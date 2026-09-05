Fence destroyed in terrifying Porsche crash at Laguna Seca corkscrew
A frightening airborne crash involving a Porsche Sprint Challenge competitor delayed Saturday's IndyCar practice
Fence damage at the corkscrew (via Bill Bauman)
At WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca on Saturday, a massive crash halted all on-track activity for some time.
During Race #1 for the Porsche Sprint Challenge North America support series that was on track prior to IndyCar practice, one driver crashed heavily at the newly named 'Zanardi Corkscrew.'
The driver, who Motorsport.com understands to be Manuel Gil Del Real , went straight off and appeared to have no brakes as they came upon the corkscrew. The car immediately went airborne, nearly clearing the tire pack as it slammed into the barrier, before tearing completely through the fencing. The car then disappeared into the trees, rolling multiple times.
Those at the scene reported that the driver (who was airlifted) was conscious, and Porsche Motorsport North America later confirmed that he is awake and being treated at a local hospital. No fans or photographers were injured as the car left the confines of the race track.
Full statement: “Porsche Sprint Challenge USA West driver Manuel Gil Del Real is awake following an on track incident during Saturday morning’s race at Laguna Seca. He has been transported to a Salinas hospital and is being evaluated and treated. More information will be provided as it becomes available.”
The necessary repairs to the fencing/barrier were lengthy, and forced a delay to the start of IndyCar practice. The practice session was delayed by a full hour from its scheduled time, and ultimately shortened to just 25 minutes.
Bill Bauman captured photos of the extensive damage to the barrier and fencing, which was ripped open and folded over by the sheer violence of the impact.
The 'Zanardi Corkscrew' was officially dedicated ahead of the race weekend, celebrating the late Alex Zanardi and his legendary pass for the win at Laguna Seca in 1996.
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