Scott Dixon: "It’ll be tough for Lundgaard going up against Palou"

Scott Dixon knows Christian Lundgaard is stepping into a winning culture at Chip Ganassi Racing, but he warns the 25-year-old Dane is facing a formidable benchmark in Alex Palou. Lundgaard was officially named earlier this week as Dixon’s replacement in the #9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, taking over the seat vacated by the 46-year-old New Zealander following his departure to Arrow McLaren after a legendary 25-year run that featured six IndyCar championships and an Indianapolis 500 win.

​Ahead of this weekend’s IMSA season finale at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta – where Dixon is co-driving the #60 Acura ARX-06 for Meyer Shank Racing—the veteran star weighed in on what lies ahead for his successor.

​“It was like the worst-kept secret,” Dixon said, during an IMSA media availability on Thursday afternoon. “It was kind of weird, especially on IndyCar, where they're like, ‘Who's going to go there?’ It was kind of bizarre.

​“Yeah, I think that deal was done before DC or something. I think for him, it's going to be a fantastic environment. You know, still to the end, you know, there's amazing people that are at CGR, and obviously Chip and Mike steering it, and the whole group that's there.

​“But, it'll be tough going up against Alex, for sure, and especially in his environment. But I think from what we've seen with Christian over the last few years, he's going to be a good challenge and a great fit for the team, for him, for Chip, and then also for PNC (Bank), too.”

​While Lundgaard, who spent the past two seasons with Arrow McLaren, prepares for his new drive, Dixon is sidelined from joining his new squad due to contract restrictions through the end of the year.

​“Yeah, it's definitely true,” Dixon said, regarding being on gardening leave. “Not something I thought they (Chip Ganassi Racing) would hold to, but it's just how contracts are written. Obviously Christian, I think, was released right after the last race. And then, yeah, January 1st is when I can start my new deal.”

​Despite the non-compete period, Dixon's schedule remains packed.

#93 Acura Meyer Shank Racing w/Curb Agajanian Acura ARX-06: Renger van der Zande, Nick Yelloly Photo by: Jake Galstad / Lumen via Getty Images

​“It's been busy, man,” Dixon said. “Between Goodwood Revival, testing, that race, this weekend, the sim days for the lead up to this next week, I fly back to the UK on Sunday, then I fly Kit (his son) back on Wednesday to do his last national round in go-karts in Indy, which will be a lot of fun.

​“And then, yeah, just a little bit of stuff with Legacy, which will be a bit of fun, go to the last race for (NASCAR) Cup. You know, I love Cup. Races are fun, and it's going to be fun in that capacity.

​“Still trying to decide on the Race of Champions because it's a home race in New Zealand this year in Wellington, which will be a lot of fun. But, yeah, just trying to figure out some calendars, obviously, with the lead up and when I can start working at McLaren.”

​This weekend also marks Dixon’s final event operating out of the same camp as Palou, his CGR teammate for the past six seasons.

​When asked by Motorsport.com about the emotions surrounding their final weekend under the same umbrella, Dixon kept it strictly business.

​“I didn't even really think of it that way. I figured that we'd still cross…”

Motorsport.com interjected that we weren’t trying to make Dixon cry.

​“Yeah, no, no. That's not going to happen, brother, for that situation,” Dixon declared.

“Yeah, I don't know. I can't say I've really thought about that. It's always fun to work with Alex. In this environment, you've got five other teammates as well. He's on the #3, I'm on the #60, so your time is kind of short, but... Yeah, no, it's always fun to work with Alex, and hopefully, I think, in the future, maybe some of the Endurance GT races we can cross paths at some point.”