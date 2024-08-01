All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia Australia
IndyCar Madison

Will Power reckons IndyCar oval title-deciders “brings Palou back to us”

Four oval races in the final month of IndyCar’s schedule ramps pressure on points leader as Palou bids for third title

Charles Bradley
Charles Bradley
Will Power, Team Penske Chevrolet

Will Power, Team Penske Chevrolet

Photo by: Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images

Team Penske’s Will Power believes that IndyCar’s reigning champion Alex Palou will be “very tough to beat” to this year’s title, but says four of the final five races being on ovals should “bring him back to us”.

Chip Ganassi Racing’s two-time champion Palou is yet to win a race on an oval as he bids for a third crown in four seasons.

Palou leads the points by 49 over Power, who scored his 43rd IndyCar victory last time out on an oval at Iowa that broke a tie with Mario Andretti on the all-time winners list. That victory ended the 2018 Indy 500 champion’s own five-year oval win drought.

Will Power, Team Penske Chevrolet, and Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, celebrate on the podium at Iowa

Will Power, Team Penske Chevrolet, and Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing Honda, celebrate on the podium at Iowa

Photo by: Phillip Abbott / Motorsport Images

“The championship is right there for us,” said Power in Toronto, where he damaged his title bid by gaining a penalty following a clash with team-mate Scott McLaughlin when running ahead of Palou.

“You know, there's five or six people that can win it, but we have a great shot.

“We're right there with all those guys. It's going to be interesting the way season finishes with ovals. Who that favors, I don't know, but I feel like it brings Palou back to us because if it was road and street courses, he is very capable of just going out and dominating them.

“It probably just mixes it up more for sure. Palou is absolutely gonna be very tough to beat, but we could get him, like this is a good chance cos, as you see, the ovals can be very mixed up of who's up front and who's not.

“It's not like, I would say, having Palou consistently at the front of road and street courses.”

Read Also:
Will Power, Team Penske Chevrolet, at Milwaukee in 2015

Will Power, Team Penske Chevrolet, at Milwaukee in 2015

Photo by: IndyCar Series

Power has scored 10 oval wins in his IndyCar career, at both big tracks – Texas, Fontana, Pocono and Indianapolis – and short ovals at Milwaukee and Iowa.

When asked at what point in his career, which was built on a foundation of road course racing in Europe, did ovals feel more natural for him, he replied: “Oh, it just honestly comes and goes, like depending on where you are and how well you've done recently. Trying to think when they switched for me, but it's probably like way back in 2014 or something.

“I can pretty much go to any oval and feel like I have a shot of winning, and that has been the case, although Josef (Newgarden, his Penske team-mate) has just won so many of them in the last five years, and in particular the last two years, that no one else has really got in there.

“But it's good to have him on the team. You know, you've got a guy that's very good at that discipline that you can learn off.”

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Jamie Chadwick set for maiden IndyCar test with Andretti

Top Comments

Charles Bradley
More from
Charles Bradley
What’s really made Porsche’s 963 the pack-leading GTP car in IMSA?

What’s really made Porsche’s 963 the pack-leading GTP car in IMSA?

IMSA
Road America
What’s really made Porsche’s 963 the pack-leading GTP car in IMSA?
Title contender Gunn reacts to Priaulx’s exit from IMSA-leading Porsche

Title contender Gunn reacts to Priaulx’s exit from IMSA-leading Porsche

IMSA
Road America
Title contender Gunn reacts to Priaulx’s exit from IMSA-leading Porsche
How a Brazilian F1 pioneer lifted Lotus after Rindt's tragic loss

How a Brazilian F1 pioneer lifted Lotus after Rindt's tragic loss

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
How a Brazilian F1 pioneer lifted Lotus after Rindt's tragic loss
Will Power
More from
Will Power
How predatory Palou picked off title rivals to extend IndyCar points lead

How predatory Palou picked off title rivals to extend IndyCar points lead

IndyCar
Toronto
How predatory Palou picked off title rivals to extend IndyCar points lead
McLaughlin: Power’s “low percentage move” gifted vital IndyCar points to Palou

McLaughlin: Power’s “low percentage move” gifted vital IndyCar points to Palou

IndyCar
Toronto
McLaughlin: Power’s “low percentage move” gifted vital IndyCar points to Palou
Top 50 racing drivers of 2017: 40-31

Top 50 racing drivers of 2017: 40-31

Prime
Prime
General
Top 50 racing drivers of 2017: 40-31
Team Penske
More from
Team Penske
Why Dixon thinks IndyCar schedule favors Penske in title-deciding races

Why Dixon thinks IndyCar schedule favors Penske in title-deciding races

IndyCar
Madison
Why Dixon thinks IndyCar schedule favors Penske in title-deciding races
Is a win in Supercars or IndyCar more satisfying for McLaughlin?

Is a win in Supercars or IndyCar more satisfying for McLaughlin?

IndyCar
Is a win in Supercars or IndyCar more satisfying for McLaughlin?
Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year

Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year

Prime
Prime
WEC
Why Penske remains ambitious for its WEC learning year

Latest news

WRC Finland: Tanak suffers high-speed crash in stage three

WRC Finland: Tanak suffers high-speed crash in stage three

WRC WRC
Rally Finland
WRC Finland: Tanak suffers high-speed crash in stage three
What’s really made Porsche’s 963 the pack-leading GTP car in IMSA?

What’s really made Porsche’s 963 the pack-leading GTP car in IMSA?

IMSA IMSA
Road America
What’s really made Porsche’s 963 the pack-leading GTP car in IMSA?
WRC Finland: Neuville pips Katsuta to claim early lead

WRC Finland: Neuville pips Katsuta to claim early lead

WRC WRC
Rally Finland
WRC Finland: Neuville pips Katsuta to claim early lead
Quartararo: Arbolino is ready for MotoGP with Pramac

Quartararo: Arbolino is ready for MotoGP with Pramac

MGP MotoGP
British GP
Quartararo: Arbolino is ready for MotoGP with Pramac

Prime

Discover prime content
How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death

How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death
The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota

The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota

Prime
Prime
WEC
By James Newbold
The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner

Prime
Prime
IndyCar
Indy 500
By David Malsher-Lopez
The long evolution of Dallara's Indy 500 winner
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Kevin Turner
Nigel Mansell’s greatest F1 and Indycar drives
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Australia Australia