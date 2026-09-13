2026 F1 Championship standings: Kimi Antonelli closes in on the title
After taking victory in Spain, Antonelli extends his lead at the top of the standings. This is how the drivers' and constructors' championships stand after the 14th round of the season, in Madrid
The lucky winner of the Spanish Grand Prix, Kimi Antonelli has further extended his championship lead over George Russell, who could do no better than fifth, and over Lewis Hamilton, who was forced to retire due to a brake problem.
Third in a race he had looked well placed to win before the Virtual Safety Car, Lando Norris takes the opportunity to close to within five points of the seven-time champion.
In the constructors' standings, Mercedes extends its advantage, while Ferrari loses more ground to McLaren. Alpine edges closer to Racing Bulls thanks to Franco Colapinto's seventh place.
Photos from F1 Spanish GP - Sunday
Spanish Grand Prix - Sunday
Spanish Grand Prix - Sunday
Spanish Grand Prix - Sunday
Spanish Grand Prix - Sunday
Spanish Grand Prix - Sunday
Spanish Grand Prix - Sunday
Spanish Grand Prix - Sunday
Spanish Grand Prix - Sunday
Spanish Grand Prix - Sunday
Spanish Grand Prix - Sunday
Spanish Grand Prix - Sunday
Spanish Grand Prix - Sunday
Spanish Grand Prix - Sunday
Spanish Grand Prix - Sunday
Spanish Grand Prix - Sunday
Spanish Grand Prix - Sunday
Spanish Grand Prix - Sunday
Spanish Grand Prix - Sunday
Spanish Grand Prix - Sunday
Spanish Grand Prix - Sunday
Spanish Grand Prix - Sunday
Spanish Grand Prix - Sunday
Spanish Grand Prix - Sunday
Spanish Grand Prix - Sunday
Spanish Grand Prix - Sunday
Spanish Grand Prix - Sunday
Spanish Grand Prix - Sunday
Spanish Grand Prix - Sunday
Spanish Grand Prix - Sunday
Spanish Grand Prix - Sunday
Spanish Grand Prix - Sunday
Spanish Grand Prix - Sunday
Spanish Grand Prix - Sunday
Spanish Grand Prix - Sunday
Spanish Grand Prix - Sunday
Spanish Grand Prix - Sunday
Spanish Grand Prix - Sunday
Spanish Grand Prix - Sunday
Spanish Grand Prix - Sunday
Spanish Grand Prix - Sunday
Spanish Grand Prix - Sunday
Spanish Grand Prix - Sunday
Spanish Grand Prix - Sunday
Spanish Grand Prix - Sunday
Spanish Grand Prix - Sunday
Spanish Grand Prix - Sunday
Spanish Grand Prix - Sunday
Spanish Grand Prix - Sunday
Spanish Grand Prix - Sunday
Spanish Grand Prix - Sunday
Drivers' Championship
|Pos.
|Driver
|Points
|1
|K. AntonelliMercedes
|292
|2
|G. RussellMercedes
|211
|3
|L. HamiltonFerrari
|191
|4
|L. NorrisMcLaren
|186
|5
|C. LeclercFerrari
|167
|6
|M. VerstappenRed Bull
|145
|7
|O. PiastriMcLaren
|120
|8
|I. HadjarRed Bull
|71
|9
|L. LawsonRacing Bulls
|59
|10
|P. GaslyAlpine
|41
|11
|A. LindbladRacing Bulls
|31
|12
|F. ColapintoAlpine
|27
|13
|O. BearmanHaas
|18
|14
|G. BortoletoAudi
|10
|15
|N. HülkenbergAudi
|7
|16
|C. Sainz JrWilliams
|6
|17
|A. AlbonWilliams
|5
|18
|E. OconHaas
|3
|19
|F. AlonsoAston Martin
|3
|20
|Y. TsunodaRacing Bulls
|1
|21
|L. StrollAston Martin
|22
|V. BottasCadillac
|23
|S. PérezCadillac
Constructors' Championship
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