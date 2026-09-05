Why Charles Leclerc is likely to tow Lewis Hamilton in Italian GP qualifying
Some frontrunners are entertaining slipstreaming tactics for Monza qualifying, namely Ferrari and Mercedes
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Sutton Images via Getty Images
Charles Leclerc is expecting to give Ferrari team-mate Lewis Hamilton a tow in Italian Grand Prix qualifying, with Kimi Antonelli ready to help Formula 1 title rival George Russell at Mercedes.
Slipstreaming has always been paramount at Monza’s ‘Temple of Speed’ when it comes to single-lap performance, and this is still the case in 2026 despite F1’s new machinery’s less drastic downforce set-ups, plus active aerodynamics reducing the effect of the tow.
Back at Spa-Francorchamps, Isack Hadjar helped Red Bull team-mate Max Verstappen clinch second place in qualifying after giving him a tow on the run to Blanchimont, proving that slipstreaming indeed remained effective.
At Ferrari, drivers take turns to choose in which order the cars go out in Q3. This time around, Hamilton will get to make the all-important decision – though longtime tifosi favourite Leclerc makes it clear he won’t sacrifice his own chances.
“We've always had the same philosophy over the years, where one time Lewis has the priority to choose where he wants to start, and one weekend is on me,” Leclerc explained. “This weekend Lewis will have the priority, so I guess he'll go for the slipstream.
“Whether we are going to compromise one qualifying rather than the other, I don't think that will happen, but of course if we can help each other, trying to start the lap at the optimum distance between each other, that will be done, and I'll try to find another slipstream of someone else, hoping to put myself in the best possible place.”
Antonelli: “We have agreed on a few things”
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes
Photo by: Sam Bloxham / LAT Images via Getty Images
At Mercedes, the situation is simpler, with championship leader Antonelli given a new powertrain, exceeding his yearly quota for internal combustion engines, batteries and control electronics units – which should lead to a back-of-the-grid start.
In this context, Antonelli is expecting to be required to give team-mate Russell a tow – although the Briton is a title rival – as it could make the difference against Ferrari in the battle for pole position.
“It has been discussed with the team. And, yes, we have agreed on a few things,” the Italian confirmed.
“Let's see how the session develops. But if the team will ask me to do so, I will do it. Because, obviously, I'm not fighting for... You know, of course, I will still be happy to do pole, but, of course, I'm starting at the back. So, if I could do anything to help the team, I will do it.”
Antonelli currently enjoys a 59-point advantage over Russell and Hamilton in the drivers’ standings, with officially 11 more rounds to go – including Monza and the uncertain Qatar and Abu Dhabi events.
Additional reporting by Ronald Vording
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