Why Max Verstappen was 'closer to retiring than changing teams'

Max Verstappen hasn't put a timescale on his eventual retirement from Formula 1, but it is now further away than it appeared just a few months ago. The announcement that he has renewed his contract with Red Bull until 2030 ends months of speculation about his future – including the possibility of moving to another team.

It also introduces the potential for him to stay for even longer, provided the next set of regulations deliver a better product. Verstappen has been among the most vocal critics of the technical formula introduced this season – and now says this, rather than Red Bull's competitive slump, influenced his thought process before the contract renewal.

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Over the summer Verstappen was the subject of persistent rumours that he would move to McLaren, though these are understood to have been fuelled by his management via the Dutch media as a negotiating tactic with Red Bull.

"I was closer to retiring than changing teams," he told media including Motorsport.com in Zandvoort.

"I have to say, after the first few races, I said to Laurent [Mekies, Red Bull team principal], don't come to me with any kind of questions about the future, because I don't even know if I want to stay. But honestly, we always kept it very open.

"I mean, I love racing. I had a lot of very good discussions with F1, but also with the FIA [about the regulations].

"We are, let's say, slowly working towards something that becomes better and better. So also from my side, I adapted, I accept the situation that I think we're all in, and just trying to make the best of that.

"And I think also with the year that I signed to, it again opens up the door when potentially the V8s come in to look at that again."

Verstappen's podium finish in Hungary was unexpected given Red Bull's struggle to stay with the frontrunners Photo by: Mark Thompson / Getty Images

At the moment, the end of Verstappen's new contract aligns with the final season of the present technical regulations, given the expiry of the Concorde Agreement at the end of 2030. There is already a broad consensus among key stakeholders including the FIA and the commercial rights holder to adopt a more traditional format, where electrical deployment has a less deterministic impact on the racing.

The adoption this season of a formula where the ratio of internal combustion engine (ICE) output to electrical power is close to 50:50 has been criticised for making the racing an artificial spectacle, where relative battery levels trump driver skill. The ratio will shift over the coming seasons in favour of the ICE but this is seen as a compromise rather than an ideal solution.

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem has made it clear that not only does he want the next formula to centre on naturally aspirated V8 engines with minimal electrical input, he is willing to fight to bring it forward to 2030 rather than 2031. This will entail some horse trading with the car manufacturers, some of whom want to retain turbocharging, but it is broadly agreed that the shape of the next rules needs to be agreed by the end of this season to give enough time for development.

This will then influence Verstappen's direction as 2030 approaches. It's understood that his new deal not only includes a pay rise, it enshrines more freedom for him to take part in other activities away from F1.

"I always said, and I said this when Dietrich [Mateschitz, Red Bull founder] was still alive, I said my goal and target is to finish my career in this team. And I think we are getting close to that.

"I mean, of course, there's still a lot of years ahead, but that's still the target. So that's why I'm very proud to extend and try to get back to the top.

"We have tasted a lot of being on top. That's why I think you're very hungry, of course, to try and get there again."