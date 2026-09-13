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All the results and standings from the 2026 F1 Spanish Grand Prix

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Formula 1 Spanish GP

2026 F1 Championship standings: Kimi Antonelli closes in on the title

After taking victory in Spain, Antonelli extends his lead at the top of the standings. This is how the drivers' and constructors' championships stand after the 14th round of the season, in Madrid

Fabien Gaillard
Edited:
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

The lucky winner of the Spanish Grand Prix, Kimi Antonelli has further extended his championship lead over George Russell, who could do no better than fifth, and over Lewis Hamilton, who was forced to retire due to a brake problem.

Third in a race he had looked well placed to win before the Virtual Safety Car, Lando Norris takes the opportunity to close to within five points of the seven-time champion.

In the constructors' standings, Mercedes extends its advantage, while Ferrari loses more ground to McLaren. Alpine edges closer to Racing Bulls thanks to Franco Colapinto's seventh place.

Photos from F1 Spanish GP - Sunday

Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Spanish Grand Prix - Sunday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Spanish Grand Prix - Sunday
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi

Spanish Grand Prix - Sunday
Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac Racing, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Liam Lawson, Red Bull Racing

Spanish Grand Prix - Sunday
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Spanish Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac Racing

Spanish Grand Prix - Sunday
Mestiza, F1 paddock

Spanish Grand Prix - Sunday
Zak Brown, McLaren

Spanish Grand Prix - Sunday
Esteban Ocon, Haas

Spanish Grand Prix - Sunday
Oscar Piastri, McLaren, Lando Norris, McLaren

Spanish Grand Prix - Sunday
Luis Figo, Audi Garage

Spanish Grand Prix - Sunday
George Russell, Mercedes; Lando Norris, McLaren

Spanish Grand Prix - Sunday
Jude Bellingham

Spanish Grand Prix - Sunday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Spanish Grand Prix - Sunday
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Spanish Grand Prix - Sunday
Esteban Ocon, Haas

Spanish Grand Prix - Sunday
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi

Spanish Grand Prix - Sunday
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin

Spanish Grand Prix - Sunday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Spanish Grand Prix - Sunday
Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Spanish Grand Prix - Sunday
Fans in the grandstands

Spanish Grand Prix - Sunday
Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Lando Norris, McLaren

Spanish Grand Prix - Sunday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Spanish Grand Prix - Sunday
Nico Hülkenberg, Audi

Spanish Grand Prix - Sunday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, George Russell, Mercedes

Spanish Grand Prix - Sunday
Esteban Ocon, Haas

Spanish Grand Prix - Sunday
Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Spanish Grand Prix - Sunday
Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Lando Norris, McLaren

Spanish Grand Prix - Sunday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Spanish Grand Prix - Sunday
Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Lando Norris, McLaren

Spanish Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Spanish Grand Prix - Sunday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Spanish Grand Prix - Sunday
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Spanish Grand Prix - Sunday
Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Lando Norris, McLaren

Spanish Grand Prix - Sunday
Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Spanish Grand Prix - Sunday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Carlos Sainz, Williams

Spanish Grand Prix - Sunday
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Spanish Grand Prix - Sunday
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Spanish Grand Prix - Sunday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Spanish Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Spanish Grand Prix - Sunday
Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Spanish Grand Prix - Sunday
Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Spanish Grand Prix - Sunday
Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Spanish Grand Prix - Sunday
Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Lando Norris, McLaren

Spanish Grand Prix - Sunday
Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Spanish Grand Prix - Sunday
Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Spanish Grand Prix - Sunday
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Spanish Grand Prix - Sunday
Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Spanish Grand Prix - Sunday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Spanish Grand Prix - Sunday
Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Lando Norris, McLaren

Spanish Grand Prix - Sunday
Formula 1
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Drivers' Championship

Pos. Driver Points
1 ItalyK. AntonelliMercedes 292
2 United KingdomG. RussellMercedes 211
3 United KingdomL. HamiltonFerrari 191
4 United KingdomL. NorrisMcLaren 186
5 MonacoC. LeclercFerrari 167
6 NetherlandsM. VerstappenRed Bull 145
7 AustraliaO. PiastriMcLaren 120
8 FranceI. HadjarRed Bull 71
9 New ZealandL. LawsonRacing Bulls 59
10 FranceP. GaslyAlpine 41
11 United KingdomA. LindbladRacing Bulls 31
12 ArgentinaF. ColapintoAlpine 27
13 United KingdomO. BearmanHaas 18
14 BrazilG. BortoletoAudi 10
15 GermanyN. HülkenbergAudi 7
16 SpainC. Sainz JrWilliams 6
17 ThailandA. AlbonWilliams 5
18 FranceE. OconHaas 3
19 SpainF. AlonsoAston Martin 3
20 JapanY. TsunodaRacing Bulls 1
21 CanadaL. StrollAston Martin  
22 FinlandV. BottasCadillac  
23 MexicoS. PérezCadillac  

Constructors' Championship

Pos. Team Points
1 Mercedes 503
2 Ferrari 358
3 McLaren 306
4 AustriaRed Bull 230
5 Racing Bulls 77
6 Alpine 68
7 United StatesHaas 21
8 GermanyAudi 17
9 United KingdomWilliams 11
10 United KingdomAston Martin 3
11 United StatesCadillac  

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