The factor that will dictate Fernando Alonso's F1 future

Fernando Alonso insisted that his points finish at the Dutch Grand Prix is not enough to keep him in Formula 1, arguing it is more about tweaks to the regulations.

The 45-year-old’s contract with Aston Martin expires at the end of the 2026 season so questions surrounding his future have been a constant and this weekend’s Italian GP was no exception.

It came after the Spaniard secured his second points result of the year at Zandvoort last time out, as a well executed one-stop strategy lifted him to ninth at the chequered flag.

Alonso’s performance came aboard a heavily improved AMR26 which across the last two races, Budapest and Zandvoort, has debuted updates to the chassis and Honda power unit.

But the two-time world champion confirmed that the competitiveness of his Aston Martin team, which is next-to-last in the standings, will not dictate his decision to stay in F1.

Instead it is more about the regulations, as the veteran of a record 437 grand prix starts holds a strong dislike towards the 2026 ruleset, with tweaks set for 2027 including a return to more combustion power.

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Photo by: Eric Le Galliot

So when asked at Monza, where energy management should be key, if Zandvoort was enough for him to stay, Alonso said: “No. Obviously, we cannot be happy just with P9 and I think no one is happy in the team.

“It was a nice boost for everyone knowing that at least the direction we are taking is the right one because we changed a lot of things in the car since Budapest. Obviously, we know and we feel that in the corners we are getting in a much better place.

“That gives hope for everyone in Silverstone that if we keep on going on this philosophy and this strategy and this pace of development, eventually we will be one of the fastest in the corners.

“We tick one of the boxes. Then on the engine side, I think Zandvoort was not a big improvement to be honest. The drivability was a problem and the extra power was difficult to feel in Zandvoort.

“Maybe Monza is going to be a more true test for the engine but still a long way to go. We need to improve in both ends, in chassis and engine for next year. It is a must. That is the biggest thing.

“For my decision, as I said, it is not really about the car. I will be professional and work at my 100% fighting for P15 or fighting for a podium. For me, it is more about the regulations.

Gabriel Bortoleto, Audi F1 Team, Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Racing, Esteban Ocon, Haas F1 Team Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images

“Unfortunately, it is what it is. This is not the Formula 1 we grew up [with] and this is not the Formula 1 that we all want. Drivers, spectators. We must change a few things.

"It will not happen immediately. It will happen for the future, but I hope I can contribute somehow for the next set of regulations. We go back to the real Formula 1.”

However that “real Formula 1” is unlikely to occur this weekend at the low-downforce Monza, where Alonso is doubtful of a repeat of Zandvoort due to a greater reliance on engine power.

But throughout Aston’s torrid 2026 Alonso has remained optimistic and supportive of the Silverstone outfit and its new engine works’ partner Honda, which previously won titles with Red Bull.

“The facilities we have in Japan are one of the best,” Alonso added. “I think the personnel and the management of the power unit now has been reinforced as Honda said. A lot of people that were in the previous project they are in again on this one.

“I have no doubts. I trust 100% Honda. We just need to shortcut that process. Unfortunately we started with the wrong foot. We started with this set of regulations not at the level that we wanted.

“I have no doubts that they will get there. As I said many times, we don't want to wait five years like they did last time. We want to do it in two or three years maximum.”