in the top 10,” Ocon added. “At the end of the day, yes, we were competitive, but we can't get there. Never. It's never happening.”

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