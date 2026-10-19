Formula 1

Williams has better cooling vests than anyone – Alex Albon

The Williams racers hold their iteration of the cooling device in high regard

Ben Vinel

Published: Oct 19, 2026, 12:34 PM

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Add as a preferred source

Alexander Albon, Williams, Carlos Sainz, Williams

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Formula 1 via Getty Images

Alex Albon has branded Williams’ cooling vest as “the best on the grid”, following a comfortable Singapore Grand Prix for the British-Thai driver.

A Heat Hazard was declared for the Marina Bay race, meaning drivers had a choice between wearing a cooling vest or having the corresponding ballast added to their car. This regulation stems from a strenuous 2023 Qatar Grand Prix, where a number of racers suffered from heat exhaustion.

The decision was a no-brainer at Williams. Albon’s race was tough – brake overheating forced him into substantial management and eventually had to retire late on – but he still had something to smile about on Sunday night.

Asked how he was feeling after the race, which was run with 30C ambient temperature and up to 78% humidity, Albon said: “Very good, actually.

“I have to say as a team, we've really done a good job with our cooling suit. My cooling suit wasn't working for the first 10 laps, and I thought it was going to be a long race. Then it turned on and it was very comfortable.

“I know a lot of drivers are against it. Some teams can't make it work. With all the issues we've got this year, our cooling suit is the best on the grid. I'm quite happy with it.”

Alexander Albon, Williams, George Russell, Mercedes

Photo by: James Sutton / LAT Images via Getty Images

This corroborated team-mate Carlos Sainz’s take on the matter early in the weekend: “If there's one thing as a team we've done well on development this year is the cooling vest, which has definitely given Alex and me a good time inside the car. We're very happy to have it.”

Other drivers made it clear in the Thursday media sessions that they weren’t enjoying the device as much.

Pierre Gasly said he had “no need for it”, and Isack Hadjar went further, stating “it should be banned” because “it's supposed to be tough”.

While Hadjar’s stance was very much ideological, pertaining to his view of what F1 should be, Red Bull team-mate Max Verstappen concurred for much more practical reasons.

Read Also:

“For me it's not needed,” Verstappen said. “Yes it's hot, but it's not a sauna, and with this cooling vest you have these stupid cables in your car, so it's just limiting your movement as well.

“I don't need it. Even if it would work for one-and-a-half hours, like cool cool, I don't need it. It doesn't work anyway for one-and-a-half hours. I think never in any category it has worked for one-and-a-half hours.”

Pierre Gasly, Alpine, Isack Hadjar, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Michael Potts / LAT images via Getty Images

The main reason why the cooling vest isn’t everyone’s cup of tea is its tendency to quickly get warm indeed – sometimes as hot as Britain’s favourite beverage.

“When I wore it last year, I had very two bad experiences,” Kimi Antonelli recounted. “The first time it didn't work as long as we hoped for, the second time the pump system failed. It was in Austin, and I did the whole session with the system pumping the water at 50C. I suffered a heat stroke after the session, so it wasn't very pleasant. Ever since, I was like, you know what, I'm going to train hard so I don't have to use it for the weekends.

“If it's developed, if we get to a point where it's developed and we have the confidence that it's going to work every time and for the time that we need to, I think it's very nice because it definitely keeps you cool. But now there's so much uncertainty, we're not so sure – imagine you go on Sunday, you put it on and after 30 minutes it doesn't work anymore and just, hot water is even worse. So on that side, I just want to be sure that it's going to be fine, that it's going to be well-developed, and then when we have the confidence, maybe I will put it.”

There may be no more Heat Hazards this season anyway, based on the current forecasts for this weekend’s Austin round; the only remaining realistic opportunity of ambient temperature exceeding 31C would then be the Qatar Grand Prix, which is at risk of cancellation due to the Iran war.

Read Also:

Additional reporting by Jake Boxall-Legge and Ronald Vording

We want your opinion!

What would you like to see on Motorsport.com?

Take our 5 minute survey.

- The Motorsport.com Team

Read and post comments

Read also :





Share Or Save This Story

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Previous article Spa 24 Hours emerges as Max Verstappen’s likely 2027 GT target

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?

View More & Comment

More from

Ben Vinel





Colton Herta “maybe underestimated the difference” from IndyCar – F2 boss



FIA F2



FIA F2



Colton Herta “maybe underestimated the difference” from IndyCar – F2 boss





Franco Colapinto urges fans to stop the abuse: “You’re not helping me or my future”



Formula 1



Formula 1



Singapore GP



Franco Colapinto urges fans to stop the abuse: “You’re not helping me or my future”





You Ask The Questions: Emerson Fittipaldi



Formula 1



Azerbaijan GP



You Ask The Questions: Emerson Fittipaldi

More from

Pierre Gasly





‘I’m sideways all the time’ – How Alpine’s feral F1 car plagued Pierre Gasly in Singapore



Formula 1



Formula 1



Singapore GP



‘I’m sideways all the time’ – How Alpine’s feral F1 car plagued Pierre Gasly in Singapore





Pierre Gasly questions FIA stewards' decision not to penalise Lando Norris after Singapore crash



Formula 1



Formula 1



Singapore GP



Pierre Gasly questions FIA stewards' decision not to penalise Lando Norris after Singapore crash





What we learned from the Monaco GP Court of Appeal hearing



Formula 1



Italian GP



What we learned from the Monaco GP Court of Appeal hearing

More from

Williams





James Vowles explains request for review of F1 cost cap



Formula 1



Formula 1



Singapore GP



James Vowles explains request for review of F1 cost cap





Williams Racing is suing a local garage owner for £1million



Formula 1



Formula 1



Bahrain GP in Malaysia



Williams Racing is suing a local garage owner for £1million





How Fernando Alonso scored ninth at Zandvoort - and how Alex Albon lost a similar payday



Formula 1



Dutch GP



How Fernando Alonso scored ninth at Zandvoort - and how Alex Albon lost a similar payday

Latest news





Williams has better cooling vests than anyone – Alex Albon



Formula 1



F1 Formula 1 6 min



Williams has better cooling vests than anyone – Alex Albon





How Toyota destroyed the competition to seal the WEC crowns



WEC



Barcelona



How Toyota destroyed the competition to seal the WEC crowns





Daniel Juncadella says he “f***ed” up as Genesis goes from first to last in Barcelona WEC



WEC



WEC WEC



Barcelona



59 min



Daniel Juncadella says he “f***ed” up as Genesis goes from first to last in Barcelona WEC





McLaren retains Leonardo Fornaroli in F1 as Italian adds WEC programme for 2027



Formula 1



F1 Formula 1 1 h



McLaren retains Leonardo Fornaroli in F1 as Italian adds WEC programme for 2027

Feature

Discover prime content





How levelling the playing field isn’t antithetical to the principles of F1



Formula 1



By Pat Symonds



How levelling the playing field isn’t antithetical to the principles of F1





Lights, Camara, action: How Haas picked F1's latest rookie for 2027



Formula 1



Singapore GP



By Jake Boxall-Legge



Lights, Camara, action: How Haas picked F1's latest rookie for 2027





Employing team orders can simply be a matter of common sense



Formula 1



By Kevin Turner



Employing team orders can simply be a matter of common sense





Why Christian Horner sees history repeating itself for Adrian Newey at Aston Martin



Formula 1



Singapore GP



By Ronald Vording



Why Christian Horner sees history repeating itself for Adrian Newey at Aston Martin

Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.

From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.

You have 2 options:

Become a subscriber.

Disable your adblocker.

Subscribe now Already subscribed? Sign in here

Already disabled your adblocker?

Reload page

Manage Alerts

Subscribe