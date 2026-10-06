Arrow McLaren signs multi-year engine extension with Chevrolet

Arrow McLaren IndyCar Team has signed a multiyear extension with Chevrolet as its engine manufacturer, solidifying a long-standing technical partnership ahead of the 2027 IndyCar Series season as the sport prepares for its next era of technical innovation.

The extension arrives at a crucial juncture for both organizations as IndyCar conducts early testing phases for the new Dallara IR-28 chassis, which is scheduled to make its competitive debut in 2028. The next-generation platform will introduce an upgraded aerodynamic architecture, an improved power-to-weight ratio, new wing packages designed for better racing, and updated safety systems – areas where early manufacturer integration is critical.

"Our extension with Chevrolet is key to our overall goal of winning both the IndyCar championship and the Indy 500," said Zak Brown, CEO of McLaren Racing. "Over the past seven seasons, the team and Chevy have been working closely together through various developments, and the work now ahead of us with the 2028 chassis will be critical in determining our competitiveness. Mark Reuss (President of General Motors), Eric Warren (Vice President of Global Motorsports Competition at General Motors), Jim Campbell (Vice President of Performance and Motorsports Commercial Operations at General Motors) and everyone across the Chevy and GM organization are committed to executing at the highest level and share our absolute focus on winning. I’m excited for what’s to come with this strengthened relationship."

The deep technical collaboration dates back to 2020, when McLaren Racing entered the series full-time alongside Schmidt Peterson Motorsports to create Arrow McLaren SP. Over their seven seasons together, the Chevy-powered Arrow McLaren program has amassed 14 victories, 54 podiums, and 13 pole awards. Their joint efforts aided Chevrolet in securing three consecutive Manufacturers’ Championships from 2022 through 2024, building on Chevy's historical tally of 13 Indianapolis 500 wins – the third-most by an engine manufacturer in the race's 110-year history.

Pato O'Ward, Arrow McLaren Photo by: Penske Entertainment

Through the 2026 season, Arrow McLaren led the Chevy fleet in 11 of 18 races with its top finishing driver. Christian Lundgaard became the only driver in the series to complete every lap of the 18-race schedule, while teammate Pato O’Ward finished all but a single lap – a testament to the engineering reliability established between team and manufacturer.

"The relationship we have with Chevy is the strongest it’s ever been, and the team is already looking forward to how we’re able to keep building on-track performance together, especially as we develop the new chassis for the 2028 season," said Tony Kanaan, Team Principal of Arrow McLaren IndyCar Team. "Long-term alignment with Chevrolet increases our stability and shared focus, and this partnership allows our engineers and Chevy’s engineers to have stronger collaboration during this period of major technical change.”

The announcement comes as Arrow McLaren prepares to roll out its 2027 driver lineup featuring Pato O’Ward, Scott Dixon, and Felix Rosenqvist, bringing a mix of championship experience, continuity, and race-winning capability to the next phase of the partnership.

“Arrow McLaren has been an important part of Chevrolet’s IndyCar program, and this extension reflects the strength of the technical relationship we’ve built together," said Warren. "As the series moves toward the next generation of car and powertrain development, close collaboration between our engineers will be critical. We continue to share a clear objective with Arrow McLaren: to keep raising the performance of the Chevrolet package and compete for wins, championships and the Indianapolis 500."