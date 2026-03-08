Complete IndyCar championship standings after Phoenix
There's been a change at the top of the championship standings after Palou wrecked early in the race
Josef Newgarden, Team Penske
Photo by: Sean Gardner / Getty Images
The second race of the 2026 IndyCar season is complete, and Alex Palou is no longer leading the way. Just 22 laps into his 100th career start, Palou's race ended in a crash on the frontstretch.
Josef Newgarden went on to win the race, and the two-time champion is now sitting atop the points standings. The Team Penske driver now leads Kyle Kirkwood by five points. Palou has fallen to fifth, 19 points adrift of the lead.
Will Power's difficult start with Andretti continues, sitting 22nd in points after a crash in St. Pete and a cut tire while battling for the lead at Phoenix. Dennis Hauger leads the rookie class, and the reigning Indy NXT champion is eleventh overall.
IndyCar now head to Arlington for a new street race in Texas.
2026 IndyCar points after Phoenix (Race 2 of 18)
|Pos.
|Driver
|Points
|1
|Josef Newgarden
|78
|2
|Kyle Kirkwood
|73
|3
|Scott McLaughlin
|66
|4
|Pato O'Ward
|63
|5
|Alex Palou
|59
|6
|David Malukas
|56
|7
|Christian Lundgaard
|54
|8
|Marcus Armstrong
|50
|9
|Marcus Ericsson
|43
|10
|Alexander Rossi
|42
|11
|Dennis Hauger
|36
|12
|Felix Rosenqvist
|36
|13
|Scott Dixon
|35
|14
|Kyffin Simpson
|35
|15
|Graham Rahal
|34
|16
|Rinus VeeKay
|30
|17
|Romain Grosjean
|29
|18
|Christian Rasmussen
|28
|19
|Santino Ferrucci
|25
|20
|Louis Foster
|24
|21
|Caio Collett
|24
|22
|Will Power
|23
|23
|Nolan Siegel
|20
|24
|Sting Ray Robb
|18
|25
|Mick Schumacher
|17
