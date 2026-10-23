IndyCar

IndyCar unveils full 2027 schedule with Barcelona debut and all-network FOX coverage

The 17-race calendar includes a European return, a Milwaukee doubleheader and a Laguna Seca finale, with every race airing on FOX in the U.S.

Joey Barnes

Edited: Oct 23, 2026, 3:07 PM

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Will Power, Andretti Global

Photo by: Brandon Badraoui / Lumen via Getty Images

Following today's landmark announcement bringing the IndyCar Series to the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, IndyCar officials have unveiled Phase Two of the 2027 championship calendar.

The second half of the 17-race season features a high-stakes mix of ovals, street circuits, and traditional road courses, culminating in the season finale at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, where the championship will conclude.

For the third straight year, every race on the schedule will be broadcast on network television via FOX in the United States. FOX will also broadcast three standalone telecasts across the two days of Indianapolis 500 qualifying, as well as live coverage of Miller Lite Carb Day from Indianapolis Motor Speedway. IndyCar says it remains the only premier motorsport series in North America to air 100% of its races on broadcast network television.

“The 2027 season will build off a record-shattering and landmark year for the NTT IndyCar Series,” Penske Entertainment Corp. President and CEO Mark Miles said. “The sport’s growth has been immense, driving incredible viewership gains, reaching new fans in younger demos and attracting increased commercial interest from emerging and long-term partners. Our relationship with FOX Sports continues to set an industry standard, and this schedule will help us build on all of these gains and take things to the next level.”

The notable omissions, as previously reported by Motorsport.com on Thursday, are Nashville Superspeedway, where the series raced at since 2024, along with Washington, D.C. - expected as a one-off but previously teased with the potential for an encore.

Summer schedule breakdown

Following Phase One's unveiling in August, Phase Two picks up in mid-June and takes drivers through a summer stretch that includes:

World Wide Technology Raceway (Sunday, June 13): The second half of the season kicks off on the 1.25-mile oval near St. Louis, which set a track record in 2026 with 268 passes for position and 17 lead changes.

Road America (Sunday, June 27): The series travels to Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin, for its 37th appearance on the demanding 4-mile layout.

Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course (Sunday, July 4): Continuing a Fourth of July tradition, the 2.258-mile, 13-turn road course will host its 44th IndyCar event--making it the longest-running road course race on the calendar.

Circuit de Barcelona Catalunya (Sunday July 18): IndyCar's first race in Europe since 2007, the event becomes five-time series champion Alex Palou's home race on a multi-year deal.

Portland International Raceway (Sunday, Aug. 1): Coming off the marquee international showcase in Barcelona, teams head to the Pacific Northwest to tackle Portland's famously treacherous opening chicane.

Streets of Markham (Sunday, Aug. 15): The series heads north for the Ontario Honda Dealers Indy at Markham. The 2.19-mile street circuit debuted in 2026 and delivered 258 on-track passes--the most of any street course that season.

Milwaukee Mile Doubleheader (Saturday & Sunday, Aug. 28-29): Points will be at a premium during two races on the 1-mile flat oval, which saw a season-high 696 passes during its opening 250-lap race last season.

IndyCar season finale

Scott McLaughlin, Team Penske

Photo by: Perry Nelson / Lumen via Getty Images

The 2027 championship wraps up on Sunday, Sept. 5, at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca in Monterey, California. Marking the 13th time the iconic 2.238-mile, 11-turn circuit hosts the season finale, the event will conclude the championship and determine the Astor Challenge Cup, Manufacturer Award and Rookie of the Year honors.

“One of the things that makes IndyCar so special is that winning a championship requires drivers and teams to be competitive on every type of racetrack,” IndyCar President J. Douglas Boles said.

“From high-speed ovals to tight street circuits and challenging road courses, they face a different test almost every weekend. The 2027 schedule continues that tradition, featuring the 111th Running of the Indianapolis 500, alongside some of the most iconic racetracks in North America, and the historic addition of Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya. With 25 full-time entries battling for a championship and every race broadcast on FOX, our fans have an incredible season of racing to look forward to.”

Broadcast tune-in times and the 2027 schedule for Indy NXT by Firestone will be released in the coming weeks.

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