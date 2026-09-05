Laguna Seca formally dedicates 'The Zanardi Corkscrew'

WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca has officially renamed its most famous stretch of asphalt, designating the circuit's iconic downhill turn as "The Zanardi Corkscrew" to honor the late two-time CART champion Alex Zanardi.

The dedication ceremony took place Friday morning ahead of the IndyCar Series season finale weekend, marking 30 years since Zanardi’s legendary final-lap overtake on Bryan Herta in 1996. The daring move – where Zanardi dropped his wheels into the dirt to plunge down the steep elevation change and capture the win – became known simply as "The Pass" and forever tied his legacy to the Monterey track.

A crowd of racing royalty, industry leaders, and fans gathered at the circuit to celebrate Zanardi’s extraordinary talent, charisma, and indomitable spirit. Laguna Seca President and General Manager Mel Harder opened the proceedings by unveiling renderings for a future permanent monument that will stand at the turn.

Team owner Chip Ganassi and Chip Ganassi Racing Managing Director Mike Hull reflected on Zanardi’s arrival in 1996, a pairing that quickly yielded back-to-back CART championships in 1997 and 1998. Lifelong friend Max Papis delivered a personal address on behalf of Zanardi’s wife, Daniela, and son, Niccolò, recalling the determination, humor, and passion that made his countryman a beloved figure across global motorsports.

The ceremony visually bridged IndyCar history with the present day. Parked side-by-side were Zanardi’s championship-winning #4 Target Chip Ganassi Racing Honda and Alex Palou’s current #10 car, which is sporting a Zanardi-inspired lightning bolt livery for the season finale. Multi-time champions Palou, Scott Dixon, and Dario Franchitti joined IndyCar President Doug Boles in paying tribute to the racing icon.

The occasion was further marked by civic honors, including an official proclamation from Monterey County and an In Memoriam recognition presented by the California State Assembly, underscoring Zanardi's lasting influence both on the track and across the sports world.

Alex Zanardi