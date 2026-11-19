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Wright Motorsports adds second Porsche for 2027 Michelin Endurance Cup

Team returns to multi-car IMSA effort for the first time since 2023 with Musial Jr. and Yardley at the wheel

Joey Barnes

Published: Nov 19, 2026, 4:45 PM

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Photo by: Wright Motorsport

Wright Motorsports will return to a two-car lineup for the 2027 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, adding a second Porsche 911 GT3 R (992) to compete in the season’s prestigious IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup rounds. The newly announced #72 entry will compete in the Grand Touring Daytona (GTD) class, co-driven by Dave Musial Jr. and Ryan Yardley. The team noted that additional endurance drivers for the lineup will be announced at a later date.

For Musial Jr., the move represents a major step up in North American sports car racing. After contesting select IMSA VP Racing SportsCar Challenge events in the GTDX class alongside his father, Dave, in 2025, the duo made their WeatherTech Championship debut together at the 2026 Rolex 24 At Daytona with Muehlner Motorsports America. Musial Jr. spent the remainder of the 2026 season campaigning a full GT3 schedule in other series with Wright Motorsports, preparing him for a full-fledged assault on the GTD endurance rounds.

“Competing in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship has always been a dream of mine," he said. “I remember going to the Rolex 24 At Daytona with my dad when I was a kid, watching the race and imagining what it would be like to one day be out there competing myself. To now have that opportunity is incredibly special. I am also really excited to be back with Wright Motorsports. It is a great group of people, and I am looking forward to seeing what we can accomplish together.

"Ryan and I have developed a great relationship both on and off the track, and I think that makes a big difference," Musial Jr. continued. "We trust each other, share the same goals, and constantly push one another to improve. I am fortunate to be surrounded by such talented and experienced people, and my goal is to keep learning and developing as a driver. Of course, we want to be competitive, and standing on the podium during the season would be a huge accomplishment. That is what we will be working toward."

Joining him in the cockpit is Yardley, a 2026 Porsche Motorsport North America Selected Driver who steadily built his WeatherTech Championship resume with several starts over the past year. Yardley and Musial Jr. already share a strong foundation, having spent the 2026 season as co-drivers in another championship – a year of shared experience that should pay immediate dividends in the grueling endurance events.

#120 Wright Motorsports Porsche 911: Adam Adelson, Callum Ilott

Photo by: Art Fleischmann

"I am super excited to be heading back to IMSA next year," Yardley said. "It is awesome to be continuing my relationship with Wright Motorsports and Dave Musial Jr., and I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to be part of the team once again. This time around, we are taking on one of the most competitive endurance racing championships in the world. With some of the best teams, drivers, and manufacturers in the sport competing at the highest level, it is going to be an exciting challenge and one I am really looking forward to.

“There is a lot of hard work ahead, but I cannot wait to get back behind the wheel, work alongside the team, and build toward what I hope will be a successful season. The countdown is officially on. First stop, Daytona!”

The addition marks Wright Motorsports' first multi-car IMSA campaign since 2023 – the debut year of the Type-992 Porsche 911 GT3 R – when the Ohio-based squad fielded entries under the Volt Lighting and 1st Phorm banners.

The expansion also underscores a new era of leadership for the organization. Adam Adelson was officially confirmed as the team’s new owner in April 2025 following the retirement of founder John Wright. After a busy 2025 campaign that saw him capture the VP Racing Challenge GTDX championship alongside a full WeatherTech Championship slate, Adelson spent 2026 balancing his GTD driving duties with expanding Wright Motorsports' customer racing operations during his first full year at the helm.

“I’m looking at the team from a business perspective and big picture,” Adelson said. “We have a lot of talent that has been here at Wright Motorsports for many years. I’ve learned quite a bit about what it takes to run a racing team as a driver.

“As a team owner, I’m seeing a whole new different layer. I’m so grateful for the customers that have entrusted us and the product and service we’re providing them.”

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