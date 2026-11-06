Formula 1 Sao Paulo GP
“Unfiltered” Lewis Hamilton is ready to exploit Charles Leclerc’s “silly” move, says Martin Brundle
Martin Brundle has criticised Charles Leclerc for his "silly" Lap 1 move in Mexico, warning that an unfiltered Lewis Hamilton is playing the political game
Rahaan Mazumder
Published: Nov 6, 2026, 5:02 PM
Copy link
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
Share on Pinterest
Share on Viber
Add as a preferred source
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images
Motorsport Red Zone
For Ferrari fans. The latest Scuderia Ferrari F1 news, driver updates, technical analysis and race reaction from Maranello and beyond.
When Charles Leclerc decided to keep his foot planted across the grass at Turn 4 in Mexico rather than yield to Lewis Hamilton, he didn't just earn a five-second penalty - he sparked drama across the Ferrari team.
Now, as the paddock sets up camp for the Brazilian Grand Prix, veteran Sky Sports broadcaster Martin Brundle has offered his own assessment of the Lap 1 chaos. And spoiler alert: he isn't exactly defending the Monegasque driver's decision-making.
Speaking at Interlagos on Thursday, Brundle tore into Leclerc's aggressive squeeze on his team-mate. He noted that the resulting off-track excursion and intra-team squabbling ultimately destroyed Ferrari's chances of securing a massive race win.
“The big story was it gave Max Verstappen the victory," Brundle stated, cutting straight to the point. "It wasn’t the smartest move in Charles’s career. That was a 75-25 move against your team-mate. It wasn’t a smart move."
"Unfiltered" Hamilton plays the game
Hamilton was absolutely furious over the team radio following the incident, openly questioning the FIA's logic and delivering a thinly veiled warning to the Ferrari pitwall. While some pundits (such as Ralf Schumacher) criticised the veteran for airing dirty laundry over the airwaves, Brundle sees it completely differently.
According to the former F1 driver, Hamilton knows exactly what he is doing.
“Lewis is at a stage of his career where he will be unfiltered," Brundle explained, pointing out that the veteran has absolutely zero interest in playing nice for the PR department.
Brundle noted that the five-second time penalty handed to Leclerc did little in terms of actual sporting impact, and Hamilton called it out on the radio.
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
Photo by: Colin McMaster / LAT Images via Getty Images
“He said on the radio that they the stewards had given Charles the win with the five-second penalty, and it was definitely worth cutting a few corners and getting out in front, you will make more than five seconds," Brundle highlighted.
By actively voicing his frustration and pointing out the flaws in the penalty system, Hamilton is applying massive pressure on both race control and Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur. It's a calculated psychological play, and Brundle believes Hamilton is fully leveraging Leclerc's mistake to assert his dominance within the garage.
“Lewis has realised here’s a chance to actually make a bit of ground on this because that was a bit silly," Brundle concluded.
With both drivers looking to bounce back at Interlagos this weekend, the Ferrari pitwall could need more than a closed-door meeting to stop these two from trading paint again.
We want your opinion!
What would you like to see on Motorsport.com?
Take our 5 minute survey.
- The Motorsport.com Team
Read and post comments
Read also :
Share Or Save This Story
Copy link
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
Share on Pinterest
Share on Viber
Previous article Colton Herta qualifies for F1 superlicence as Valtteri Bottas remains bullish on 2027 seat
Next article F1 champion Kimi Antonelli plans special purchase after historic title win
Top Comments
There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
View More & Comment
More from
Rahaan Mazumder
Christian Horner admits he doesn't need F1 return after £67 million Red Bull payout
Formula 1
Formula 1
United States GP
Christian Horner admits he doesn't need F1 return after £67 million Red Bull payout
Fred Vasseur reveals two costly moments that denied Ferrari US GP double podium
Formula 1
Formula 1
United States GP
Fred Vasseur reveals two costly moments that denied Ferrari US GP double podium
Toto Wolff reveals he is actively vetting “two or three people” to replace him at Mercedes
Formula 1
Formula 1
United States GP
Toto Wolff reveals he is actively vetting “two or three people” to replace him at Mercedes
More from
Lewis Hamilton
Nico Rosberg compares Ferrari’s clashes to his own Mercedes F1 rivalry: “The instructions are not clear enough”
Formula 1
Formula 1
Mexican GP
3 h
Nico Rosberg compares Ferrari’s clashes to his own Mercedes F1 rivalry: “The instructions are not clear enough”
Ferrari set for crunch meeting as Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc tension reaches Brazil
Formula 1
Formula 1
Sao Paulo GP
6 h
Ferrari set for crunch meeting as Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc tension reaches Brazil
Lewis Hamilton needs “serious talks” with himself and his team-mate
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Lewis Hamilton needs “serious talks” with himself and his team-mate
More from
Ferrari
Ferrari says abolishing BoP should be “final goal” of 2030 WEC Hypercar regulations
WEC
WEC
Bahrain
2 h
Ferrari says abolishing BoP should be “final goal” of 2030 WEC Hypercar regulations
Why the 2026 WEC season has proven to be challenging for Ferrari
WEC
WEC
Monza
5 h
Why the 2026 WEC season has proven to be challenging for Ferrari
Why Ferrari must act now after its own 'Papaya Rules' moment
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Why Ferrari must act now after its own 'Papaya Rules' moment
Latest news
Colton Herta qualifies for F1 superlicence as Valtteri Bottas remains bullish on 2027 seat
Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Sao Paulo GP
14 min
Colton Herta qualifies for F1 superlicence as Valtteri Bottas remains bullish on 2027 seat
F1 Brazilian GP: Lando Norris tops FP1 as Colton Herta clinches superlicence
Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Sao Paulo GP
23 min
F1 Brazilian GP: Lando Norris tops FP1 as Colton Herta clinches superlicence
Kellymoss returns to IMSA WeatherTech championship full-time in 2027
IMSA
IMSA IMSA 24 min
Kellymoss returns to IMSA WeatherTech championship full-time in 2027
"Parked the truck in the paddock aged eight": Cairoli shares Kimi Antonelli anecdotes
DTM
DTM DTM 27 min
"Parked the truck in the paddock aged eight": Cairoli shares Kimi Antonelli anecdotes
Feature
Discover prime content
How F1’s rules got to be so complex
Formula 1
By Pat Symonds
How F1’s rules got to be so complex
A water park, “not a rock star” and Toto Wolff’s words – Is Kimi Antonelli really a different F1 champion?
Formula 1
By Ronald Vording
A water park, “not a rock star” and Toto Wolff’s words – Is Kimi Antonelli really a different F1 champion?
Why Ferrari must act now after its own 'Papaya Rules' moment
Formula 1
Mexican GP
By Filip Cleeren
Why Ferrari must act now after its own 'Papaya Rules' moment
Top 10 F1 cars of the 1960s
Formula 1
By Kevin Turner
Top 10 F1 cars of the 1960s
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
You have 2 options:
- Become a subscriber.
- Disable your adblocker.
Subscribe now Already subscribed? Sign in here
Already disabled your adblocker?
Reload page
Manage Alerts
Subscribe