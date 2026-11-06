Formula 1 Sao Paulo GP

“Unfiltered” Lewis Hamilton is ready to exploit Charles Leclerc’s “silly” move, says Martin Brundle

Martin Brundle has criticised Charles Leclerc for his "silly" Lap 1 move in Mexico, warning that an unfiltered Lewis Hamilton is playing the political game

Rahaan Mazumder

Published: Nov 6, 2026, 5:02 PM

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Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Photo by: Simon Galloway / LAT Images via Getty Images





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When Charles Leclerc decided to keep his foot planted across the grass at Turn 4 in Mexico rather than yield to Lewis Hamilton, he didn't just earn a five-second penalty - he sparked drama across the Ferrari team.

Now, as the paddock sets up camp for the Brazilian Grand Prix, veteran Sky Sports broadcaster Martin Brundle has offered his own assessment of the Lap 1 chaos. And spoiler alert: he isn't exactly defending the Monegasque driver's decision-making.

Speaking at Interlagos on Thursday, Brundle tore into Leclerc's aggressive squeeze on his team-mate. He noted that the resulting off-track excursion and intra-team squabbling ultimately destroyed Ferrari's chances of securing a massive race win.

“The big story was it gave Max Verstappen the victory," Brundle stated, cutting straight to the point. "It wasn’t the smartest move in Charles’s career. That was a 75-25 move against your team-mate. It wasn’t a smart move."

"Unfiltered" Hamilton plays the game

Hamilton was absolutely furious over the team radio following the incident, openly questioning the FIA's logic and delivering a thinly veiled warning to the Ferrari pitwall. While some pundits (such as Ralf Schumacher) criticised the veteran for airing dirty laundry over the airwaves, Brundle sees it completely differently.

According to the former F1 driver, Hamilton knows exactly what he is doing.

“Lewis is at a stage of his career where he will be unfiltered," Brundle explained, pointing out that the veteran has absolutely zero interest in playing nice for the PR department.

Brundle noted that the five-second time penalty handed to Leclerc did little in terms of actual sporting impact, and Hamilton called it out on the radio.

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

Photo by: Colin McMaster / LAT Images via Getty Images

“He said on the radio that they the stewards had given Charles the win with the five-second penalty, and it was definitely worth cutting a few corners and getting out in front, you will make more than five seconds," Brundle highlighted.

By actively voicing his frustration and pointing out the flaws in the penalty system, Hamilton is applying massive pressure on both race control and Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur. It's a calculated psychological play, and Brundle believes Hamilton is fully leveraging Leclerc's mistake to assert his dominance within the garage.

“Lewis has realised here’s a chance to actually make a bit of ground on this because that was a bit silly," Brundle concluded.

With both drivers looking to bounce back at Interlagos this weekend, the Ferrari pitwall could need more than a closed-door meeting to stop these two from trading paint again.

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