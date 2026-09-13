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LIVE: F1 Spanish Grand Prix updates - Kimi Antonelli takes lead as Charles Leclerc finally pits

Formula 1
Formula 1
Spanish GP
LIVE: F1 Spanish Grand Prix updates - Kimi Antonelli takes lead as Charles Leclerc finally pits
Race report
Formula 1 Spanish GP

F1 Spanish GP: Kimi Antonelli wins again as VSC costs Lando Norris

Antonelli took his eighth victory of the season after Norris’ strong drive went awry

Ben Vinel
Ben Vinel
Edited:
Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Photo by: Clive Mason - Getty Images

Kimi Antonelli prevailed in the Spanish Grand Prix, Formula 1’s first race at the Madring, as polesitter Lando Norris’ race was derailed by strategy.

Norris comfortably pulled away in the early stages of the race, but he pitted right after a virtual safety car intervention, which pegged him so far back that he lost the victory.

Scruffy start as frontrunners cut corners

Pirelli predicted a 2.31m difference between soft and medium tyres at the start, so it was interesting for second-row starters Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton to pick the red-walled compound, unlike polesitter Norris and Antonelli alongside him.

Hamilton did take a better launch but ran out of space to launch an attack into Turn 1, after which (mild) chaos ensued. Both Antonelli and Verstappen cut Turn 2, but while the Mercedes driver handed the lead back to Norris straight away (and did so again in the next sequence of corners), his Red Bull counterpart retained the advantage over the Ferrari.

 

Verstappen staunchly argued that he’d had to take evasive action due to Hamilton’s unruly driving, but Red Bull was adamant he should make sure to avoid a penalty, so Verstappen let Antonelli – whom he was now leading – and Hamilton by on lap four.

Seconds later, the seven-time world champion started complaining about braking issues. He started losing pace on lap five, went off the track on lap six, and retired after being repeatedly asked to pit.  

On lap 10, Norris led Antonelli by five seconds, Verstappen by 11s, Charles Leclerc by 13s and George Russell by 15s; Liam Lawson was a further 15 seconds in arrears, leading the ‘midfield’.

Strategic blunder by McLaren and Norris

Another brake problem, this time for Lance Stroll, took the Canadian out of the race on lap 13 and caused a virtual safety car intervention. Antonelli, Verstappen and Russell pitted – despite the latter starting on hard tyres, like Leclerc and Piastri – but Norris and Leclerc stayed out on mediums and hards respectively.

Race leader Norris was called in right when the VSC period ended. He could have stayed out but pitted anyway and, to compound his fate, had a slow stop. The McLaren driver emerged back on track in fifth place – 16 seconds down on Leclerc, 14 seconds away from lead pitter Antonelli.

Unsurprisingly, the Italian caught Leclerc as early as lap 18, but he didn’t launch an attack and started dropping back on lap 21. “I didn’t touch the wall, but the steering feels weird,” Antonelli told his engineers. By lap 25, he was over three seconds adrift.

Russell, who had started on hards and switched to mediums, made a second pitstop as early as lap 28 of 57 to go back to the white-walled compound. He went on to take fifth away from Lawson with an around-the-outside move on lap 35, but wasn’t convinced by his strategy. “Why did we pit? I think we could have held Norris off,” the Mercedes racer said.

Lance Stroll brought out the virtual safety car

Lance Stroll brought out the virtual safety car

Photo by: Andy Hone/ LAT Images via Getty Images

Meanwhile, Antonelli’s deficit to Leclerc consistently hovered around three seconds, but by lap 45, the frontrunners grew closer and closer to one another. Antonelli was now right behind Leclerc and Norris was putting pressure on Verstappen for third, with those four drivers within four seconds.

Leclerc waits for a safety car – to no avail

At that stage, it was extremely clear that Ferrari was delaying Leclerc’s sole pitstop in the hope of a safety car – virtual or not – but there was none, and the Monegasque pitted on lap 48. He was given soft tyres for a nine-lap dash, but emerged in a no man’s land between the top three and fifth-placed Russell.

The end of the race was a three-way contest for victory between Antonelli, Verstappen and Norris. Albeit very close to one another, none of them was able to make anything resembling a move – until the penultimate lap, when the Red Bull racer cut the Turn 5 chicane after encountering backmarker traffic and the reigning champion unsuccessfully put him under pressure.

Antonelli eventually pulled away to take his eighth victory of the 2026 campaign from his Red Bull and McLaren rivals. Leclerc narrowly secured fourth place from Russell despite the new soft tyres on the Ferrari; Lawson took sixth for his third race back at Red Bull.

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Pierre Gasly completed a mammoth 55-lap stint on hard tyres to hold seventh place for the longest time, hoping for a late neutralisation of the race, but he eventually had to pit under green flag and ended up 12th under the chequered flag.

Gasly’s Alpine team-mate Franco Colapinto finished seventh after starting on mediums and switching to hards under the early VSC.

After a qualifying performance he himself described as “pretty shocking”, Oscar Piastri ended up eighth in a race where he sustained front wing damage straight away due to contact with Russell at the start. The Australian never had his team-mate’s pace.

Arvid Lindblad and Nico Hulkenberg scored the remaining available points for Racing Bulls and Audi, ahead of 11th-placed Esteban Ocon for Haas. Those three drivers, like Colapinto, pitted under the VSC – showing this was the optimal strategy.

Among the last seven drivers in the classification, Alex Albon was the only one to make the most of a cheap pitstop – the others missed out.

Local fans will have been dismayed by a collision between Fernando Alonso and Carlos Sainz over 17th position, which damaged the Aston Martin’s front wing, while the Williams driver copped a five-second penalty.

Alonso finished in this exact position, while Sainz was one of four retirements alongside Sergio Perez and the aforementioned Stroll and Hamilton.

F1 Spanish GP: Race results 

All Stats
Cla Driver # Laps Time Interval km/h Pits Points Retirement Chassis Engine
1
A. Kimi Antonelli Mercedes
12 57

-

1 25 Mercedes Mercedes
2 Netherlands M. Verstappen Red Bull Racing 3 57

+4.351

4.351

4.351 1 18 Red Bull Red Bull
3 United Kingdom L. Norris McLaren 1 57

+5.089

5.089

0.738 1 15 McLaren Mercedes
4 Monaco C. Leclerc Ferrari 16 57

+29.116

29.116

24.027 1 12 Ferrari Ferrari
5 United Kingdom G. Russell Mercedes 63 57

+29.829

29.829

0.713 2 10 Mercedes Mercedes
6 New Zealand L. Lawson Red Bull Racing 30 57

+1'26.746

1'26.746

56.917 1 8 Red Bull Red Bull
7 Argentina F. Colapinto Alpine 43 57

+1'34.281

1'34.281

7.535 1 6 Alpine Mercedes
8 Australia O. Piastri McLaren 81 57

+1'35.839

1'35.839

1.558 1 4 McLaren Mercedes
9 United Kingdom A. Lindblad Racing Bulls 41 56

1 lap

1 2 RB Red Bull
10 Germany N. Hulkenberg Audi 27 56

1 lap

1 1 Audi Audi
11 France E. Ocon Haas F1 Team 31 56

1 lap

1 Haas Ferrari
12 France P. Gasly Alpine 10 56

1 lap

1 Alpine Mercedes
13 Brazil G. Bortoleto Audi 5 56

1 lap

1 Audi Audi
14 Japan Y. Tsunoda Racing Bulls 22 56

1 lap

1 RB Red Bull
15 Thailand A. Albon Williams 23 56

1 lap

1 Williams Mercedes
16 United Kingdom O. Bearman Haas F1 Team 87 56

1 lap

2 Haas Ferrari
17 Spain F. Alonso Aston Martin Racing 14 55

2 laps

2 Aston Martin Honda
18 Finland V. Bottas Cadillac F1 Team 77 54

3 laps

2 Cadillac Ferrari
dnf Spain C. Sainz Williams 55 43

14 laps

3 Retirement Williams Mercedes
dnf Mexico S. Perez Cadillac F1 Team 11 31

26 laps

2 Retirement Cadillac Ferrari
dnf Canada L. Stroll Aston Martin Racing 18 12

45 laps

Retirement Aston Martin Honda
dnf United Kingdom L. Hamilton Ferrari 44 6

51 laps

1 Brakes Ferrari Ferrari
View full results

Photos from F1 Spanish GP - Sunday

Lando Norris, McLaren

Spanish Grand Prix - Sunday
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing

Spanish Grand Prix - Sunday
Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac Racing, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Liam Lawson, Red Bull Racing

Spanish Grand Prix - Sunday
Arvid Lindblad, Racing Bulls

Spanish Grand Prix - Sunday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Spanish Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Valtteri Bottas, Cadillac Racing

Spanish Grand Prix - Sunday
Mestiza, F1 paddock

Spanish Grand Prix - Sunday
Zak Brown, McLaren

Spanish Grand Prix - Sunday
Esteban Ocon, Haas

Spanish Grand Prix - Sunday
Oscar Piastri, McLaren, Lando Norris, McLaren

Spanish Grand Prix - Sunday
Luis Figo, Audi Garage

Spanish Grand Prix - Sunday
George Russell, Mercedes; Lando Norris, McLaren

Spanish Grand Prix - Sunday
Jude Bellingham

Spanish Grand Prix - Sunday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Spanish Grand Prix - Sunday
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi

Spanish Grand Prix - Sunday
Esteban Ocon, Haas

Spanish Grand Prix - Sunday
Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi

Spanish Grand Prix - Sunday
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin

Spanish Grand Prix - Sunday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Spanish Grand Prix - Sunday
Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Spanish Grand Prix - Sunday
Pierre Gasly, Alpine

Spanish Grand Prix - Sunday
Fans in the grandstands

Spanish Grand Prix - Sunday
Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Lando Norris, McLaren

Spanish Grand Prix - Sunday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Spanish Grand Prix - Sunday
Nico Hülkenberg, Audi

Spanish Grand Prix - Sunday
Franco Colapinto, Alpine, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, George Russell, Mercedes

Spanish Grand Prix - Sunday
Esteban Ocon, Haas

Spanish Grand Prix - Sunday
Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Spanish Grand Prix - Sunday
Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Lando Norris, McLaren

Spanish Grand Prix - Sunday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Spanish Grand Prix - Sunday
Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Lando Norris, McLaren

Spanish Grand Prix - Sunday
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Spanish Grand Prix - Sunday
Lando Norris, McLaren

Spanish Grand Prix - Sunday
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

Spanish Grand Prix - Sunday
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Spanish Grand Prix - Sunday
Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Lando Norris, McLaren

Spanish Grand Prix - Sunday
Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

Spanish Grand Prix - Sunday
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Carlos Sainz, Williams

Spanish Grand Prix - Sunday
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Spanish Grand Prix - Sunday
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Spanish Grand Prix - Sunday
Formula 1
40
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