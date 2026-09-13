2026 F1 Championship standings: Kimi Antonelli closes in on the title

The lucky winner of the Spanish Grand Prix, Kimi Antonelli has further extended his championship lead over George Russell, who could do no better than fifth, and over Lewis Hamilton, who was forced to retire due to a brake problem.

Third in a race he had looked well placed to win before the Virtual Safety Car, Lando Norris takes the opportunity to close to within five points of the seven-time champion.

In the constructors' standings, Mercedes extends its advantage, while Ferrari loses more ground to McLaren. Alpine edges closer to Racing Bulls thanks to Franco Colapinto's seventh place.

Photos from F1 Spanish GP - Sunday

Drivers' Championship

Constructors' Championship

Pos. Team Points 1 Mercedes 503 2 Ferrari 358 3 McLaren 306 4 Red Bull 230 5 Racing Bulls 77 6 Alpine 68 7 Haas 21 8 Audi 17 9 Williams 11 10 Aston Martin 3 11 Cadillac