All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia Australia
Race report
FIA F2 Hungaroring

F2 Hungary: Verschoor masters Hungary madness for sprint race win

Verschoor wins a chaotic Formula 2 sprint race in Hungary

Sam Hall
Sam Hall
Richard Verschoor, Trident

Formula 2 served up a treat with the Hungarian sprint race as drivers lined up on the grid with a mix of soft and hard tyres, but it was Richard Verschoor who mastered the madness to take his fourth career victory.

Starting from pole, Trident driver Verschoor ran the harder compound, a decision that was mirrored by Kush Maini (Invicta) alongside him on the front row.

Promoted to de facto third on the grid when Zane Maloney (Rodin) stalled ahead of the formation lap, Andrea Kimi Antonelli was the first driver on the soft rubber, a decision that saw him quickly assume the lead following an elbows-out battle with Verschoor.

But the Prema driver had gone too hard too soon and paid the price on lap 17 when his tyres hit the cliff and he dropped out of the top order with a whimper. A switch to hard tyres for the closing laps saw him recover to 15th, but that was scant consolation.

Having been under pressure from Maini before passing Antonelli, Verschoor put any fear of defeat to rest by slowly pulling out a margin on his rival, moving clear of DRS to allow a comfortable cruise to the flag.

The only driver who was able to truly make the soft tyre work was Victor Martins (ART), who finished third but with the canvas showing on his front-right through the final corners.

The move of the race came late on as Oliver Bearman (Prema) battled to limp home on his softs, with the two DAMS cars going either side of him around turns two and three, with the trio narrowly avoiding contact in the latter corner as all three ran wide.

On hard tyres, championship leader Isack Hadjar (Campos) climbed from eighth on the grid to fourth, with his chief rival Paul Aron (Hitech) finishing seventh.

As the rain began to fall on the final laps, the second half of the order was a battle royale with a combination of slowing drivers on old soft rubber, those who had stopped for fresh hards, and some who had started but struggled on hards.

With positions changing corner by corner, Ritomo Miyata (Rodin) put his car in all of the right places to finish 13th, ahead of a recovering Maloney in 14th. Gabriel Bortoleto’s championship hopes took a blow in 17th as, like Antonelli, he had been forced to stop having started on softs.

Hadjar now leads the standings by 27 points, extending his margin by three points.

Hungary Hungaroring - Sprint race

1
 - 
4
1
 - 
2
Cla Driver # Laps Time Interval km/h Pits Points Retirement Bonus
1 Netherlands R. Verschoor Trident 22 28

-

2 India K. Maini Invicta Racing 9 28

+1.500

1.5

1.500
3 France V. Martins ART Grand Prix 1 28

+11.100

11.1

9.600
4 France I. Hadjar Campos Racing 20 28

+16.500

16.5

5.400
5 Norway D. Hauger MP Motorsport 11 28

+26.200

26.2

9.700
6 Argentina F. Colapinto MP Motorsport 12 28

+27.700

27.7

1.500
7
P. Aron Hitech Pulse-Eight
17 28

+34.400

34.4

6.700
8
T. Barnard PHM AIX Racing
25 28

+39.000

39.0

4.600
9 United States J. Correa DAMS Lucas Oil 8 28

+42.400

42.4

3.400
10 United States J. Crawford DAMS Lucas Oil 7 28

+50.900

50.9

8.500
11 United Kingdom O. Bearman Prema Powerteam 3 28

+54.100

54.1

3.200
12 Mexico R. Villagomez Van Amersfoort Racing 15 28

+55.500

55.5

1.400
13 Japan R. Miyata Rodin Motorsport 6 28

+56.200

56.2

0.700
14 Barbados Z. Maloney Rodin Motorsport 5 28

+56.400

56.4

0.200
15
A. Kimi Prema Powerteam
4 28

+56.600

56.6

0.200 1
16 Czech Republic R. Staněk Trident 23 28

+56.800

56.8

0.200
17
G. Bortoleto Invicta Racing
10 28

+57.600

57.6

0.800 1
18
P. Martí Campos Racing
21 28

+59.000

59.0

1.400
19
J. Duerksen PHM AIX Racing
24 28

+1'01.300

1'01.3

2.300 1
20 United Kingdom Z. O'Sullivan ART Grand Prix 2 28

+1'06.200

1'06.2

4.900 1
21 Belgium A. Cordeel Hitech Pulse-Eight 16 28

+1'07.400

1'07.4

1.200
22 Brazil E. Fittipaldi Van Amersfoort Racing 14 27

1 lap

2
View full results

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article F2 Britain: Hadjar inherits feature victory after Crawford penalty

Top Comments

Sam Hall
More from
Sam Hall
Verschoor disqualified from Hungary F2 sprint race, loses win to Maini

Verschoor disqualified from Hungary F2 sprint race, loses win to Maini

FIA F2
Hungaroring
Verschoor disqualified from Hungary F2 sprint race, loses win to Maini
F3 Hungary: Bedrin leads AIX 1-2 as title battle tightens

F3 Hungary: Bedrin leads AIX 1-2 as title battle tightens

FIA F3
Hungary
F3 Hungary: Bedrin leads AIX 1-2 as title battle tightens
Can F2's relaxed title favourite prove a point to Alpine?

Can F2's relaxed title favourite prove a point to Alpine?

Prime
Prime
FIA F2
Bahrain
Can F2's relaxed title favourite prove a point to Alpine?

Latest news

NASCAR Xfinity Indianapolis: Herbst wins with dramatic last-lap pass

NASCAR Xfinity Indianapolis: Herbst wins with dramatic last-lap pass

NSXF NASCAR XFINITY
Indianapolis Motor Speedway
NASCAR Xfinity Indianapolis: Herbst wins with dramatic last-lap pass
Herta hoping to “break even” to end IndyCar win drought after Toronto pole

Herta hoping to “break even” to end IndyCar win drought after Toronto pole

Indy IndyCar
Toronto
Herta hoping to “break even” to end IndyCar win drought after Toronto pole
Planes, trains and automobiles: Pourchaire’s mad McLaren IndyCar dash

Planes, trains and automobiles: Pourchaire’s mad McLaren IndyCar dash

Indy IndyCar
Toronto
Planes, trains and automobiles: Pourchaire’s mad McLaren IndyCar dash
Haas Factory Team says "we want to be part of" Deegan's future

Haas Factory Team says "we want to be part of" Deegan's future

NSXF NASCAR XFINITY
Indianapolis Motor Speedway
Haas Factory Team says "we want to be part of" Deegan's future

Prime

Discover prime content
Why Alpine’s rigorous training camp yields telling insights into its juniors

Why Alpine’s rigorous training camp yields telling insights into its juniors

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By GP Racing
Why Alpine’s rigorous training camp yields telling insights into its juniors
Can F2's relaxed title favourite prove a point to Alpine?

Can F2's relaxed title favourite prove a point to Alpine?

Prime
Prime
FIA F2
Bahrain
By Sam Hall
Can F2's relaxed title favourite prove a point to Alpine?
Why F1's junior logjam isn't entirely a product of current issues

Why F1's junior logjam isn't entirely a product of current issues

Prime
Prime
FIA F2
By Marcus Simmons
Why F1's junior logjam isn't entirely a product of current issues
The brightest lights in F2's departing six-year warhorse

The brightest lights in F2's departing six-year warhorse

Prime
Prime
FIA F2
By Marcus Simmons
The brightest lights in F2's departing six-year warhorse
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia Australia